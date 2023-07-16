Authoritarian much? Boston mayor provides list of political enemies to police

Biological male RAGING about 'transphobic policy' FORCING him to compete against men is...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:03 AM on July 16, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Democrat mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, has been facing Democrat tactics from her opponents: protesting at her home and heckling her at events. She doesn't like it.

Look, we're not fans of protesting at people's homes. That's why people on the right pushed back against the increasingly personal nature of liberal activism against conservatives at their homes and in public. This is what happens when Democrats and left wing media promote this kind of behavior and praise it as 'peaceful protest'.

According to Wu spokesman, Ricardo Patron, the list was provided in response to a police request following months of this style of protest and activism.

After a parade event where activists yelled at the mayor and refused to leave the parade route, police requested the list. This is normally the type of behavior leftists guffaw at on Twitter when applied to Republicans.

Were any of these individuals accused of committing a crime? Not that we're aware of from the report. It looks like their free speech activism was a little too free-speechy … and a bit too much like popular tactics from Democrat activists.

Providing authorities with political enemies lists does sound a lot like something from the Soviet era or North Korea.

Biological male RAGING about 'transphobic policy' FORCING him to compete against men is *CHEF'S KISS*
Sam J.

The article went with 'Nixonian'. LOL.

There you go. You don't get to tell some people they can protest in this manner and then expect others won't as well.

It's not illegal. Protesting at someone's home is also not conducive to civil society. Liberals insisted on it, so here we are.

LOL.

We don't expect any type of walk back.

More likely, Wu will be painted as the victim of 'racist' smears because of her Chinese heritage. That's how the game is played.

We're guessing actions like this will earn her quite a few more critics.

We get that the police asked for the list. It would have been wise to let the request go unanswered. The cries of 'fascism' would have been screeched from every Democrat and leftist media outlet if this was a Republican mayor.

Bingo.

Democrats have long sought to equate speech to violence because they can't compete in the battle of ideas. We have the First Amendment so we can have a civil society that fights with words instead of violence.

Apparently, the mayor of Boston doesn't get it.

LOL. The defenders of democracy are providing political enemie lists to the police.

The Left will always try to enforce two sets of rules. We can't allow it.

