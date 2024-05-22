KJP Says We're Talking About People Who Are 'LITERALLY Being Crushed' by Student Debt

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden "canceled" another 160,000 student loans; that is, he passed the debt on to taxpayers who either didn't go to college or already paid off their student debt. Biden was just bragging again about how he didn't let the Supreme Court's decision that he had no authority to do so stop him. Even Nancy Pelosi said he didn't have the authority.

Advertisement

According to the Associated Press, Biden has so far "forgiven" $167 billion in student debt, with $7.7 billion of that being announced Wednesday. Someone ran the numbers and concluded that works out to more than $48,000 in debt cancelation per person.

A reporter finally asked press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre what the rest of us have been asking. While Biden tries to buy votes by making people's debt "disappear," what message does that send to those who didn't go to college or take out student loans? Jean-Pierre served up some word salad about Biden making an economy that works for everyone.

REPORTER: What's the message to Americans who did not attend college or take on student loan debt?



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: Too bad pic.twitter.com/XUpKCxiIPw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 22, 2024

If the economy is so great then why can't college graduates pay back their loans? — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 22, 2024

That was our first question. If Bidenomics is such a success and employment is at record levels, why are all of these college graduates not paying back what they borrowed? Did that gender studies degree prove to be worthless?

Terribly inadequate response. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 22, 2024

Credit to NBC News' Peter Alexander for asking why the government isn't just writing checks. But you have to understand. These people — who willfully signed the loan agreement with the promise to pay it back — are being LITERALLY crushed.

Q: "Why don't those individuals who didn't receive 35k in debt cancelation deserve a $35K check from other Americans for whatever means they would want to use it?"



KJP: "We're taking about folks who are in debt who are LITERALLY being crushed." pic.twitter.com/TMwjLDMmQE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 22, 2024

Even the word "literally" has no meaning now. 😉 — d0u6 (@d0u6s) May 22, 2024

A lot of people are being crushed under Bideonomics. Why just college graduates?

How about those being crushed by inflation? — ⚡Jennifer Anne⚡ Fate ❤ Irony (@Jennerator211) May 22, 2024

Apparently, canceling student debt is Biden's plan to build the economy.

We are talking about folks with college degrees that are doing just fine. God I hate how this woman talks. Now I hate the word folks because of this chick. — Anon4Obs1 (@Nobody2u337383) May 22, 2024

So let’s crush the people who were smart enough not to go into debt! — Ernie Gerbotski (@Gerbotski) May 22, 2024

I’m LITERALLY being crushed by my mortgage. Can I have my $35,000 now? — Midnight’s Unseen Benefactor (@UnseenMAGA) May 22, 2024

Prove EVERY person receiving the money IS being crushed for taking out a loan - we want bank statements, we want to see which car they drive, cell phone etc.... If they are being crushed than they cannot afford certain items — Anthony Pennacchio (@Arp3van1) May 22, 2024

Advertisement

'Literally' being crushed by whom? Who is the predator?

Why do they never say a word about kids being told college is a good choice or the only choice? Why do they never speak of the actual crazy costs of big education? — Matt Muellner (@NachoSlave69) May 22, 2024

The American people are being crushed which they conveniently ignore. — Cynthia Beattie pro Freedom of Speech (@swissmissled) May 22, 2024

The only reason they’re being crushed is that they can’t find decent jobs in this failing economy. We’re all being crushed, you propagandist. — Kent Allen (@kent07263) May 22, 2024

Or they've just been paying the minimum payment for their entire careers.

We have car loans and medical bills that are crushing. Plus I paid off my student debt before this stuff. Can I get a check back for my already paid student loans? It would help pay our other crushing debt. — Margaret Walsh (@AndStuffness) May 22, 2024

So the solution to the problem of college graduates being “crushed” by debt they willingly took on is to “crush” every other American with the burden of their debt? Good grief! — Beanie (@Beanie0597) May 22, 2024

We’re talking about folks from wealthy families getting their third masters or doctoral degree. It’s not fair to force any tax-payer to pay for someone else’s loan. The administration needs to go to colleges to provide debt relief for their students. Harvard has billions! — LizaM (@gotchatheregrin) May 22, 2024

Advertisement

I'm literally being crushed by Bidenmonics. I worked while in college and had no debt 35 years ago. I have just over $100 for the next 4 weeks for gas and groceries. We have not eaten out in over a year. The last new article of clothing I bought was from Goodwill online last Jun — Louise (@LouiseE15081964) May 22, 2024

Yes, crushed in their new occupations as lawyers, doctors and stock brokers. Is this woman conscious? — Barry Zalma, Esq., CFE (@bzalma) May 22, 2024

Won't someone think of the college graduates? If this is a vote-buying scheme (which it is), it's going to backfire. There are a lot of people who didn't take out loans or worked to pay them off who are not happy about this.

***







