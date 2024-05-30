NBC News Analyst Begs Blacks and Hispanics to Do What They Did in 2020 and Vote Democratic

As Twitchy has reported, on Wednesday President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Philadelphia to kick off their "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" initiative. Biden told the crowd of "approximately 1,000 black voters" that black voters were what "got me involved as a kid in the first place." That must have been when he was attending a black church and planning what to do about desegregation. Also, he stood with a black man on Memorial Day.

CNN noted that Donald Trump has doubled his support from black voters while Biden has lost 11 points.

CNN Goes Apoplectic Over Joe Biden's Massive Drop in Support Among Black Voters: These numbers, to be honest, could be deadly to Joe Biden's campaign. It's a huge alarm. It's spiraling. It's ambulance. It's police sirens. It's any alarm you can think of. That should be what's… pic.twitter.com/YNHdqWWjYs — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 29, 2024

"That should be what's going off on the Democratic side."

Curious that today is the day Slate broke the news it broke back in 2016 about Trump saying the N-word on the set of "The Apprentice."

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" panelists just want blacks and Hispanics to vote in their own self-interest. National affairs analyst John Heilemann practically begged them to come to their senses and vote for Biden.

MSNBC’s @jheil: “For African-Americans & Latino voters, a Trump re-election would be terrible for them. Just, please, do what you did back – from the Biden campaign’s point of view — do what you did in 2020 [and vote Democrat].” pic.twitter.com/c9YPGupivM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 30, 2024

Funniest thing on election night 2016 was this clown having a nervous breakdown. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 30, 2024

This is... "analysis"? Where's the analysis? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 30, 2024

That’s his argument for Biden? — Let’s be honest here (@Lovea2ndbaseman) May 30, 2024

Black and Hispanic voters also buy gas and shop for groceries. How would a Trump re-election be "terrible for them," exactly?

Look how this person a Leftist is telling minorities how to vote and what’s best for them.



They’re insufferable in the way they do this. Stop dictating to minorities what they should or shouldn’t do. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) May 30, 2024

It’s always amazing when white people tell people of color what’s best for them — onegospel (@onegospel2021) May 30, 2024

The white savior speaks... — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) May 30, 2024

Blacks and Hispanics had the highest employment rates ever under Trump. How is that terrible? — Mike (@Leftylipshits) May 30, 2024

They're not even trying anymore — The Other Delaware Guy (@jamiemoulthrop) May 30, 2024

It's like they think 2017 - 2020 was some kind of Dark Age for black & Hispanic voters in the U.S... What crack is this dude smoking. It's as if he thinks people have no memory of that goes back further than 2020. — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) May 30, 2024

Why? They were better off, we all were better off, under Trump. — Daphne KG🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DaphneKG1004) May 30, 2024

"Let me, as a wealthy, educated, woke white man, explain to you poor, uneducated, deplorable African-Americans how you should think ..." — Soxaholic (@MikeBrennan330) May 30, 2024

That’s some prime whitesplaining — Peter G. (@PeterNY15) May 30, 2024

What's the next stop on the "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" tour? The kickoff went so well.

