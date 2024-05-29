WH Brought in Elmo to Get This 'Crowd' Excited at Biden's Philly Pander-Palooza

The Biden campaign and the Democrats know they've got big problems because they've been forced to spend a lot of time and money trying to win back support from voting blocs they used to take for granted not very long ago. As a result, President Biden and VP Harris are in Philadelphia today to do some fresh pandering:

Advertisement

On his latest stop in the Keystone State, Mr. Biden will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris. The president and vice president will appear at Girard College in Fairmount to launch their "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" initiative. "Today, Team Biden-Harris is launching Black Voters for Biden-Harris, a national organizing program to bolster our continued historic investments in outreach to the backbone of the Biden-Harris coalition – Black voters," the Biden campaign said in a statement.

The Biden campaign went all out to try and get the "crowd" excited:

Elmo is also here at Girard. Biden and Harris slated to speak in about 15 min. pic.twitter.com/5c673m1oLr — Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso) May 29, 2024

Nice try, but we're even hearing that Biden's approval on Sesame Street is down to about 33 percent.

One day after trotting out 80-year-old Robert De Niro, the Biden campaign is now deploying Elmo to warm up the crowd in Philadelphia 🥴pic.twitter.com/bjxx0obzBd — The First (@TheFirstonTV) May 29, 2024

Elmo riles up Biden 'crowd' at his Philly rally of 20 people.



A puppet opening for a puppet seems fitting. pic.twitter.com/Axdjbh9wdX — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 29, 2024

As with all of Biden's campaign events, we use the term "rally" and "crowd" with exaggerated finger quotes.

Photos from President Biden's Philadelphia rally: the school's gym is only about half full of supporters



A good amount of space is empty and spacious press workspace takes up the rest pic.twitter.com/et70d2lpCD — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) May 29, 2024

Elmo has his work cut out for him to keep people awake:

BIDEN: "We'll never forget— lying around—



*confused gibberish*



Him, lying around, actually..." pic.twitter.com/s1FFoZU18u — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 29, 2024

WATCH - Slurring Biden loses his train of thought, starts mumbling about highways.



‘Included here in Philly... But were change that with Recovery Act of Bih... Uh, what they... They uh... Right now... You see all the construction going on with the highways around here?’ pic.twitter.com/AWklo9yXYw — The First (@TheFirstonTV) May 29, 2024

The White House should have also had Elmo deliver the speech.

Speaking of Biden's speech, as you no doubt have guessed, the level of pandering is off the charts as Biden continues to lose black support in the polls:

Biden: "What do you think [Trump] would have done if black Americans had stormed the Capitol? I don't think he'd be talking about pardons. This is the same guy who wanted to tear gas you as you peacefully protested George Floyd's murder." pic.twitter.com/iEhHfnLF7D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 29, 2024

Biden went full "fiery but mostly peaceful" there.