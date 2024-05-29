Biden Claims Black Voters Are What Got Him Involved in Politics as a Kid

Media Malpractice: The Hill Can't Fathom Why People Who Buy Food, Gas Think...
Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on May 29, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris flew to Philadelphia on Wednesday to address a mostly empty gymnasium at Girard College. This was reportedly the kickoff of their "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" initiative. Our own Doug Powers called it a "pander-palooza" and he was spot on.

Biden went back to when he was a kid, which we assume was when he lived in that mostly Puerto Rican community in Scranton. In any case, Biden said that black voters are what got him involved as a kid.

Is Joe "Racial Jungle" Biden referring to the black church he regularly attended where he worked for the civil rights movement? From a White House transcript of a speech last year:

As my buddy from Delaware can tell you, when you’re involved in the civil rights movement as a kid in high school — I used to go down to the black church. I’d go to 7:30 mass; I’m a practicing Catholic. Then I’d go to 10 o’clock. And then we’d sit and plan what we’re going to do, in terms of deseg- — you think I’m joking; I’m not.

Ah, the Biden tell: "You think I'm joking." "No lie." "True story."

So we're assuming Biden was talking about his high school days planning what to do in terms of segregation (which he argued for as a Senator; remember Harris stabbing him in the back about bussing during the debates?).

Oh, and there was this:

Justice Alito Responds to the Flag Controversies, Tells Democratic Senators to Pound Sand
Aaron Walker
Good effort.

At least Biden didn't repeat the lie that he was arrested during the civil rights movement. CNN fact-checked him on his claim on "The Howard Stern Show" this April:

Biden told Stern: “She said, ‘Joey, let me — remember’ — true story, she said — ‘Remember when they were desegregating Lynnfield, the neighborhood … suburbia — and I told you — and there was a Black family moving in and there was — people were down there protesting; I told you not to go down there and you went down, remember that? And you got arrested standing on the porch with a Black family? And they brought you back, the police?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, Mom, I remember that.’”

Biden "remembers" a lot of things.

At least as president, he didn't put them all back in chains, as President Mitt Romney would have.

"True story!"

We hope the students of Girard College were listening, because if they don't vote for him, they ain't black.

***


Tags: JOE BIDEN RACISM

