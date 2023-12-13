What Is Going on in Wuville? Boston Mayor's Office Holds 'Electeds of Color' Holiday Party

The best part of How The Grinch Stole Christmas is, of course, Max the dog. But the second best part is probably when all the Whos down in Whoville gather together to welcome Christmas, regardless of whether they have any presents or trees or decorations on Christmas morning.



Please note the keyword there: ALL the Whos down in Whoville.



Apparently, in Mayor Michelle Wu's 'Wuville' (you may know it as Boston, Massachusetts), everyone is not, in fact, invited to celebrate Christmas, or any other December holidays.

A Wu administration official, on behalf of the mayor, mistakenly sent all Boston city councilors an email Tuesday inviting them to a holiday party that was meant exclusively for “electeds of color,” prompting an apology and mixed reactions. https://t.co/snppveHinh — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) December 13, 2023

From The Boston Herald:

A Wu administration official, on behalf of the mayor, mistakenly sent all Boston city councilors an email Tuesday inviting them to a holiday party that was meant exclusively for 'electeds of color,' prompting an apology and mixed reactions. Denise DosSantos, the mayor’s director of City Council relations, told the body’s 'honorable members' that, 'on behalf of Mayor Michelle Wu, she was cordially inviting each of them 'and a guest to the Electeds of Color Holiday Party on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Parkman House, 33 Beacon St.' Approximately 15 minutes later, however, DosSantos sent out a follow-up email to city councilors, apologizing for the prior email, which was apparently only meant for those who were invited. The body includes seven white councilors and six of color.

Note that DosSantos did not apologize for actually, you know, not including all of the city councilors, but only for accidentally sending the invitation to the councilors who weren't the right skin tone to receive it.

'I wanted to apologize for my previous email regarding a Holiday Party for tomorrow,' DosSantos, a Cape Verdean black woman, wrote. 'I did send that to everyone by accident, and I apologize if my email may have offended or came across as so. Sorry for any confusion this may have caused.'

Ahh, the classic non-apology apology. Only apologize IF it offended anyone, not for being racist and having a segregationist holiday party.

Good Christ @MayorWu. If a company put out an invite to employees like that they’d be sued six ways to Sunday. Why is this ok in the public sector?? — Ditch Mitch For America 🇺🇸 (@ditchmitch4us) December 13, 2023

Do they have any idea this is actually morally wrong? Any? — Seth Shurtleff (@shurtleffs) December 13, 2023

They absolutely do not. And it may not be just morally wrong. As the tweet above notes, if the party is being paid for with city funds (a.k.a., taxpayer funds), it would likely also be blatantly illegal.

Democrats never change, do they? pic.twitter.com/12ODtrehab — Joseph Jones (@JoeGayHistorian) December 13, 2023

Some on the City Council thought it was perfectly fine. Can you guess whether those councilors were included in the party or not?

In an email to DosSantos and her colleagues, Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, who describes herself as an African immigrant and Muslim-American woman, was more candid, saying that there is 'no need for apologies at all.' 'Your email should not offend anyone and there is absolutely no confusion,' Fernandes Anderson wrote. 'Just like there are groups that meet based on shared interests or cultural backgrounds, it’s completely natural for elected officials of color to gather for a holiday celebration.'

Public officials in Boston celebrating segregation. Remind us again how these are the 'progressives'?

Mayor Michelle Wu is a @Harvard grad.



They run our companies, our cities, and our country.



This is why what goes on at Harvard matters.



This is a tax-funded party that excludes people based on race https://t.co/mVR6F45zLK — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) December 13, 2023

There's that Harvard again. Producing our best and brightest ... and most racist.

How the people in power who openly silo and exclude and segregate and discriminate for and against people based on race are seen as the ones curing America of racism is the greatest mystery of our time. https://t.co/DoFop5u01H — Scott G (@scttfrnks) December 13, 2023

Imagine the Mayor of a major American city hosting an event where colleagues are excluded solely because of their race. The antebellum south? Nope. Michelle Wu's Boston in 2023. #bospoli https://t.co/YMFWlsJqPw — Edward Coyle (@SirEdwardCoyle) December 13, 2023

Imagining media response if a politician sent an email exclusively to white people. https://t.co/jj2H8LJxDT — Swiss Shepherd (@HoyasFan07) December 13, 2023

It's (D)different when they (D)o it, (D)idn't you know?

Progressives are the most racist and hateful among us. Unless and until people begin to accept that and have the willingness to say it out loud, things will only remain the same. https://t.co/CqIRUAfpKs — Jon D. Brien (@JonDBrien1) December 13, 2023

Well, that's what we at Twitchy are here for.

DEI and identity politics poison everything. Literally everything. https://t.co/cG0Q5n2jrx — Me 🇺🇸 (@TWilder86) December 13, 2023

It's because DEI and identity politics are thinly cloaked Marxism. And Marxism does not know how to create, only how to destroy.

Is Wu white husband invited ? — Maymay, Rachaell (@MaryAnneRachal1) December 13, 2023

Well, each person invited is allowed to bring one guest. Kind of like a ... what's the word? Oh, right: token.

What’s it called when you are excluded because of the color of your skin again? https://t.co/vx7pIgE938 — Dear old Uncle Tony (@vander_god) December 13, 2023

Yep, we could have sworn there's a word for that too.

THAT'S the word. Thank you, Lisa Booth.

Will there be genetic testing at the door or you are accepting those who self identify as the participating race? — IML_Guy (@IML_Guy) December 13, 2023

HA. That's a very good question. Can Rachel Dolezal and Shaun King come or not, Mayor Wu?



Or, and we're just spitballing here, but maybe Wu should take a lesson from the Whos in Whoville and cancel this racist event in favor of an actual inclusive holiday party, what do you say?

***

