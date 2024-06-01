Mayor of St. Paul Thanks Biden for Canceling His Student Debt

Axios: Trump's Pick for AG Wants Georgia, Florida to Open Criminal Probes for...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on June 01, 2024
Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP

Just this week, President Joe Biden once again bragged to a small audience in Philadelphia how he didn't let the Supreme Court stop him from forgiving student loans. How does Biden decide whose loans he's going to "cancel" (i.e., transfer to taxpayers without student loan debt)? As we reported earlier, the average household income of the typical borrower being bailed out is $312,000+. Fox News reported back in April about Joel Lambdin, a 49-year-old violinist who was awarded $250,000 in student loan forgiveness by the Biden administration.

We did a post on a woman who posted her clean slate on X and thanked Biden, which didn't go over very well on the social media site. Now we have another young person struggling in the job market thanking "Mr. President" for making his loan go away. It's the mayor of St. Paul, Melvin Carter.

Our question is why just student loans? Does Biden think he needs to buy votes from the college-educated? Why not forgive credit cards and mortgages and car payments?

One reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre about that last month, and her reply was: "We're taking about folks who are in debt who are LITERALLY being crushed." Like the mayor of St. Paul.

***

Tags: JOE BIDEN STUDENT DEBT CANCELLATION

