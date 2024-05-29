WH Brought in Elmo to Get This 'Crowd' Excited at Biden's Philly Pander-Palooza

Read the Polls! Biden Tells Reporter Dems Want Him to Run (and Check...
Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on May 29, 2024
AngieArtist

The Biden campaign and the Democrats know they've got big problems because they've been forced to spend a lot of time and money trying to win back support from voting blocs they used to take for granted not very long ago. As a result, President Biden and VP Harris are in Philadelphia today to do some fresh pandering:

On his latest stop in the Keystone State, Mr. Biden will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris. The president and vice president will appear at Girard College in Fairmount to launch their "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" initiative.

"Today, Team Biden-Harris is launching Black Voters for Biden-Harris, a national organizing program to bolster our continued historic investments in outreach to the backbone of the Biden-Harris coalition – Black voters," the Biden campaign said in a statement.

The Biden campaign went all out to try and get the "crowd" excited:

Nice try, but we're even hearing that Biden's approval on Sesame Street is down to about 33 percent.

As with all of Biden's campaign events, we use the term "rally" and "crowd" with exaggerated finger quotes.

Elmo has his work cut out for him to keep people awake:

The White House should have also had Elmo deliver the speech.

Speaking of Biden's speech, as you no doubt have guessed, the level of pandering is off the charts as Biden continues to lose black support in the polls:

Biden went full "fiery but mostly peaceful" there.

