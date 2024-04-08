Biden Brags That SCOTUS Blocking His Vote-Buying Effort Didn't Stop Him (But TRUMP'S the Dictator?)

Remember when Donald Trump had to go because he was such a tremendous "threat to democracy," including all of our cherished norms and institutions? That was (and continues to be as election season moves along) 100 percent pure projection on the part of the Democrats.

For more proof of that we turn to President Biden's remarks in Wisconsin today about his latest effort to buy votes using somebody else's money.

Try to imagine the lefty media freakout that would be going on if Trump spoke and bragged about not letting a Supreme Court order stop him:

Biden brags about ignoring the Supreme Court on his scheme to unilaterally cancel student loan debt: "That didn't stop us" pic.twitter.com/JfWolVGiC0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2024

WATCH – Joe Biden brags about ignoring the Supreme Court on student debt.



‘That didn’t stop us! No, I mean it!’pic.twitter.com/vAK77ciGdN — The First (@TheFirstonTV) April 8, 2024

"The Supreme Court said I couldn't but that didn't stop me" would have heads exploding on CNN and MSNBC right now if Trump said it, but this is Biden so they won't say anything other than to praise the president.

Biden is trampling on the constitution. And he’s proud of it — Swan13 (@Iamswan13) April 8, 2024

And he's bragging about it yet again.

If you’re cheering this criminal for ignoring the Supreme Court, remember it can be done to the laws you like also. https://t.co/qae0zgbNRK — eaglesdontflock (@eaglesdontflock) April 8, 2024

And they call Trump a dictator🤔🤔 https://t.co/vrmbDKSsal — WULTK (@WULTK62) April 8, 2024

PROJECTION!

