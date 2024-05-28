Ohio Governor Calls Special Session to Ensure Joe Biden Gets on the Ballot

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has reached out to the Democratic Party, letting them know that as it stands now, Joe Biden will miss the deadline to appear on the ballot in the state. As we reported earlier, National Review has published a piece encouraging Ohio to add Biden to the ballot, which led to a fiery but mostly peaceful thread from Alexandria Brown.

🧵 I am even more enraged by this editorial than I thought I would be. This paragraph, specifically, is unhinged from reality, sanity, and principle.https://t.co/dIAtKngdvw pic.twitter.com/pRwBSP8jxP — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) May 28, 2024

It's not pointless spite. Democrats have known of Ohio's deadline for the ballot and scheduled their convention afterward anyway. LaRose is just doing his job enforcing the law.

As we noted, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who in December vetoed "anti-trans" legislation that would have kept boys off of girls' sports teams, has been adamant about getting Biden on the ballot. He called a special session of the legislature Tuesday in an attempt to re-write the law to accommodate the Democrats.

Ohio's governor, Mike DeWine, is a RINO...



He called a special legislative session to allow Biden on the Ohio ballot after the DNC missed a required filing deadline.https://t.co/8IQLdSSqXb — JamesBarco (@barco_jame42817) May 28, 2024

Cleveland.com reports:

Gov. Mike DeWine has taken the rare step of calling a special legislative session, in effect summoning the General Assembly to make sure that President Joe Biden qualifies for the ballot this November. DeWine announced in a Thursday evening press conference that he would be calling the special session for Tuesday May 28 . It marked the first time a governor has called a special session for 20 years. Otherwise, the legislature wasn’t scheduled to meet again until June 12. “Ohio is running out of time to get Joe Biden, the sitting president of the United States on the ballot this fall. Failing to do so is simply not acceptable. This is ridiculous. This is an absurd situation,” DeWine said. He later added: “I have waited. I have been patient. And my patience has run out. And I think the patience of the people of Ohio has run out, too.”

Ohio lawmakers meet for a special session called by Gov. Mike DeWine on two topics: changing the certification deadline so President Biden can be on the ballot and banning foreign contributions in ballot campaigns before two possible amendments this fall https://t.co/7JiwFLY86Q — Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) May 28, 2024





Democrats can’t even follow the rules to get Biden on the ballot in Ohio. He should not be able to govern. And Mike DeWine is a disgrace. There are basic rules, if you can’t follow them you are SOL. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 28, 2024

No. Just no. A state might, out of generosity, move its electoral calendar to accommodate the entirely stupid act of a major political party; it does not, however, owe such a move to any political party. That's just dumb.https://t.co/1hoGyZfV4p — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) May 28, 2024

Dems: We want to have our convention on this date!



Alabama and Ohio: Um, that means you'll miss our ballot deadlines.



Dems: Because we are one of the two major political parties, you owe us a change in your laws to make our lives easier!



National Review: Good point, there. — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) May 28, 2024

There is nothing wrong with Alabama and Ohio changing these deadlines out of a sense of national or civic obligation. There's a great deal wrong with the idea that Ohio and Alabama *must* change their laws to accommodate a major political party. — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) May 28, 2024

This sets my teeth on edge. This dates are not arcane knowledge and yet every damn primary and election cycle major parties who pay 9 figures for consultants miss them. There is no excuse for this. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) May 28, 2024

Would New York do this for the Republican Party?



We have our answer... — Tom Royce (@TomRoyce) May 28, 2024

Maine's Supreme Court ruled that Trump was ineligible to serve as president and therefore would be absent from the ballot. Maine's secretary of state fought to keep him off, proudly.

Both major parties exclude third parties. So no mercy. They tried to kick Trump off ballots he legit signed up for. So no mercy. They stupidly didn't do it in time. Despite the deadline being common knowledge. So no mercy. — blankname (@anomwastestime) May 28, 2024

This editor has predicted that Biden will certainly be on Ohio's ballot. We'll see if they move the deadline just for him.

Update:

It looks like the legislature is deadlocked, so the Dems are just going to nominate Joe Biden over Zoom.

NEW: The DNC will hold a virtual roll call to nominate Biden before the convention after Ohio lawmakers deadlocked on a plan to get him on the ballot.



Ohio's special legislative session on this started today. https://t.co/mOKNSoLPlI — Haley BeMiller (@haleybemiller) May 28, 2024

