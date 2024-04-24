FOX News: President Biden Forgives Violinist's $250,000 Student Loan

Dana Loesch was a guest on Jesse Waters' show on FOX News and the subject of President Joe Biden's unconstitutional cancellation of student loans came up. In February, Biden forgave $1.2 billion in student loans despite the Supreme Court's ruling that he didn't have the authority (even Nancy Pelosi said he didn't have the authority).

We've read a lot of sob stories on X about people who are still paying off the interest on their $300,000 loans from 20 years ago. How they managed to spend that much money on college escapes us, as the idea of paying back a loan escapes them.

Here's the segment:

Biden forgives violinist's $250k student loan debt. pic.twitter.com/BQt9xUzHZb — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) April 24, 2024

BPR reports:

The “Primetime” host railed against President Joe Biden for brazenly handing out magic erasers to thousands of borrowers saddled with the consequences of their own choices to take out loans for higher education. And while many hardworking Americans diligently plugged away at paying off their student loans over the years, Biden effectively gave thousands a reprieve, most recently to 277,000 borrowers. Watters delivered an eye-opening reality during a segment on Tuesday’s Fox News show, putting names and faces with the latest Biden bailout and highlighting the story of Joel Lambdin, a 49-year-old musician who was awarded $250,000 in student-loan forgiveness by the Biden administration, thanks to American taxpayers.

This screenshot captured the chyron, "Biden Forgives Violinist's $250,000 Student Loan." His Instagram account is private, but he does have a website where he describes his mission:

The Sound and the Light began as a question regarding the value of the arts to the world, and has gradually evolved into a performing ensemble of musicians. We perform standard classical repertoire in both original and new instrumentations, music of new and underrepresented composers across genres, and our own original compositions. Many of our concerts are interactive, providing contextual information as well as personal connection to the music we present.

Sounds like a solid career path.

I want to stay home and play Xbox too @DLoesch ! But no, my name isn’t Joel! Epic! pic.twitter.com/r0ERkzDQGX — NavyTim (@ChiefNavyTim) April 24, 2024

My awkward mid-sentence expression aside, this is EXACTLY what I figured Joel wood look like https://t.co/Y83iqwWv0j — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 24, 2024

The Joel of all Joels. Except for the Billy Joel. — Black Shwarma (@TheSteve12) April 24, 2024

He can’t get anymore Joel looking… it’s impossible.. — Lou Wickersham (@lou_wickersham) April 24, 2024

$250,000 is a lot of violin lessons.

As someone that worked hard, saved and sacrificed to pay off my loans and put my kids through school, Biden’s pay for votes plan is infuriating. Entitled scumbag. He will never get my vote. — Blue (@wxmaker) April 24, 2024

"Forgives?" No, "gives student $250,000 of our money." — Experts Say (@kyzrsosay) April 24, 2024

Can we be honest? Does this black frame nad look like the type whom would consider paying a dime back in the first place?

Answer is no. Most of them are not moved by this "forgiveness", simply because they all lack the virtues of obligation and honor. They don't pay anyway. — Randall Durant (@ChowdaheadRandy) April 24, 2024

Ummm. I think I'm done paying — Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) April 24, 2024

It’s easy to be generous with other peoples money — ZFG657 (@zfg65716747) April 24, 2024

The comments on this dude's insta are brutal. love it. well deserved. — JediPikachu (@jedipikachu77) April 24, 2024

That must be why he took it private.

Any music he ever makes should be free to the public, and it better be freakin' amazing. — Crypto Disco (@cryptodisco1970) April 24, 2024

How is Biden accessing the money? Supreme Court says NO, Congress controls the purse and they didnt vote on it. How is Biden getting the funds? — Ken Duym (@kdboatman) April 24, 2024

He's just "forgiving" them, and poof, they vanish.

We swear we thought at one point that Biden's plan was to forgive $10,000 of everyone's loan. Either we were wrong or the plan changed.

Who decides whose loans get transferred to the taxpayer? Paying off everyone's loans would get us into the trillions.

***



