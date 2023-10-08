Looks like the Socialists are setting up for a 'mostly peaceful protest' in...
DRAAAG her! Megyn Kelly takes Ilhan Omar to the woodSHED for 'disgusting, dishonest'...
'Stunning LACK of self-awareness': BRUTAL thread takes Leftists/Socialists APART for suppo...
No words: MSNBC personality claims Jews deserved to be slaughtered by Palestinian terroris...
We've never needed a REAL president more than we do right now ......
'Pure EVIL': Rep. Cori Bush releases the most REPUGNANT statement on Israel attacks...
REPORT: Antony Blinken confirms Americans killed by Hamas attacks and several possibly kid...
THIS --> Receipt-filled thread DEBUNKS Dems/Lefties desperate claims about $6 billion Bide...
Ilhan Omar DROPPED for asking people to pray for Palestinians CELEBRATING horrific attacks...
Well well well, whaddya know? Hamas spokesman spills all the BEANS on Iran...
REPORT: Israel cabinet invokes Article 40 Aleph, officially declares war for the first...
WHOA NELLY: Latest Hunter Biden news drops and it's a doozy
Fake news about Riley Gaines and Whoopi Goldberg makes the rounds, and we...
Biden admin assures us 'not one penny' of that $6 billion released to...

Bidenomics: US paying more interest on $33 trillion debt than it spends on defense

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 08, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

This is bad news for Bidenomics. But has there ever been good news for Bidenomics?

Last week, President Biden signed a 71-page continuing resolution to keep the U.S. government from being shutdown. We've already added $1 trillion -- yes, with a T -- to the debt since June and there's no path to fiscal sanity in sight. So this news is not a surprise, but it's also a grim comment on our economy:

Advertisement

Yahoo Finance reports:

America’s gross national debt hit an eye-watering $33 trillion for the first time in September — mere months after eclipsing the $32 trillion mark earlier in the year.

The U.S. is also currently spending more to pay interest on the national debt than it does on national defense, according to the Treasury’s monthly statement.

In the current fiscal year through August, the Treasury has shelled out $807.84 billion in interest on its debt securities, while the Department of Defense’s budget for military programs totaled just $695.44 billion in the same period.

This is particularly alarming when you consider how much of the federal budget goes into defense, with the U.S. outspending every other country.

Ouch. We are paying more in interest on our debt than the whole of the military budget.

Although it's not a purely partisan thing, Biden is in charge now and he's not doing anything to turn this ship around.

Recommended

No words: MSNBC personality claims Jews deserved to be slaughtered by Palestinian terrorists (watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

And, as someone pointed out, Biden was there:

He has been in the Senate since 1973, and then was VP from 2009-2016; with a short break until 2020, he's been present for a lot of this.

Yes it will.

It is devastating.

We don't see things getting better any time soon.

Advertisement

The tweet continues:

Interest on the national debt is now the second largest item in the budget. Almost 1/2 of individual tax income goes to pay interest on the debt now.

Yikes.

It's gonna bite us on the butt when it does. Hard.

There is no plan except spend, it seems.

And, absent meaningful spending cuts, it'll keep going.

Advertisement

Oh, they know how to budget and manage money. You better believe their bank accounts and financial portfolios are sound and balanced.

They've just got their hands in what they think is a bottomless pit of taxpayer money, so they spend recklessly.

Republicans haven't done much to make this better.

It's this writer's sincere belief that people's brains shut down when numbers get in to the billions and trillions. As in, our brains can't comprehend that amount so we just aren't driven to care. But it's a lot of money. A lot. And we keep adding to that debt.

We cannot tax our way out of this. Even voting better leaders doesn't mean it won't be a rough road.

Advertisement

I don't think anyone is surprised by this, at all. And that's the sad part.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN ECONOMICS NATIONAL DEBT SPENDING TAX BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No words: MSNBC personality claims Jews deserved to be slaughtered by Palestinian terrorists (watch)
Sam J.
'Pure EVIL': Rep. Cori Bush releases the most REPUGNANT statement on Israel attacks of them all
Sam J.
DRAAAG her! Megyn Kelly takes Ilhan Omar to the woodSHED for 'disgusting, dishonest' take on Israel
Sam J.
Looks like the Socialists are setting up for a 'mostly peaceful protest' in NYC today
Coucy
'Stunning LACK of self-awareness': BRUTAL thread takes Leftists/Socialists APART for supporting Hamas
Sam J.
Well well well, whaddya know? Hamas spokesman spills all the BEANS on Iran and it ain't good for Biden
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
No words: MSNBC personality claims Jews deserved to be slaughtered by Palestinian terrorists (watch) Sam J.
Advertisement