Team Biden Upset That CNN and MSNBC Didn't Cover Joe Biden's Massive Rally

It was probably best for the Biden campaign that CNN and MSNBC didn't show President Joe Biden's and Vice President Kamala Harris' kick-off of their "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" initiative. Biden had another fight with the teleprompter, mumbled incoherently, and proudly told of how he stood with a black man on Memorial Day.

TJ Ducklo is with Team Biden-Harris and was upset that neither CNN nor MSNBC covered the rally in Philadelphia.

The President just spoke to approx 1,000 mostly black voters in Philly about the massive stakes in this election. @MSNBC @CNN & others did not show it.



Instead, more coverage about a trial that impacts one person: Trump.



Then they'll ask, why isn't your message getting out? — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) May 29, 2024

Wait, did he just brag that Biden and Harris spoke to approximately 1,000 people?

1000 people my ass. pic.twitter.com/QgE61pMP07 — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) May 29, 2024

It was a very fine speech, too. — ThisBoomerHitsDifferent (@BoomerHitsDiff) May 29, 2024

There were 100 people there(including media) and Biden screamed and stammered his way through his brief remarks. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 30, 2024

Common core math? Estimates say around 200, but I don’t really know all the hoops the younger generations were taught to jump through in order to make 200 equal 1,000. pic.twitter.com/5gk9df3acA — MrsLibertyBelle (@MrsLibertyBell1) May 29, 2024

They were mostly black kids that were required to be there — The Last FBI Director 💥 (@Demodred2022) May 30, 2024

It's true. There was video of them being marched in.

It’s over. Nobody shows for this clown. — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) May 29, 2024

“I can’t believe this absurd show trial we politically orchestrated and the president is giving a speech on is getting so much attention!” https://t.co/ell0SnjyPI — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 30, 2024

Remember when Trump asked Blacks what they had to lose by voting for him?



Trump spoke directly to Democrats' voters. And they listened. Why Democrats been trying to eliminate him ever since. He's stealing from them. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 30, 2024

You know people watch the news , there was like maybe 100 clown — James Burke (@JamesBurke408) May 29, 2024

Dude. There were less than a hundred people there. We saw them as Biden was blabbering. And, they had small school children brought into it. Your gaslighting is laughable. — Dawgs Dog (@Callingalldawgz) May 30, 2024

Well the Soviet style trial is far more interesting — Liberty_Sean (@sharland57753) May 29, 2024

Maybe lawfare wasn't the best option. — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) May 30, 2024

I don’t know that they would want it publicized that they could only draw 1000 people in a deep blue city. — Snowy2014 (@Snowy20142) May 29, 2024

If Biden could get a crowd of 1000, it would definitely be news. — Forrest (@typicalfo) May 29, 2024

There was no chance CNN and MSNBC were going to cut away from Donald Trump's show trial with a verdict looming to show Biden and Harris in a school gym.

And what message was it that he was trying to get out? That he was defying the Supreme Court?

***