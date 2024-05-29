Biden Loses Battle With the Teleprompter AGAIN, Mumbles His Way Through ANOTHER Speech

Jill Biden went on 'The View' and said the upcoming presidential debates will prove Trump can't string a sentence together. She should probably check out this video of her husband mumbling his way through yet another speech:
POTUS: "We'll never forget, lying around, wjxjuddbehisjcbdhsjs, him lying around actually.” pic.twitter.com/hH71hQDJH5— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 29, 2024
Yikes.
But he's fine. Sharp as a tack.
I don’t know what’s worse, Biden stammering and incomprehensibly mumbling through this joke, or the crowd bursting into uproarious laughter as they pretend to understand him.— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 29, 2024
That was all sorts of cringe, too.
Joseph R. Stalin, (D) Mentia— Trump Facial Research Assistant (@k_ovfefe2) May 29, 2024
Brutal.
Didn’t Jill just say Trump couldn’t complete a sentence today? They always project.— Night (@Xisntfeespeech) May 29, 2024
Always projection.
We could never forget wjxjuddbehisjcbdhsjs. pic.twitter.com/4zbqNEKpeT— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) May 29, 2024
We chuckled.
America has to jail one guy so we get this one as president. It’s so over.— David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) May 29, 2024
It's so bad.
@DrBiden— James P. Sullivan (@therealbcardona) May 29, 2024
Complete sentences.
Oof. We hope she sees this.
https://t.co/M181RZuz1N pic.twitter.com/D8yIrPrzGi— Chelle (@FL_Chelle) May 29, 2024
Yeah, we got nothin'.
nailed it. https://t.co/jiIVbOzvNg— Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) May 29, 2024
Hahahahahaha.
Probably. 😂 https://t.co/WB7w6HxDhe pic.twitter.com/LHKGZ0OGkm— John “JP” Martinez (@realtorjpmrtz) May 29, 2024
Perfect.
Yes. Totally. I remember like it was yesterday. https://t.co/nCOKYF0N2z— Mute & Block (@GeorgiaMan45) May 29, 2024
So do we.
FLOTUS: Trump can barely speak. https://t.co/r8i0u12XoW— Clint (@pack_rulz1978) May 29, 2024
Right.
Helluva story, Brandon https://t.co/J8NTDMwObu— Justin (@amerinejustin) May 29, 2024
Yeah.
He short circuited. https://t.co/kfM4UWR0nf— DwayneNoWayne (@DwayneJay) May 29, 2024
Just a stutter.
Yes we are in a simulation https://t.co/lrxH0wydtN— Dr. Dogshit (@624DrShitdick) May 29, 2024
Sure feels that way.
