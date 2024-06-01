Biden's Reaction to Question About Opponent's Conviction Has Starring Role in New Trump Ad

Yesterday, after delivering remarks about how he plans to help save Hamas from being completely destroyed by Israel and also make U.S. taxpayers foot the bill for rebuilding Gaza, President Biden was asked about the conviction of his opponent in the November election.

Advertisement

Is Trump right that Biden's to blame for his persecution? This was how Biden reacted:

"Donald Trump refers to himself as a political prisoner and blames you directly. What's your response to that, sir?"



BIDEN (CONFUSED):



*stops*



*smirks*



*shuffles away* pic.twitter.com/0GKm327Qy1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 31, 2024

The Left's lawfare against Trump has already started overflowing his campaign coffers, and the above video has already found its way into a Trump campaign ad. Watch:

Team Trump already turned an ad with Biden's grin from the end of his presser earlier today. https://t.co/StN1dfJBq3 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 31, 2024

Biden just keeps giving Team Trump ad material.

Can the image of Biden wearing a big Chiefs helmet be far behind?

The face “I did it” — Yulia Goldshteyn (@GoldshteynYulia) June 1, 2024

Biden was a stone's throw from having a Colonel Jessup "you're damn right I did" moment from "A Few Good Men."