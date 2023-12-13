This Is the Way: Florida Fines High School for Letting Boy Play on...
Hidden in Plain Sight: A Peek Into a Suburban Pedophile Empire
Biden's 'Plan' for Education: Spending LOTS of YOUR Money
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, ‘Glory’ Actor Andre Braugher Dead at 61
This Hanukkah Celebration Was NOT LIT After a Polish Lawmaker Puts Out Menorah...
This Is Fine: China's Cyber Army Is Invading U.S. Infrastructure
This Is NACHO Normal Alcohol, DORITOS Booze Now Exists but We Are Not...
'Trojan Horse' in FISA Reform Bill Would Have Your Barista Spy on You
The Left Ruins EVERYTHING: Updated Lyrics to 'Baby It's Cold Outside' Are Absolutely...
WATCH: Did the Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Dox the Head of Hamass?
Oh Honey, No: Atheist Tries Being Smug, Gets Schooled Instead
Harvard Proves Its Commitment to Open Discourse by Locking Down Replies So People...
Turkish MP Angrily Claims Israel is Suffering 'The Wrath of Allah'... Immediately Has...
USA Today in Climate-Change Panic Mode Because ... *Checks Notes* ... Winter Is...

What Is Going on in Wuville? Boston Mayor's Office Holds 'Electeds of Color' Holiday Party

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on December 13, 2023
Twitter

The best part of How The Grinch Stole Christmas is, of course, Max the dog. But the second best part is probably when all the Whos down in Whoville gather together to welcome Christmas, regardless of whether they have any presents or trees or decorations on Christmas morning. 

Please note the keyword there: ALL the Whos down in Whoville. 

Apparently, in Mayor Michelle Wu's 'Wuville' (you may know it as Boston, Massachusetts), everyone is not, in fact, invited to celebrate Christmas, or any other December holidays.

Advertisement

From The Boston Herald: 

A Wu administration official, on behalf of the mayor, mistakenly sent all Boston city councilors an email Tuesday inviting them to a holiday party that was meant exclusively for 'electeds of color,' prompting an apology and mixed reactions.

Denise DosSantos, the mayor’s director of City Council relations, told the body’s 'honorable members' that, 'on behalf of Mayor Michelle Wu, she was cordially inviting each of them 'and a guest to the Electeds of Color Holiday Party on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Parkman House, 33 Beacon St.'

Approximately 15 minutes later, however, DosSantos sent out a follow-up email to city councilors, apologizing for the prior email, which was apparently only meant for those who were invited. The body includes seven white councilors and six of color.

Note that DosSantos did not apologize for actually, you know, not including all of the city councilors, but only for accidentally sending the invitation to the councilors who weren't the right skin tone to receive it. 

Recommended

This Is the Way: Florida Fines High School for Letting Boy Play on Girls' Volleyball Team
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

'I wanted to apologize for my previous email regarding a Holiday Party for tomorrow,' DosSantos, a Cape Verdean black woman, wrote. 'I did send that to everyone by accident, and I apologize if my email may have offended or came across as so. Sorry for any confusion this may have caused.'

Ahh, the classic non-apology apology. Only apologize IF it offended anyone, not for being racist and having a segregationist holiday party. 

They absolutely do not. And it may not be just morally wrong. As the tweet above notes, if the party is being paid for with city funds (a.k.a., taxpayer funds), it would likely also be blatantly illegal.

Some on the City Council thought it was perfectly fine. Can you guess whether those councilors were included in the party or not?

In an email to DosSantos and her colleagues, Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, who describes herself as an African immigrant and Muslim-American woman, was more candid, saying that there is 'no need for apologies at all.'

'Your email should not offend anyone and there is absolutely no confusion,' Fernandes Anderson wrote. 'Just like there are groups that meet based on shared interests or cultural backgrounds, it’s completely natural for elected officials of color to gather for a holiday celebration.'

Advertisement

Public officials in Boston celebrating segregation. Remind us again how these are the 'progressives'?

There's that Harvard again. Producing our best and brightest ... and most racist. 

It's (D)different when they (D)o it, (D)idn't you know? 

Advertisement

Well, that's what we at Twitchy are here for. 

It's because DEI and identity politics are thinly cloaked Marxism. And Marxism does not know how to create, only how to destroy. 

Well, each person invited is allowed to bring one guest. Kind of like a ... what's the word? Oh, right: token. 

Yep, we could have sworn there's a word for that too. 

THAT'S the word. Thank you, Lisa Booth. 

HA. That's a very good question. Can Rachel Dolezal and Shaun King come or not, Mayor Wu? 

Or, and we're just spitballing here, but maybe Wu should take a lesson from the Whos in Whoville and cancel this racist event in favor of an actual inclusive holiday party, what do you say? 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Advertisement
Tags: BOSTON HARVARD RACISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Is the Way: Florida Fines High School for Letting Boy Play on Girls' Volleyball Team
Grateful Calvin
Oh Honey, No: Atheist Tries Being Smug, Gets Schooled Instead
Amy Curtis
The Left Ruins EVERYTHING: Updated Lyrics to 'Baby It's Cold Outside' Are Absolutely Cringeworthy
Amy Curtis
Biden's 'Plan' for Education: Spending LOTS of YOUR Money
Amy Curtis
'Trojan Horse' in FISA Reform Bill Would Have Your Barista Spy on You
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Did the Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Dox the Head of Hamass?
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Is the Way: Florida Fines High School for Letting Boy Play on Girls' Volleyball Team Grateful Calvin
Advertisement