NBC News: Ex-Intel Officials Warn That Trump Could Weaponize US Spy Services

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden seems to have challenged an interviewer for TIME Magazine to a fight. "Could you really do this job as an 85-year-old man?" the interviewer asked. Biden replied, "I can do it better than anybody you know. You’re looking at me, I can take you too." Was he going to take him behind the gym as he threatened to do to Donald Trump?

This transcript is alarming for two reasons: (1) the president is an absolutely incompetent fabulist who has set the world on fire; and (2) he is not sentient. There is a reason Time won't release a tape of this interview. He's falling apart. https://t.co/In4sFaUmvW — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 4, 2024





That was just one highlight from the interview, which appears in an issue that says on its cover, "If He Wins." Boy, they Democrats and the media don't seem to think the president with the most votes ever is a lock in 2024. What do they mean, "if he wins"?

biden asked if netanyahu is prolonging the war for political reasons

“there is every reason for people to draw that conclusion.” pic.twitter.com/mblbkxjd96 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 4, 2024

Oh yes, and there was Biden's comment on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Was he prolonging the war against Hamas for political reasons? "There is every reason for people to draw that conclusion," Biden replied. This is odd, considering earlier Tuesday after his "securing the border" presser he told a reporter that Netanyahu wasn't playing politics with the war.

AYFKM? This decrepit pos has hamstrung Israel for eight months. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 4, 2024

Last December, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Netanyahu to "transition to the next lower intensity phase in a matter of weeks, not months." In other words, the war is unpopular, wrap it up.

Israel says they are going into Raffah to get their hostages back.



Biden tells Israel to wait, sends Blinken to work with Qatar and Egypt. Builds a broken pier in Gaza



Israel agrees.



Biden now accuses Israel of prolonging a war it didn't start.



Straight up incompetent… https://t.co/wMdBZSzJqq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 4, 2024

"Straight up incompetent evil. An actual Political sociopath."

"I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades"- Robert Gates. That statement continues to be true. — JDGoodell (@jd_goodell) June 4, 2024

Is Dearbornistan that critical to his reelection? — Brian Schwatka (@Hunthjof) June 4, 2024

Netanyahu should ask Biden if he is enabling Hamas and threatening to withhold aid from Israel for political reasons. — TransOdius (@TransOdius) June 4, 2024

Meanwhile, NBC News is asking what happens if Trump wins.

They really need to come up with warnings that aren't just "Trump could do to us what we did to him." pic.twitter.com/KiWRJuxakq — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 4, 2024

We all know how trustworthy ex-intel officers are. Are these the same 50 ex-intel officers who declared that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation?

Anytime revenge is mentioned, Trump/Republicans should now answer, “I won’t seek revenge. I will simply follow the new precedent set by Democrats.” — LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) June 4, 2024

These Democratic arguments are even weaker considering Trump had 4 years already to do this and didn’t.



For all his numerous faults, Donald Trump is much more bluster than action. The Democrats, however, have shown that they are ALL about action. — gwhizkids (@gwhizkids) June 4, 2024

This is EXACTLY what Obama did to Trump's campaign in 2015. — kath (@Muskadoptme) June 4, 2024

Yeah, President Barack Obama spied on the Trump campaign. But if Trump wins, he could do it too.

He could and should. — AntiGanda (@AntiGanda7846) June 4, 2024

"Could?"



I'm worried he won't. — Ari H. Mendelson (@kingmakerseries) June 4, 2024

The irony is inescapable. — GenX Shitposter (@GenxShitpost) June 4, 2024

If Trump wins, there's going to be hell to pay.



Wouldn't that be the reason for electing him? — Writ Large (@Brett1231) June 4, 2024

Like Joe did? You made the rules, now enjoy them. — eklektos44 (@eklektos44) June 4, 2024

NBC News is really that blind? He could weaponize U.S. spy services? Like what they did to him?

