Boston Mayor Has a List of Crimes She Wouldn’t Want Prosecuted

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on May 29, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

You remember Boston Mayor Michelle Wu — she's the one who compiled a list of critics and gave it to the police. We know she's woke: Her office proudly held a holiday party that was meant exclusively for “electeds of color,” but the invitation was mistakenly sent to white councilors as well who weren't invited.

So it's not surprising she's soft on crime as well. We've already been assured that traffic stops are racist, and some cities are refusing to prosecute thefts under a certain amount. Just a couple of weeks ago District Attorney Kim Foxx of Chicago said that she wouldn't pursue the case if illegal guns, drugs, or stolen property were found as a result of a routine traffic stop. But what are some other "crimes" that aren't worth prosecuting, at least in Boston? Let Wu elaborate:

That list reads:

-shoplifting

-larceny 

-disorderly conduct

-receiving stolen property

-driving with a suspended license

-breaking and entering with property damage

-wanton and malicious destruction of property

-threats

-minor in possession of alcohol

-marijuana possession

-possession with intent to distribute 

-non-marijuana drug possession

Democrats want to protect criminals and put Americans in danger.

Has she seen what soft-on-crime DAs have done to blue cities like Boston? She has, and she wants it for her city.

'View' Hosts Assure Us John Grisham Thinking of Assassinating SCOTUS Justices Is Just Fiction
Brett T.
They'll claim that crime went way down since they've stopped arresting people.

We're certain she thinks this is "restorative justice" because the people most likely arrested are "of color." Not prosecuting these crimes should even out things in the justice system.

Back in December, Wu promised police reform that would "dismantle structures of systemic racism," like that gang database filled with people of color.

***



