Biden Administration Makes EVERYONE Mad With News of $300 MILLION for DHS, Illegal Immigrants

We're broke, with debt and deficits up to our ears, but the Biden administration is going to spend even more money on illegal immigrants.

NEW: Today, DHS, through @FEMA and @CBP, announced $300 million in grants through the Shelter and Services Program, which was authorized by Congress to support communities that are providing services to migrants. Learn more: https://t.co/GiVZP3nbYT pic.twitter.com/UjqsRXyzOC — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 12, 2024

This is fine. It's totally fine. Everything is fine.

You’ve only given $43.7 million to the residents of Maui as of Feb 7.



$43.7 million/7,013 households is just

$6,321/household



These people lost EVERYTHING.



And now you tell us you found an additional $300 million to spend on people who don’t even belong here? pic.twitter.com/o1q2QLqMB7 — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) April 12, 2024

But they're Americans so, forget about them.

Turn off the spigot right now.



This is ridiculous and an abuse of our tax dollars



Name me one country you can walk into illegally and get free stuff like this.



What the hell are we doing here? — Alanis (@WhiteDogBabe) April 12, 2024

They know exactly what they're doing.

And they're not shy about it.

Read the room. This is not something to boast about. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — The OttO Show (@The0tt0Show) April 12, 2024

And yet here they are.

Truly sickening how this government funds illegals but not its citizens. — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) April 12, 2024

It doesn't have the money to fund either, but the point is understood.

Why are you flexing on this? You are the Department of Invasion Abetters. Unamerican defiers of the people. Shame on you. — Rebecca S NH (@RebeccaDart25) April 12, 2024

They have no shame.

A new reason to love tax time. — Tweet (@TweetMyDaughter) April 12, 2024

As you file before April 15, remember where your money is going.

Another $300 million in taxpayer dollars to NGOs and local municipalities to help them feed, clothe, house, and transport migrants who crossed the border illegally and have been released into the U.S.

DHS is correct - this funding was approved by Congress. https://t.co/hkgKcYEpmu — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 12, 2024

Yep. Congress gave this the okay.

It’s downright offensive that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is more focused on funding “services to migrants” than on stopping the mass invasion of our homeland. https://t.co/gYHh26UmHw — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) April 12, 2024

They're telling us exactly what their priorities are, though.

Exactly why I voted AGAINST this appropriations bill. As long as NY Democrats keep getting money, they will continue opening shelters across our city for “migrants” including those wreaking havoc, committing crimes & assaulting officers.



Open them in the districts of those who… https://t.co/rGjGSFIIOE — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) April 12, 2024

This is correct. As long as the money keeps flowing, there will be shelters and trouble.

It's not just a border wall that we need. It's the complete overhaul of the Department of Homeland Security. DHS announcing $300M more in taxpayer funds to be given to NGO's who aide illegal aliens is the latest example of a Dept that no longer exists to protect Americans. https://t.co/UTYaJG0U8L — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) April 12, 2024

Did it ever exist to protect Americans, though?

Yay! American citizens, you get spied on while illegals get another big fat invite. Isn’t that nice?! https://t.co/C2XFBEyCHL — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) April 12, 2024

So nice.