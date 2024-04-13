'Reverse Robin Hood': Here are 'the Biggest Winners' in Biden's Student Loan Vote-Buying Scheme

As part of the Biden campaign's desperation to overcome lousy approval numbers on almost every issue, they've settled on a strategy to try and shore up support: Buying votes.

Biden recently bragged about not letting the Supreme Court stop his latest round of student loan "cancellation" (obviously that word isn't accurate because the debt won't be canceled but merely transferred elsewhere):

Biden brags about ignoring the Supreme Court on his scheme to unilaterally cancel student loan debt: "That didn't stop us" pic.twitter.com/JfWolVGiC0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2024

If Trump bragged about ignoring the Supreme Court the lefty media would have spent the following couple of weeks in full "dictator" meltdown mode, but this time it's "D"ifferent.

As for Biden's "debt cancellation" scheme, who would be the biggest winners? Well, not the average U.S. taxpayer, that's for sure.

Penn-Wharton: Biden's new student loan plan will cost taxpayers another $84B, bringing total to $559B.



The biggest winners are 750,000 people with 20 years in repayment.



Their average debt relief is $25,500+ and average household income is $312,000+.https://t.co/UHwQb7Hajj pic.twitter.com/7iiJiaUK1R — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) April 12, 2024

Senator Ted Cruz calls it "Reverse Robin Hood":

Dems’ Reverse Robin Hood:



Take from the poor, give to the rich. https://t.co/yp5odLFMvn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 13, 2024

We can't say we're very surprised.

The biggest redistribution of wealth in US history. Biden is funneling billions to families making over $300K per year. https://t.co/bWgyojHfNI — @amuse (@amuse) April 12, 2024

This is not unlike the Left's climate change shams that only end up making the rich richer.

Average income $300k.



Absurd use of govt money. https://t.co/1qjCaxRhNq — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) April 12, 2024

Someone with an income of $300k should have absolutely no problem paying off their own $25k student loan.



And why in the world are they hanging onto that debt for 20+ years? This is completely nuts. https://t.co/5YRBhThNf2 — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) April 12, 2024

Unreal. Working class folks get ripped off over and over with Biden’s executive actions — from the Green New Deal to this cynical attempt to buy votes. https://t.co/98PT3uRRiP — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) April 12, 2024

I paid off my student loans once and now I’m being forced to pay again for people who didn’t want to pay back the debt they agreed to. Ridiculous. https://t.co/A7SadzFF73 — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 12, 2024

Biden's made sure that if you no longer had any college debt (or never had any in the first place) that you do now.

"...average household income is $312,000+"



🤬🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/1ti7hMYGjg — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 12, 2024

Didn't the Supreme Court block this - how is communist Joe skirting the law here with no repercussions??!! https://t.co/NMJLhZikIs — BMF (@Lafcurve) April 13, 2024

All while the media yawns, and everybody knows if Trump were the one defying the Supreme Court the "dictator" freakouts would be plentiful.

***

