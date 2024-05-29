Boston Mayor Has a List of Crimes She Wouldn’t Want Prosecuted

You remember Boston Mayor Michelle Wu — she's the one who compiled a list of critics and gave it to the police. We know she's woke: Her office proudly held a holiday party that was meant exclusively for “electeds of color,” but the invitation was mistakenly sent to white councilors as well who weren't invited.

So it's not surprising she's soft on crime as well. We've already been assured that traffic stops are racist, and some cities are refusing to prosecute thefts under a certain amount. Just a couple of weeks ago District Attorney Kim Foxx of Chicago said that she wouldn't pursue the case if illegal guns, drugs, or stolen property were found as a result of a routine traffic stop. But what are some other "crimes" that aren't worth prosecuting, at least in Boston? Let Wu elaborate:

That list reads:

-shoplifting -larceny -disorderly conduct -receiving stolen property -driving with a suspended license -breaking and entering with property damage -wanton and malicious destruction of property -threats -minor in possession of alcohol -marijuana possession -possession with intent to distribute -non-marijuana drug possession Democrats want to protect criminals and put Americans in danger.

! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2024

Has she seen what soft-on-crime DAs have done to blue cities like Boston? She has, and she wants it for her city.

The coming consequences are rather predictable. — WannabeAnglican (@WannabeAnglican) May 29, 2024

In other news, crime in Boston has just skyrocketed. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 29, 2024

They'll claim that crime went way down since they've stopped arresting people.

This will be great for tourism — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) May 29, 2024

Walk your talk, @MayorWu . Lead by example, say, let the looters come to your house and let them loot it empty, and don't report it to the police. Then we'll know you are not simply virtue-signalling. — Mendy Howe (@MendyHowe12) May 29, 2024

Get out of Democrat cities! — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) May 29, 2024

This is what you voted for Boston.



Looks like you are in a world of hurt soon if all this gets approved.



You must not have any criminals up there if none of this is needed for charges. — Kagens Looking Glass ™ (@KagensNews) May 29, 2024

I’m sure any self-defense or personal protection will be fully prosecuted. — kokomored (@kokomored1) May 29, 2024

Not prosecuting criminals, endangering people that do follow the law, and encouraging shoplifting and robbery has worked out so well for Chicago I can see why Boston is following suit. — Dante (@DanteTheDon) May 29, 2024

Wow, Democrats really don’t care about law abiding citizens. — Julio Murillo (@JEM_el_tarasco) May 29, 2024

I read this an invitation to commit every one of those crimes on her property with no consequences, am I wrong? — The Right King Todd (@RightKingTodd) May 29, 2024

We're certain she thinks this is "restorative justice" because the people most likely arrested are "of color." Not prosecuting these crimes should even out things in the justice system.

Mayor Wu also said she wants to abolish Boston's gang database. New York City Democrats proposed the same for their city. It's a growing trend that will make it more difficult for police to track criminals.https://t.co/SpAjAkBex0 — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) May 29, 2024

So if both “breaking and entering with property damage” and “threats” are not crimes, does that by association make self defense in your home illegal? — Scott Sleepy DRSd his shares (@scott_sleepy) May 29, 2024

Boston shop owners must be tickled pink. — Ken van Wyk (KRvW) ⚜️ #IlPizzaioloFelice (@krvw) May 29, 2024

What you permit, you get more of. — Bob Dog (@BobDog19006) May 29, 2024

Back in December, Wu promised police reform that would "dismantle structures of systemic racism," like that gang database filled with people of color.

