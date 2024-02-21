UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Despite SCOTUS Ruling, Biden Admin to Forgive Another $1.2 Billion in Student Loans

'Sophie's Choice Law': IL Bill Would Impose Criminal Penalties on Parents Who Don't...
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 21, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Twitchy has written extensively about the Biden administration not only getting smacked down in SCOTUS on student loans, but their ongoing defiance of that ruling as they continue to unilaterally forgive student loan debt.

And they're doing it again.

More from The New York Post:

President Joe Biden’s administration said on Wednesday it is canceling $1.2 billion worth of student loans for some 153,000 people who are eligible under a program used to make good on promises to increase loan forgiveness.

Biden last year pledged to find other avenues for tackling debt relief after the Supreme Court in June blocked a broader plan to forgive $430 billion in student loan debt.

The administration has now canceled some $138 billion in student debt for nearly 3.9 million people through executive actions, the White House said.

The latest announcement applies to people enrolled in a repayment program known as Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) and covers those who borrowed $12,000 or less who have been repaying the money for at least 10 years.

The move will “particularly help community college and other borrowers with smaller loans and put many on track to being free of student debt faster than ever before,” the White House said.

Wow.

First, let's just address the elephant in the room: people who borrowed $12,000 or less can't pay that back? Why not?

Could it be because the economy is garbage and everything is more expensive?

Pretty much.

And no one seems interested in abiding by or enforcing that ruling, so here we are.

Including people who didn't take loans and those who did but paid them back. 

Nice, isn't it? You budget and bust your butt to pay off your debt, only to have the president make you pay for someone else's debt, too.

Yay equity. Or something.

He doesn't care, and neither does the rest of his administration.

While flatly ignoring a Supreme Court ruling.

Where's the 'norms and decency' crowd who demanded we elect Biden to restore both to the White House?

They're awfully quiet these days.

Pretty much.

But remember this when the next Republican president -- quite possibly Trump -- also ignores a Supreme Court ruling.

Biden set the precedent.

And why does it have to stop with student loans?

Car payments and mortgages are expensive, too.

That'll be the next big thing.

Apparently it does if you're a Democrat.

Keep pointing this out. Maybe it'll sink in.

Only 37.7% of Americans have a college degree, per the latest Census. That means 62.3% of Americans don't have a degree and are now paying the debt of those who do.

We feel for the people who made these sacrifices, only to watch the government reward those who didn't (with the former's money, to boot).

The only way to do that is to decouple education from the unfettered flow of federal student loans. That'll never happen.

Yes. 6-3, as a matter of fact.

Biden is ignoring it.

***

Tags: BIDEN SCOTUS STUDENT DEBT STUDENT LOAN DEBT STUDENT LOANS SUPREME COURT

