Biden Claims Black Voters Are What Got Him Involved in Politics as a Kid

As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris flew to Philadelphia on Wednesday to address a mostly empty gymnasium at Girard College. This was reportedly the kickoff of their "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" initiative. Our own Doug Powers called it a "pander-palooza" and he was spot on.

Biden went back to when he was a kid, which we assume was when he lived in that mostly Puerto Rican community in Scranton. In any case, Biden said that black voters are what got him involved as a kid.

Biden claims black voters are "what got me involved as a kid in the first place" pic.twitter.com/F1A1QyCPZ7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 29, 2024

Is Joe "Racial Jungle" Biden referring to the black church he regularly attended where he worked for the civil rights movement? From a White House transcript of a speech last year:

As my buddy from Delaware can tell you, when you’re involved in the civil rights movement as a kid in high school — I used to go down to the black church. I’d go to 7:30 mass; I’m a practicing Catholic. Then I’d go to 10 o’clock. And then we’d sit and plan what we’re going to do, in terms of deseg- — you think I’m joking; I’m not.

Ah, the Biden tell: "You think I'm joking." "No lie." "True story."

So we're assuming Biden was talking about his high school days planning what to do in terms of segregation (which he argued for as a Senator; remember Harris stabbing him in the back about bussing during the debates?).

Oh, and there was this:

BIDEN (pandering): "On Memorial Day, I proudly stood with a black man!" pic.twitter.com/HGjLGsl2Ur — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 29, 2024

Good effort.

What is bro rambling about now. — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) May 29, 2024

Corn Pop again? — 🏴‍☠️ Steve 🏴‍☠️ (@SteveOreno11) May 29, 2024

Yeah sure that’s why he was against desegregation of schools buses. This man is a liar. — Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy (parody) (@VivekRammaswamy) May 29, 2024

His past debunks that. — Wandering Wino (@marinewinsett) May 29, 2024

Crooked Joe Biden is at it again, trying to rewrite history. He's now claiming black voters got him involved as a kid? Give me a break! The only thing Joe has done for the black community is take them for granted. — RealTrumpTake (@RealTrumpTake) May 29, 2024

At least Biden didn't repeat the lie that he was arrested during the civil rights movement. CNN fact-checked him on his claim on "The Howard Stern Show" this April:

Biden told Stern: “She said, ‘Joey, let me — remember’ — true story, she said — ‘Remember when they were desegregating Lynnfield, the neighborhood … suburbia — and I told you — and there was a Black family moving in and there was — people were down there protesting; I told you not to go down there and you went down, remember that? And you got arrested standing on the porch with a Black family? And they brought you back, the police?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, Mom, I remember that.’”

Biden "remembers" a lot of things.

Black people need to seriously wake up.Hes been a racist his 50 failed years in politics. Just look up his past videos and you'll be wide awake on what he truly thinks of blacks. — Yvette Dufour (@Tigerbear_7) May 29, 2024

At least as president, he didn't put them all back in chains, as President Mitt Romney would have.

Yeah but he didn't want his kids going to school in a racial jungle. Got it. — Vegas (@vholliday21) May 29, 2024

That’s because when he was a kid he was black. — Dolphin Dan (@DanielDiienno) May 29, 2024

"True story!"

What he's doing is calling black people stupid — Jeffrey P Jordan (@jeffpjordan) May 29, 2024

A lie for every occasion every day. Pandering to black people again with lie after lie after lie. — Keith Yount (@KeithGator) May 29, 2024

We hope the students of Girard College were listening, because if they don't vote for him, they ain't black.

