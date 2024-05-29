Biden Loses Battle With the Teleprompter AGAIN, Mumbles His Way Through ANOTHER Speech

San Francisco Quietly Removes 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag Over the Weekend
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on May 29, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Jill Biden went on 'The View' and said the upcoming presidential debates will prove Trump can't string a sentence together. She should probably check out this video of her husband mumbling his way through yet another speech:

Yikes.

But he's fine. Sharp as a tack.

That was all sorts of cringe, too.

Brutal.

Always projection.

We chuckled.

It's so bad.

Oof. We hope she sees this.

Yeah, we got nothin'.

Hahahahahaha.

Perfect.

So do we.

Right.

Yeah.

Just a stutter.

Sure feels that way.

