NBC News: Ex-Intel Officials Warn That Trump Could Weaponize US Spy Services

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on June 04, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden seems to have challenged an interviewer for TIME Magazine to a fight. "Could you really do this job as an 85-year-old man?" the interviewer asked. Biden replied, "I can do it better than anybody you know.  You’re looking at me, I can take you too." Was he going to take him behind the gym as he threatened to do to Donald Trump?

That was just one highlight from the interview, which appears in an issue that says on its cover, "If He Wins." Boy, they Democrats and the media don't seem to think the president with the most votes ever is a lock in 2024. What do they mean, "if he wins"?

Oh yes, and there was Biden's comment on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Was he prolonging the war against Hamas for political reasons? "There is every reason for people to draw that conclusion," Biden replied. This is odd, considering earlier Tuesday after his "securing the border" presser he told a reporter that Netanyahu wasn't playing politics with the war.

Last December, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Netanyahu to "transition to the next lower intensity phase in a matter of weeks, not months." In other words, the war is unpopular, wrap it up.

"Straight up incompetent evil. An actual Political sociopath."

Meanwhile, NBC News is asking what happens if Trump wins.

We all know how trustworthy ex-intel officers are. Are these the same 50 ex-intel officers who declared that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation?

Yeah, President Barack Obama spied on the Trump campaign. But if Trump wins, he could do it too.

NBC News is really that blind? He could weaponize U.S. spy services? Like what they did to him?

***

