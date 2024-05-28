Ohio Governor Calls Special Session to Ensure Joe Biden Gets on the Ballot

Report: San Diego Sector Has Taken in More Than 30,000 Chinese Nationals Since...
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on May 28, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Vernon

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has reached out to the Democratic Party, letting them know that as it stands now, Joe Biden will miss the deadline to appear on the ballot in the state. As we reported earlier, National Review has published a piece encouraging Ohio to add Biden to the ballot, which led to a fiery but mostly peaceful thread from Alexandria Brown.

It's not pointless spite. Democrats have known of Ohio's deadline for the ballot and scheduled their convention afterward anyway. LaRose is just doing his job enforcing the law.

As we noted, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who in December vetoed "anti-trans" legislation that would have kept boys off of girls' sports teams, has been adamant about getting Biden on the ballot. He called a special session of the legislature Tuesday in an attempt to re-write the law to accommodate the Democrats.

Cleveland.com reports:

Gov. Mike DeWine has taken the rare step of calling a special legislative session, in effect summoning the General Assembly to make sure that President Joe Biden qualifies for the ballot this November.

DeWine announced in a Thursday evening press conference that he would be calling the special session for Tuesday May 28 . It marked the first time a governor has called a special session for 20 years. Otherwise, the legislature wasn’t scheduled to meet again until June 12.

“Ohio is running out of time to get Joe Biden, the sitting president of the United States on the ballot this fall. Failing to do so is simply not acceptable. This is ridiculous. This is an absurd situation,” DeWine said.

He later added: “I have waited. I have been patient. And my patience has run out. And I think the patience of the people of Ohio has run out, too.”

Maine's Supreme Court ruled that Trump was ineligible to serve as president and therefore would be absent from the ballot. Maine's secretary of state fought to keep him off, proudly.

This editor has predicted that Biden will certainly be on Ohio's ballot. We'll see if they move the deadline just for him.

Update:

It looks like the legislature is deadlocked, so the Dems are just going to nominate Joe Biden over Zoom.

