The Untouchable: Broadcasters Association Strips Robert De Niro of Award After Unhinged Tr...
'Stat of the Day': Here's 24 Hours of Trump's Fundraising vs. Biden Campaign's...
Cut 'Em Off Then: Vermont to Require Oil Companies to Pay for 'Climate...
WATCH: Joy Behar Tells Us She Was Not Totally DEPENDable when Celebrating the...
Commander-In-Chiefs: Biden Dons a Helmet and the Jokes Write Themselves
Defendant in Electors Case Hilariously Explains Why the Verdict Proves You Should Vote...
'Give the Devil the Benefit of Law': Political Prosecution of Trump Will Backfire...
Does the Left Think Black Women are Biased? The Left Cheers All-Black Bench...
BACKFIRE? Piers Morgan Says Guilty Verdict Will Propel Trump Back to the White...
EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. LAST CHANCE!
Alex Soros Has Advice for Dems About Trump's Conviction Just to Make It...
AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't Cash Going After Marjorie Taylor Green's...
Will America Survive the Trump Guilty Verdict?
'Anti-Racist' Therapists Put Jewish Colleagues on List of 'Suspected Zionists' Following F...

Biden's Reaction to Question About Opponent's Conviction Has Starring Role in New Trump Ad

Doug P.  |  10:37 AM on June 01, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Yesterday, after delivering remarks about how he plans to help save Hamas from being completely destroyed by Israel and also make U.S. taxpayers foot the bill for rebuilding Gaza, President Biden was asked about the conviction of his opponent in the November election. 

Advertisement

Is Trump right that Biden's to blame for his persecution? This was how Biden reacted:

The Left's lawfare against Trump has already started overflowing his campaign coffers, and the above video has already found its way into a Trump campaign ad. Watch:

Biden just keeps giving Team Trump ad material.

Can the image of Biden wearing a big Chiefs helmet be far behind?

Biden was a stone's throw from having a Colonel Jessup "you're damn right I did" moment from "A Few Good Men."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Untouchable: Broadcasters Association Strips Robert De Niro of Award After Unhinged Trump Rant
Grateful Calvin
Cut 'Em Off Then: Vermont to Require Oil Companies to Pay for 'Climate Change Damages'
Grateful Calvin
'Stat of the Day': Here's 24 Hours of Trump's Fundraising vs. Biden Campaign's Entire Month
Doug P.
Commander-In-Chiefs: Biden Dons a Helmet and the Jokes Write Themselves
FuzzyChimp
Defendant in Electors Case Hilariously Explains Why the Verdict Proves You Should Vote for Trump (Update)
Aaron Walker
Dan Bongino Comes Up With a Very Cool Way to Describe Voting for Donald Trump
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Untouchable: Broadcasters Association Strips Robert De Niro of Award After Unhinged Trump Rant Grateful Calvin
Advertisement