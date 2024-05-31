Commander-In-Chiefs: Biden Dons a Helmet and the Jokes Write Themselves

Defendant in Electors Case Hilariously Explains Why the Verdict Proves You Should Vote...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:00 PM on May 31, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We are constantly reminded why Joe Biden's caretakers … er … staff control him so closely. Given any chance to go it alone, the 46th president rarely passes up the opportunity to beclown himself.

Today was no different. Biden found himself handler-free momentarily on the stage and allowed himself to be coaxed into wrestling his head into the signed Chiefs helmet the Super Bowl-winning team brought to the White House as a gift.

Everyone immediately had the same thought.

Seriously, has there ever been a president more worthy of a helmet? LOL.

People have been making helmet jokes about the often frail-looking Biden for the duration of his presidency. What does he do?

Pops a helmet onto his dome.

It's just too perfect.

We usually see the NFL champs bringing POTUS a signed jersey and holding it up.

Kansas City brings the fall-prone chief executive a helmet.

Some of the Chiefs players had to be thinking 'I can't believe we're actually getting him to put the helmet on!'

They should have topped it off with a Snack Pack of tapioca pudding and gift voucher for Visiting Angels.

That was exactly our reaction as well.

We can already imagine Karine Jean-Pierre explaining away the president's new look:

'No, the president doesn't need to wear the helmet everywhere. He just really likes it. Other heads of state at the NATO Summit remarked that the helmet was not distracting in the least, some even calling it endearing.'

With Kamala Harris waiting in the wings to take over the top job in the nation, we think it might be best if he sleeps in the helmet.

Heck, get him some pads too.

Bwahaha!

We're not sure. The late-night shows sort of suck these days.

Now The Babylon Bee, on the other hand, yeah … they'll probably give us something to laugh about.

In fact, they were a few months early on this one.

Maybe the helmet would reduce the number of White House biting incidents?

We wish. We really do, but this won't be Biden's Dukakis moment. If the man could be canceled for looking dumb, he would have been gone a long time ago. The darn guy thrives on buffoonery.

At least he provides plenty of things for us to laugh at.

