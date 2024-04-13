Just for Fun: Twitter/X Is Overrun With 'Wifejak' Memes and LOL
AP Updates Stylebook to Allow for Ramped-Up Climate Change Fearmongering

Biden Administration Makes EVERYONE Mad With News of $300 MILLION for DHS, Illegal Immigrants

Amy Curtis  |  9:00 AM on April 13, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We're broke, with debt and deficits up to our ears, but the Biden administration is going to spend even more money on illegal immigrants.

This is fine. It's totally fine. Everything is fine.

But they're Americans so, forget about them.

They know exactly what they're doing.

And they're not shy about it.

And yet here they are.

It doesn't have the money to fund either, but the point is understood.

They have no shame.

As you file before April 15, remember where your money is going.

Yep. Congress gave this the okay.

They're telling us exactly what their priorities are, though.

This is correct. As long as the money keeps flowing, there will be shelters and trouble.

Did it ever exist to protect Americans, though?

So nice.

