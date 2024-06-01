'Stat of the Day': Here's 24 Hours of Trump's Fundraising vs. Biden Campaign's Entire Month

The conviction of Donald Trump in Manhattan might have made President Biden smirk, but he won't be smiling after seeing how much in donations his opponent's campaign is bringing in as a result of the Left's latest round of election interference:

Donald J. Trump’s campaign announced on Friday evening that he had raised nearly $53 million in the 24 hours after his felony conviction, shattering online records for Republicans and raking in enough cash to help him close what has been a substantial financial gap with President Biden. It is hard to put the enormity of the sum into proper perspective, but it would nearly match, in a single day, the $58 million that Mr. Trump’s main fund-raising arm raised online in the last six months of 2023, according to federal records.

That makes Alvin Bragg and the Democrats (with a big assist from Robert De Niro) the Trump campaign's top fundraisers. Give them around of applause!

Here's Trump's 24-hour fundraising vs. Biden's entire month:

Trump's campaign raised more in one day ($52.8 million) than Biden's campaign raised all last month. ($51 million) https://t.co/pqnzQPqd2k — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 1, 2024

According to the Trump campaign, 30 percent of those making donations are new donors. Maybe Trump should send Biden a thank-you note or something.

Your stat of the day. https://t.co/kLBdca5zCJ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 1, 2024

Biden should just leave that helmet on until November.