President Joe Biden Says It's 'Dangerous' to Call Donald Trump's Trial 'Rigged'

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on June 01, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Half of the country knows that Donald Trump's trial was rigged, and the other half also knows it was rigged but is fully in support of that — they just don't say it out loud. Trump had no bones about calling his trial rigged. Here's the Associated Press's Steve Peoples.

Everyone knows it; it's just that the people who are happy about it are keeping quiet and repeating that "no one is above the law." That was President Joe Biden's take. As we reported, one reported asked Biden after he had given his statement on the verdict, "Donald Trump refers to himself as a political prisoner and blames you directly. What's your response to that, sir?" Biden just stopped for a moment and then smirked, and Team Trump immediately put out an out featuring that smirk.

Before walking away, though, Biden warned that it is "dangerous" to say the trial was rigged. It's an attack on the judicial system that has served our country for nearly 250 years. This is from the president who can't stop bragging about how he isn't letting a Supreme Court decision stop him from canceling student loans and how he found a way "around" the decision.

Not to mention that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg elevated a misdemeanor that was past the statute of limitations into dozens of felony counts of election interference.

The 2020 election was "the greatest success of American democracy in history" according to CBS News' Major Garrett, and the Trump trial was the epitome of everyone held equal under the law.

But notice how Biden warns us to keep quiet because it's "dangerous" to say the trial was rigged. And you can't ask legitimate questions about the 2020 election because that too is "dangerous" to our democracy. There's a whole lot going on in the Biden administration that's too dangerous to talk about.

***

