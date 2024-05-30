Florida Teachers Being Trained to Indoctrinate Students in Christian Nationalism
Rep. Jamie Raskin Writes That SCOTUS Recusals Are Not a ‘Friendly Suggestion’
Reactions Come in to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict; Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio, and...
Trump Proclaims 'Real Verdict' Will Happen November 5th
BREAKING -- Welcome to the Banana Republic: Trump Found Guilty; UPDATE: Trump Responds,...
YIKES: Guy With Suspended License Makes Zoom Court Appearance While DRIVING
After Lying Repeatedly, DOJ Releases Emails PROVING They Tracked Moms for Liberty As...

NBC News Analyst Begs Blacks and Hispanics to Do What They Did in 2020 and Vote Democratic

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on May 30, 2024
@WhiteTallon

As Twitchy has reported, on Wednesday President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Philadelphia to kick off their "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" initiative. Biden told the crowd of "approximately 1,000 black voters" that black voters were what "got me involved as a kid in the first place." That must have been when he was attending a black church and planning what to do about desegregation. Also, he stood with a black man on Memorial Day.

CNN noted that Donald Trump has doubled his support from black voters while Biden has lost 11 points.

"That should be what's going off on the Democratic side."

Curious that today is the day Slate broke the news it broke back in 2016 about Trump saying the N-word on the set of "The Apprentice."

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" panelists just want blacks and Hispanics to vote in their own self-interest. National affairs analyst John Heilemann practically begged them to come to their senses and vote for Biden.

Black and Hispanic voters also buy gas and shop for groceries. How would a Trump re-election be "terrible for them," exactly?

What's the next stop on the "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" tour? The kickoff went so well.

