THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY! Salon's Take on Men Punching Random Women in NYC...
'Don't Be Silly': Biden Attempts Throwing Shade at Trump Over the Eclipse and...
Someone Pinch Us: Connecticut Democrat Shows Modicum of Sanity About Motherhood
James Woods Has Just 2 WORDS for Don Lemon Who Claims White Right-Leaning...
Here's a WTF Two-Fer From 'The View' Involving Abortion, the Ten Commandments, and...
I Did NOT Have RFK Jr. BLISTERING Biden Over Inflation by the Numbers...
RedState Exposes Expelled Vanderbilt Student (Hamas Activist) and His DAMNING Connections...
OOF! Historian's Tone-Deaf Post Warning People About Protesting Under Trump Goes SOOO Wron...
Women Fact-Check TF Out of Rob Reiner for Trying to LIE to WOMEN...
Another Hillary Clinton Attempt to Zing Trump (This Time About the Eclipse) Backfires
*HIC* Rep. Steve Cohen's Bizarre (Hilarious) Meltdown Over Troll Has X Wondering WHAT...
Bidenomics! Here are Changes in Food and Energy Prices Over the Last Few...
Dawn Staley RUNS AWAAAY When Called Out by Riley Gaines for Supporting Men...
'Karma's a B**CH': Julie Kelly DROPS 'Stunted Bully' Adam Kinzinger for His Ugly...

Biden Brags That SCOTUS Blocking His Vote-Buying Effort Didn't Stop Him (But TRUMP'S the Dictator?)

Doug P.  |  3:30 PM on April 08, 2024
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Remember when Donald Trump had to go because he was such a tremendous "threat to democracy," including all of our cherished norms and institutions? That was (and continues to be as election season moves along) 100 percent pure projection on the part of the Democrats. 

Advertisement

For more proof of that we turn to President Biden's remarks in Wisconsin today about his latest effort to buy votes using somebody else's money.

Try to imagine the lefty media freakout that would be going on if Trump spoke and bragged about not letting a Supreme Court order stop him: 

"The Supreme Court said I couldn't but that didn't stop me" would have heads exploding on CNN and MSNBC right now if Trump said it, but this is Biden so they won't say anything other than to praise the president. 

Recommended

'Don't Be Silly': Biden Attempts Throwing Shade at Trump Over the Eclipse and Responses Are COMEDY GOLD
Sam J.
Advertisement

And he's bragging about it yet again.

PROJECTION!

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Don't Be Silly': Biden Attempts Throwing Shade at Trump Over the Eclipse and Responses Are COMEDY GOLD
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
James Woods Has Just 2 WORDS for Don Lemon Who Claims White Right-Leaning Men are Biggest Terror Threat
Sam J.
Here's a WTF Two-Fer From 'The View' Involving Abortion, the Ten Commandments, and Climate Change
Doug P.
THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY! Salon's Take on Men Punching Random Women in NYC is Even DUMBER Than You'd Expect
Sam J.
OOF! Historian's Tone-Deaf Post Warning People About Protesting Under Trump Goes SOOO Wrong (for Biden)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Don't Be Silly': Biden Attempts Throwing Shade at Trump Over the Eclipse and Responses Are COMEDY GOLD Sam J.
Advertisement