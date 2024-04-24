FOX News: President Biden Forgives Violinist's $250,000 Student Loan

Paging Dr. Freud: Biden's Slip of the Tongue Is the MOST Honest Thing...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on April 24, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Dana Loesch was a guest on Jesse Waters' show on FOX News and the subject of President Joe Biden's unconstitutional cancellation of student loans came up. In February, Biden forgave $1.2 billion in student loans despite the Supreme Court's ruling that he didn't have the authority (even Nancy Pelosi said he didn't have the authority).

We've read a lot of sob stories on X about people who are still paying off the interest on their $300,000 loans from 20 years ago. How they managed to spend that much money on college escapes us, as the idea of paying back a loan escapes them.

Here's the segment:

BPR reports:

The “Primetime” host railed against President Joe Biden for brazenly handing out magic erasers to thousands of borrowers saddled with the consequences of their own choices to take out loans for higher education. And while many hardworking Americans diligently plugged away at paying off their student loans over the years, Biden effectively gave thousands a reprieve, most recently to 277,000 borrowers.

Watters delivered an eye-opening reality during a segment on Tuesday’s Fox News show, putting names and faces with the latest Biden bailout and highlighting the story of Joel Lambdin, a 49-year-old musician who was awarded $250,000 in student-loan forgiveness by the Biden administration, thanks to American taxpayers.

This screenshot captured the chyron, "Biden Forgives Violinist's $250,000 Student Loan." His Instagram account is private, but he does have a website where he describes his mission:

The Sound and the Light began as a question regarding the value of the arts to the world, and has gradually evolved into a performing ensemble of musicians. We perform standard classical repertoire in both original and new instrumentations, music of new and underrepresented composers across genres, and our own original compositions. Many of our concerts are interactive, providing contextual information as well as personal connection to the music we present.

Sounds like a solid career path.

$250,000 is a lot of violin lessons.

That must be why he took it private.

He's just "forgiving" them, and poof, they vanish.

We swear we thought at one point that Biden's plan was to forgive $10,000 of everyone's loan. Either we were wrong or the plan changed.

Who decides whose loans get transferred to the taxpayer? Paying off everyone's loans would get us into the trillions.

***


