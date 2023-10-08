The president of the United States confirms that he is a capitalist
Bidenomics: US paying more interest on $33 trillion debt than it spends on...
Looks like the Socialists are setting up for a 'mostly peaceful protest' in...
DRAAAG her! Megyn Kelly takes Ilhan Omar to the woodSHED for 'disgusting, dishonest'...
'Stunning LACK of self-awareness': BRUTAL thread takes Leftists/Socialists APART for suppo...
No words: MSNBC personality claims Jews deserved to be slaughtered by Palestinian terroris...
We've never needed a REAL president more than we do right now ......
'Pure EVIL': Rep. Cori Bush releases the most REPUGNANT statement on Israel attacks...
REPORT: Antony Blinken confirms Americans killed by Hamas attacks and several possibly kid...
THIS --> Receipt-filled thread DEBUNKS Dems/Lefties desperate claims about $6 billion Bide...
Ilhan Omar DROPPED for asking people to pray for Palestinians CELEBRATING horrific attacks...
Well well well, whaddya know? Hamas spokesman spills all the BEANS on Iran...
REPORT: Israel cabinet invokes Article 40 Aleph, officially declares war for the first...
WHOA NELLY: Latest Hunter Biden news drops and it's a doozy

Biden brags about student loan forgiveness, gets dragged instead

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 08, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Earlier today, President Biden tweeted out that he's definitely a capitalist. Billionaires should just pay more to the government that's neck deep in debt.

Okay, Gramps.

Advertisement

He then went on to brag about his ongoing, unconstitutional effort to unilaterally forgive student loan debt. Because he's a capitalist, remember:

It's a big, illegal deal. As SCOTUS has already said. Biden doesn't seem to care, alas.

Twitter/X was having none of it:

Yes. He didn't cancel anything. The debt will still be paid, but by other people.

Lots of people are pointing that out. And rightly so.

That does seem to be the plan. Wonder when the hashtag drops.

Yes it is.

Recommended

No words: MSNBC personality claims Jews deserved to be slaughtered by Palestinian terrorists (watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

See? It's not free and no one is cancelling anything. People are paying for it.

Don't give them any ideas.

Yeah. It's not like there aren't more important things going on in the world, including Americans who were killed in Israel.

Well played.

Yes. So expect more of the absentee president while the world burns.

Biden has made it clear, repeatedly, he has no concern about the Constitution.

Advertisement

Both. Equally.

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

They. Don't. Care.

They're just that out of touch, we think.

And usually someone who either didn't go to college, or paid their way through college without loans, or paid their loans off. For a self-proclaimed capitalist, Biden sure acts like a socialist.

He's not even aware he's in the room. Remember, they called a lid before noon today.

Advertisement

Once again, they do not care.

And that's what this is. A transfer of wealth from the lower and middle classes to the upper classes.

It's very obvious.

Lots of people missed out on 'School House Rock', and it shows.

But he swears he's a capitalist!

Drag him.

Advertisement

A very good question.

That's coming. Question is whether or not this administration will care. Our money says it won't, unfortunately. We've seen how they operate in the past and have no reason to believe they won't continue to ignore rulings they don't like in the future.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN SCOTUS STUDENT LOANS STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No words: MSNBC personality claims Jews deserved to be slaughtered by Palestinian terrorists (watch)
Sam J.
DRAAAG her! Megyn Kelly takes Ilhan Omar to the woodSHED for 'disgusting, dishonest' take on Israel
Sam J.
'Pure EVIL': Rep. Cori Bush releases the most REPUGNANT statement on Israel attacks of them all
Sam J.
Well well well, whaddya know? Hamas spokesman spills all the BEANS on Iran and it ain't good for Biden
Sam J.
The president of the United States confirms that he is a capitalist
Jacob B.
'Stunning LACK of self-awareness': BRUTAL thread takes Leftists/Socialists APART for supporting Hamas
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
No words: MSNBC personality claims Jews deserved to be slaughtered by Palestinian terrorists (watch) Sam J.
Advertisement