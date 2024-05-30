Team Biden Upset That CNN and MSNBC Didn't Cover Joe Biden's Massive Rally

'Tim McGraw Is About to Find Out What #Budlighted Means' - McGraw Shills...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on May 30, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It was probably best for the Biden campaign that CNN and MSNBC didn't show President Joe Biden's and Vice President Kamala Harris' kick-off of their "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" initiative. Biden had another fight with the teleprompter, mumbled incoherently, and proudly told of how he stood with a black man on Memorial Day.

TJ Ducklo is with Team Biden-Harris and was upset that neither CNN nor MSNBC covered the rally in Philadelphia.

Wait, did he just brag that Biden and Harris spoke to approximately 1,000 people?

It's true. There was video of them being marched in.

There was no chance CNN and MSNBC were going to cut away from Donald Trump's show trial with a verdict looming to show Biden and Harris in a school gym.

And what message was it that he was trying to get out? That he was defying the Supreme Court?

***

