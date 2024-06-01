Mayor of St. Paul Thanks Biden for Canceling His Student Debt

Just this week, President Joe Biden once again bragged to a small audience in Philadelphia how he didn't let the Supreme Court stop him from forgiving student loans. How does Biden decide whose loans he's going to "cancel" (i.e., transfer to taxpayers without student loan debt)? As we reported earlier, the average household income of the typical borrower being bailed out is $312,000+. Fox News reported back in April about Joel Lambdin, a 49-year-old violinist who was awarded $250,000 in student loan forgiveness by the Biden administration.

Advertisement

We did a post on a woman who posted her clean slate on X and thanked Biden, which didn't go over very well on the social media site. Now we have another young person struggling in the job market thanking "Mr. President" for making his loan go away. It's the mayor of St. Paul, Melvin Carter.

The mayor of St. Paul, who makes $170k a year, is thanking Biden for cancelling his student loans. https://t.co/TsN3x5Bo3u — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 1, 2024

You make $170,000/year asshole. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 1, 2024

You're thanking the wrong person; you should be thanking the minimum wage workers who were forced to pay your loan. — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) June 1, 2024

Taxes on people who make way less than your $170k/yr went to “pay” this loan.



For your gloating, you’ll find out that class resentment isn’t just from the Left these days. — Jay (@OneFineJay) June 1, 2024

Don’t thank him.



Thank the American taxpayer who now gets saddled with YOUR debt. — YuriActual 🏴‍☠️GOLDCORP Logistics 🏴‍☠️ (@Yuri6Actual) June 1, 2024

Nothing like some good old bribery during an election year. — Atom (@Autolock) May 30, 2024

A politician without shame. Seems on-brand. — Andrew (@andrewfibonacci) June 1, 2024

Impeachable offenses. Buying votes - increasing inflation- shifting debt to responsible Americans who work hard and take accountability for their actions. — Sam (@SRA338) May 30, 2024

I’m so happy I didn’t go to school and learned a trade because I was realistic about my financial situation and didn’t want to take on loans. I was responsible and don’t get any help. Unbelievable — P4Pheadshot (@PFPheadshot1) May 31, 2024

Our question is why just student loans? Does Biden think he needs to buy votes from the college-educated? Why not forgive credit cards and mortgages and car payments?

One reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre about that last month, and her reply was: "We're taking about folks who are in debt who are LITERALLY being crushed." Like the mayor of St. Paul.

***