Authoritarian much? Boston mayor provides list of political enemies to police

The Democrat mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, has been facing Democrat tactics from her opponents: protesting at her home and heckling her at events. She doesn't like it.

Look, we're not fans of protesting at people's homes. That's why people on the right pushed back against the increasingly personal nature of liberal activism against conservatives at their homes and in public. This is what happens when Democrats and left wing media promote this kind of behavior and praise it as 'peaceful protest'.

Boston mayor under fire after sending list of critics and protesters to police https://t.co/USKNXO5wOe pic.twitter.com/q9Ezy2V6mo — New York Post (@nypost) July 16, 2023

According to Wu spokesman, Ricardo Patron, the list was provided in response to a police request following months of this style of protest and activism.

After a parade event where activists yelled at the mayor and refused to leave the parade route, police requested the list. This is normally the type of behavior leftists guffaw at on Twitter when applied to Republicans.

Were any of these individuals accused of committing a crime? Not that we're aware of from the report. It looks like their free speech activism was a little too free-speechy … and a bit too much like popular tactics from Democrat activists.

Under fire? Is Stalin the mayor of Boston? Is Boston police the new Stasi? Arrest this tyrannical harpy. https://t.co/CrRu0sbSfv — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 16, 2023

Providing authorities with political enemies lists does sound a lot like something from the Soviet era or North Korea.

The article went with 'Nixonian'. LOL.

Sounds like mostly peaceful protest to me….. I am sure she has supported those before. — Jay LaCombe (@LacombeJay) July 16, 2023

There you go. You don't get to tell some people they can protest in this manner and then expect others won't as well.

It's not illegal. Protesting at someone's home is also not conducive to civil society. Liberals insisted on it, so here we are.

The dictator is strong with this one pic.twitter.com/NhMI8H46Ov — Albert (@albertr_us) July 16, 2023

LOL.

Ah, the ole enemies list. She should resign, but she won't. People like this have #NoShame. — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) July 16, 2023

We don't expect any type of walk back.

More likely, Wu will be painted as the victim of 'racist' smears because of her Chinese heritage. That's how the game is played.

She can send my name to police - I am now one of her critics. — Bin Xie （解滨）TheGreatTranslationMovement (@bxieus) July 16, 2023

We're guessing actions like this will earn her quite a few more critics.

For all that the “fascism” label gets thrown around, this is a good example of actual fascism — Stacey (@annndstacey) July 16, 2023

We get that the police asked for the list. It would have been wise to let the request go unanswered. The cries of 'fascism' would have been screeched from every Democrat and leftist media outlet if this was a Republican mayor.

Liberals are everything they claim they hate. — rodzback #D4L (@Rodney_ii_back) July 16, 2023

Bingo.

Protesting the mayor is protected 1st amendment speech. — moose&squirrel78 (@MooseNSquirrel0) July 16, 2023

Democrats have long sought to equate speech to violence because they can't compete in the battle of ideas. We have the First Amendment so we can have a civil society that fights with words instead of violence.

Apparently, the mayor of Boston doesn't get it.

This Is What Democrats Do. They Don't Believe In Any Type of Democracy or Free Speech.... https://t.co/nT1jx3jgu4 — Democrats For DeSantis™️ (@Dems4DeSantis24) July 16, 2023

LOL. The defenders of democracy are providing political enemie lists to the police.

Protesting and criticizing political opponents is only legal for leftists https://t.co/45qvC5MPTb — Mediocrates (@BGWhite42) July 16, 2023

The Left will always try to enforce two sets of rules. We can't allow it.

***

Editor's note:

