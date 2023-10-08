Biden brags about student loan forgiveness, gets dragged instead

Earlier today, President Biden tweeted out that he's definitely a capitalist. Billionaires should just pay more to the government that's neck deep in debt.

Okay, Gramps.

He then went on to brag about his ongoing, unconstitutional effort to unilaterally forgive student loan debt. Because he's a capitalist, remember:

We’ve canceled $127 billion in student debt for nearly 3.6 million Americans.



It’s a big deal. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2023

It's a big, illegal deal. As SCOTUS has already said. Biden doesn't seem to care, alas.

Twitter/X was having none of it:

don't forget the 6B you just unfroze so Iran can terrorize the world. And you didn't cancel anything.. you just put future generations further in debt. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) October 8, 2023

Yes. He didn't cancel anything. The debt will still be paid, but by other people.

Start with canceling your $6 billion blood money gift to Iran. pic.twitter.com/1YXkikWE3l — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) October 8, 2023

Lots of people are pointing that out. And rightly so.

Iran just used Hamas to invade Israel and the White House Comms team is gonna tweet through it. https://t.co/8U43iHfPNG — Grant Bosse (@grantbosse) October 8, 2023

That does seem to be the plan. Wonder when the hashtag drops.

And you have given billions of dollars to terrorists…that’s a big deal. https://t.co/6CeZ1M5QuB — SW 🇺🇸 (@sgwilk22) October 8, 2023

Yes it is.

You stole my tax dollars forcing me to pay for my own education, my kids and now everyone else. GFY lying thief. — Colorado Native 007 (@CONative007) October 8, 2023

See? It's not free and no one is cancelling anything. People are paying for it.

It's also probably not legal. Why don't you cancel our mortgages and credit card debt while you're at it? — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) October 8, 2023

Don't give them any ideas.

Yeah. It's not like there aren't more important things going on in the world, including Americans who were killed in Israel.

A big steal is what you meant to say. https://t.co/rRMaVeNl0I — By the numbers 🔴📈✌️😎🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealFixNow) October 8, 2023

Well played.

Bro called a lid at 1134, now we get pre-made tweets for the rest of the weekend. Tomorrow is a fed holiday btw https://t.co/WyRjksL2mF — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) October 8, 2023

Yes. So expect more of the absentee president while the world burns.

Biden has made it clear, repeatedly, he has no concern about the Constitution.

“Cancelling” debt is just absolutely hilarious. Almost as hilarious as the people who just believed the debt vanishes. Don’t know who is dumber. https://t.co/8A9UYS0WgV — Chandler Hyler P.O (@chandler_hyler) October 8, 2023

Both. Equally.

"We have illegally transferred $127 billion in debt to actual taxpayers who are functional members of society from my base, the gender studies majors who are the parasites of this country" https://t.co/f4lGVZ3tGN — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) October 8, 2023

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Either hire more interns or don't let your current ones schedule weekend tweets. Y'all look like morons (well, more than usual). https://t.co/oYEbwCCqNE — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) October 8, 2023

They. Don't. Care.

They're just that out of touch, we think.

More lies. You’ve transferred that debt to someone else. https://t.co/SJKXBHLvwj — Mark Alford 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@markalfordkc) October 8, 2023

And usually someone who either didn't go to college, or paid their way through college without loans, or paid their loans off. For a self-proclaimed capitalist, Biden sure acts like a socialist.

FFS read the room Joe 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/p5kQpKwptk — Wendy Peffercorn (@SandLot84) October 8, 2023

He's not even aware he's in the room. Remember, they called a lid before noon today.

Ignoring SCOTUS decisions is a big deal. https://t.co/y6y8iSWOqQ — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) October 8, 2023

Once again, they do not care.

Stealing money from hardworking citizens to pay off the bad decisions of spoiled college elites is not a "Big Deal", you crook.



It is a disgrace https://t.co/wn3BhV2jTM — fishwrapper (@mamiefishes) October 8, 2023

And that's what this is. A transfer of wealth from the lower and middle classes to the upper classes.

Tell me you are senile without telling me you are senile. https://t.co/WYSsHHOCcA — Just a Geek (@KidWhimsical) October 8, 2023

It's very obvious.

Your hard earned taxpayer dollars did this without Congressional approval. https://t.co/zSVgW4XgwD — Jason Baumann (@JasonBaumann9) October 8, 2023

Lots of people missed out on 'School House Rock', and it shows.

In a move typical of the Left, evil is being dressed up as generosity. Trans-goodness, if you will.



Every debt is paid, either by the debtor or the creditor. @JoeBiden has not canceled anyone's debt; he's forcing those who did not take out loans to pay the debts of those who did https://t.co/iYvTCE3IIq — Timothy Stephens (@timothystephens) October 8, 2023

But he swears he's a capitalist!

Yeah, you've put a gun to my head and are stealing money from me to pay someone else's kids college tuition.



That is a big deal alright. — Stuck (@stuckonstupid67) October 8, 2023

Drag him.

They actually canceled $9 billion ($127 is total w interest).



Also, if Biden can cancel some with a stroke of the pen, why can't he cancel all of it the same way 🤔 https://t.co/nYBoTg9RLG — bread and 𝕏ircuses (@phortuenti) October 8, 2023

A very good question.

Can’t wait until the Supreme Court rules against you - again. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 8, 2023

That's coming. Question is whether or not this administration will care. Our money says it won't, unfortunately. We've seen how they operate in the past and have no reason to believe they won't continue to ignore rulings they don't like in the future.

