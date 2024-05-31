Commander-In-Chiefs: Biden Dons a Helmet and the Jokes Write Themselves

We are constantly reminded why Joe Biden's caretakers … er … staff control him so closely. Given any chance to go it alone, the 46th president rarely passes up the opportunity to beclown himself.

Today was no different. Biden found himself handler-free momentarily on the stage and allowed himself to be coaxed into wrestling his head into the signed Chiefs helmet the Super Bowl-winning team brought to the White House as a gift.

Joe Biden put on a Chiefs helmet 😂 pic.twitter.com/GVQ1D3UqZ0 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 31, 2024

Everyone immediately had the same thought.

Seriously, has there ever been a president more worthy of a helmet? LOL.

Biden is LITERALLY wearing a helmet 😳😳😳



You can’t make it up🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/O4Y1fGz6cU — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 1, 2024

People have been making helmet jokes about the often frail-looking Biden for the duration of his presidency. What does he do?

Pops a helmet onto his dome.

It's just too perfect.

They're not laughing with him — they're laughing at him pic.twitter.com/ZkcLWFjCpD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 31, 2024

We usually see the NFL champs bringing POTUS a signed jersey and holding it up.

Kansas City brings the fall-prone chief executive a helmet.

Some of the Chiefs players had to be thinking 'I can't believe we're actually getting him to put the helmet on!'

What better thing to give a president known to fall down a lot than a helmet?



Nothing.



That's just what the Kansas City Chiefs gave President Biden during their White House visit.



Read: https://t.co/Py9aIfGzev pic.twitter.com/DfXLX41Vjf — OutKick (@Outkick) May 31, 2024

They should have topped it off with a Snack Pack of tapioca pudding and gift voucher for Visiting Angels.

That was exactly our reaction as well.

He’s gonna be wearing a helmet full-time soon. — Joey (@OfficialGBJoey) May 31, 2024

We can already imagine Karine Jean-Pierre explaining away the president's new look:

'No, the president doesn't need to wear the helmet everywhere. He just really likes it. Other heads of state at the NATO Summit remarked that the helmet was not distracting in the least, some even calling it endearing.'

He should keep it on for the next time he falls — Doug Mitchell (@dcmitchell73) May 31, 2024

With Kamala Harris waiting in the wings to take over the top job in the nation, we think it might be best if he sleeps in the helmet.

A helmet should be required for him at all times. pic.twitter.com/irOrzx4ONP — Postalker (@postal_ker) June 1, 2024

Heck, get him some pads too.

Bwahaha!

The late night shows are gonna have a field day with this… https://t.co/kPqsNca0Sa — Nicholas Robertson (@N__S__Robertson) May 31, 2024

We're not sure. The late-night shows sort of suck these days.

Oh man @TheBabylonBee will have fun with this one! — Colby Mac (@thecolbymac) June 1, 2024

Now The Babylon Bee, on the other hand, yeah … they'll probably give us something to laugh about.

Biden Assures Nation We Have Nothing To Worry About Thanks To This Cool New Padded Helmet He’s Wearing https://t.co/qQDdHNu9Sf pic.twitter.com/6n11oam5CN — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 9, 2024

In fact, they were a few months early on this one.

Looks the same to me. pic.twitter.com/mfjoADFSQ3 — RyanRipz The Left 🇺🇸 (@RipzRyan) June 1, 2024

Maybe the helmet would reduce the number of White House biting incidents?

A portent of things to come... pic.twitter.com/HsDa0U8j3N — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) June 1, 2024

We wish. We really do, but this won't be Biden's Dukakis moment. If the man could be canceled for looking dumb, he would have been gone a long time ago. The darn guy thrives on buffoonery.

At least he provides plenty of things for us to laugh at.