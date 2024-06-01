President Joe Biden Says It's 'Dangerous' to Call Donald Trump's Trial 'Rigged'

Half of the country knows that Donald Trump's trial was rigged, and the other half also knows it was rigged but is fully in support of that — they just don't say it out loud. Trump had no bones about calling his trial rigged. Here's the Associated Press's Steve Peoples.

NEW YORK (AP) -- Trump delivers a rambling response to his guilty verdict, falsely blasting 'rigged trial' and criticizing star witness — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) May 31, 2024

If you squint you can see just how subtle our media is being about all of this https://t.co/L0WSBsDJ1a — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 31, 2024

It was rigged and everyone knows it. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 31, 2024

Everyone knows it; it's just that the people who are happy about it are keeping quiet and repeating that "no one is above the law." That was President Joe Biden's take. As we reported, one reported asked Biden after he had given his statement on the verdict, "Donald Trump refers to himself as a political prisoner and blames you directly. What's your response to that, sir?" Biden just stopped for a moment and then smirked, and Team Trump immediately put out an out featuring that smirk.

Before walking away, though, Biden warned that it is "dangerous" to say the trial was rigged. It's an attack on the judicial system that has served our country for nearly 250 years. This is from the president who can't stop bragging about how he isn't letting a Supreme Court decision stop him from canceling student loans and how he found a way "around" the decision.

Biden: "It is reckless, dangerous, and irresponsible to say that the [Trump trial] was rigged." pic.twitter.com/4ScJXPlAU5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 31, 2024

No it's just a total coincidence that Biden's #3 official at the DOJ went to work in Bragg's office, that the judge donated to him, and that the charges made no sense. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 31, 2024

Not to mention that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg elevated a misdemeanor that was past the statute of limitations into dozens of felony counts of election interference.

It was rigged. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 31, 2024

Call me reckless, dangerous, and irresponsible, then. — Ry Brooks (@RyBrooks) May 31, 2024

"It is reckless, dangerous, and irresponsible to say that

the [2020 election] was rigged."



"It is reckless, dangerous, and irresponsible to say that the [Trump trial] was rigged."



See a pattern developing? — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) May 31, 2024

The 2020 election was "the greatest success of American democracy in history" according to CBS News' Major Garrett, and the Trump trial was the epitome of everyone held equal under the law.

Hunter filed about 63 motions saying his prosecution is rigged and he’s being targeted. That’s not a danger to democracy though. — Unauthorized Narrative (@mgEyesOpen) May 31, 2024

It’s also absolutely true. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 31, 2024

It is reckless, dangerous, and irresponsible to prosecute and imprison your political opponent, Joseph. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 31, 2024

Translation: IT’S RIGGED — David Leatherwood 🇺🇸 (@brokebackUSA) May 31, 2024

"Our justice system has endured for nearly 250 years, then I came along" — Bilbo Baggins (@Jbanklestankle1) May 31, 2024

It was rigged AF. — KDJ (@Kevin_Jurecko) May 31, 2024

It was reckless, dangerous, and irresponsible to actually rig the trial—didn’t stop him from doing it. — JT (@DesertRatJT) May 31, 2024

Anyone who has a pulse knows it was rigged. It was made very clear what side the judge was on. — Goodspeed (@indianamx) May 31, 2024

But notice how Biden warns us to keep quiet because it's "dangerous" to say the trial was rigged. And you can't ask legitimate questions about the 2020 election because that too is "dangerous" to our democracy. There's a whole lot going on in the Biden administration that's too dangerous to talk about.

