UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Despite SCOTUS Ruling, Biden Admin to Forgive Another $1.2 Billion in Student Loans

Twitchy has written extensively about the Biden administration not only getting smacked down in SCOTUS on student loans, but their ongoing defiance of that ruling as they continue to unilaterally forgive student loan debt.

And they're doing it again.

Biden administration to cancel another $1.2B of student loans https://t.co/eK4eFSEIIQ pic.twitter.com/egZoF4k1tD — New York Post (@nypost) February 21, 2024

More from The New York Post:

President Joe Biden’s administration said on Wednesday it is canceling $1.2 billion worth of student loans for some 153,000 people who are eligible under a program used to make good on promises to increase loan forgiveness. Biden last year pledged to find other avenues for tackling debt relief after the Supreme Court in June blocked a broader plan to forgive $430 billion in student loan debt. The administration has now canceled some $138 billion in student debt for nearly 3.9 million people through executive actions, the White House said. The latest announcement applies to people enrolled in a repayment program known as Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) and covers those who borrowed $12,000 or less who have been repaying the money for at least 10 years. The move will “particularly help community college and other borrowers with smaller loans and put many on track to being free of student debt faster than ever before,” the White House said.

Wow.

If they couldn’t pay back $12k in 10 years they’re dirty hippy art majors and were never going to vote conservative anyway. https://t.co/Fh9BUkln4A — Kron (@Kronykal) February 21, 2024

First, let's just address the elephant in the room: people who borrowed $12,000 or less can't pay that back? Why not?

Could it be because the economy is garbage and everything is more expensive?

I.E. buy votes w/taxpayer money. — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 (@jhawk4life) February 21, 2024

Pretty much.

The Supreme Court said they couldn’t though



This is pathetically buying votes — Sean (@GingBear3) February 21, 2024

And no one seems interested in abiding by or enforcing that ruling, so here we are.

he's not cancelling just transferring to tax payers — Lou (@TrdrLou) February 21, 2024

Including people who didn't take loans and those who did but paid them back.

Nice, isn't it? You budget and bust your butt to pay off your debt, only to have the president make you pay for someone else's debt, too.

Yay equity. Or something.

Joe Biden is gunna blow up the dollar trying to buy votes. https://t.co/Sm8PKSlj8q — Phil Labonte, Talent Terrorist (@philthatremains) February 21, 2024

He doesn't care, and neither does the rest of his administration.

Lol - trying to buy votes - pathetic. https://t.co/EmBHZc3g6m — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 21, 2024

While flatly ignoring a Supreme Court ruling.

Where's the 'norms and decency' crowd who demanded we elect Biden to restore both to the White House?

They're awfully quiet these days.

Losing to Trump. Time to illegally buy more votes. https://t.co/xPfpnUXLrY — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 21, 2024

Pretty much.

Once you move beyond the fact that Biden is defying the Supreme Court, you can focus on the reality that taxpayers are funding this. https://t.co/yeCGdJ4PVT — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) February 21, 2024

But remember this when the next Republican president -- quite possibly Trump -- also ignores a Supreme Court ruling.

Biden set the precedent.

Basically, fundamentally they are going against the financial structure of America.

In simple terms, you borrow but you do not have to pay.

Ever heard of something this absurd? https://t.co/TvNGJUoLXY — Vivek (@vivekwith00) February 21, 2024

And why does it have to stop with student loans?

Car payments and mortgages are expensive, too.

That'll be the next big thing.

“Defending democracy” means flagrantly violating the law https://t.co/rQvYc7PPIT — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) February 21, 2024

Apparently it does if you're a Democrat.

Biden didn’t “cancel” student loan debt. He pushed other people’s debt onto you and me https://t.co/q9MFTcaVPL — KayDreamer (@kaydreamer11) February 21, 2024

Keep pointing this out. Maybe it'll sink in.

Only 37.7% of Americans have a college degree, per the latest Census. That means 62.3% of Americans don't have a degree and are now paying the debt of those who do.

I busted my tail to pay off our student loans. We delayed children and moved 3 times to increase our salaries. @JoeBiden this is insanely unfair.



Worst president ever.



Buying votes is sad. Fix the problem not the symptoms of the problem. https://t.co/DFhWUPT3JM — Crimson Dose (@crimsondose) February 21, 2024

We feel for the people who made these sacrifices, only to watch the government reward those who didn't (with the former's money, to boot).

They are not fixing the problem. If they want to fix the problem they need to work on bringing the price off education down. All they are doing is transferring the debt from the borrower to everyone else. In that case I have a car loan I don't want to pay. https://t.co/U1l2vAjsBQ — One Vote (@OneVote20) February 21, 2024

The only way to do that is to decouple education from the unfettered flow of federal student loans. That'll never happen.

Didn't the Supreme Court rule against this? https://t.co/TC9oKvaD2Z — PrConservative (@pr_conservative) February 21, 2024

Yes. 6-3, as a matter of fact.

Biden is ignoring it.

***

