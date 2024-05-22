Ohio Secretary of State Says Joe Biden Won't Be on the November Ballot

We've covered this before, but it's come up again. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose wrote a letter to the Democratic Party in April warning them that by nominating Joe Biden at their late-August convention in Chicago, they'd be missing the state's August 7 ballot deadline. Biden faces a similar dilemma in Alabama. You'd think the DNC could move up its convention by a couple of weeks, but Las Rose warned that as it stands today, Biden will not appear on the November ballot.

Advertisement

I’ve said from here to Colorado that it’s in the best interest of voters to have a choice in the race for president. I’m also duty-bound to follow the law as Ohio’s chief elections officer.



As it stands today, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee will not be on the Ohio… pic.twitter.com/Y5AkZBoow2 — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) May 21, 2024

As it stands today, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee will not be on the Ohio ballot. That is not my choice. It’s due to a conflict in the law created by the party, and the party has so far offered no legally acceptable remedy. The Ohio House speaker said today there won’t be a legislative solution, so I’ve sent a letter to @OHDems chair seeking (again) a solution that upholds the law and respects the voters. I trust they’ll act quickly.

We don't trust them to do anything.

🚨 JUST IN: Joe Biden will NOT appear on the Ohio ballot in November as of right now, according to the Ohio Secretary of State



The Democratic Party has refused to follow state law requiring both parties to officially nominate their presidents 90 days before an election.… pic.twitter.com/ywGLKLq29T — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 22, 2024

The Democratic Party has refused to follow state law requiring both parties to officially nominate their presidents 90 days before an election. Democrats aren’t doing that until 75 days prior. And now, since the legislature has adjourned, the law cannot be changed, and Secretary of State Frank LaRose cannot make an exception. This oughta be interesting!

😂🤣 So it’s the Dems own fault?



After what they did with trying to prevent Trump being on the ballot, this is priceless. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) May 22, 2024

It’s 100% their own fault. They think they’re above the law, as always. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 22, 2024

I’m pretty sure Democrats are panicking and trying to find a substitution for Biden behind the scenes.



Unless they’re trying to throw the whole election.



Ya never know. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 22, 2024

They’re definitely setting this whole thing up to potentially swap Biden out at the last second.



That’s why the debates are so early. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 22, 2024

They are going to trade him out after the debate. — 𝔻𝕎𝔸ℕ𝔼 𝕄𝔸ℕℕ (@dwane_mann) May 22, 2024

I don’t think they’ll have a choice. He’s going to get absolutely annihilated by Trump in front of 100 million people. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 22, 2024

They either have to nominate him before the convention or sue to get him on the ballot. Those are their only choices here. What a hot mess the Dems are. — 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑖𝑠 (@chiIIum) May 22, 2024

This is a brilliant play.



It will force the Dems to make a decision now, and possibly get them infighting over what to do.



I suspect they are not unified behind closed doors. — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) May 22, 2024

If it's any consolation, they weren't going to win Ohio anyway. — Tim (@TimTheWitness) May 22, 2024

Advertisement

He will sign an executive order that says he can do whatever he wants... — eb 🇺🇸 (@eb_barden) May 22, 2024

What kind of game is the DNC playing? — Phil Fox (@PhilFox43249797) May 22, 2024

That's because theyre going to pull him. That's why they're stalling — James Arthur Ray (@JamesARay) May 22, 2024

I’m sure they’ll “fix” it somehow. — BossyMother (@BossyMother) May 22, 2024

We're pretty sure that Biden's name will end up on the Ohio ballot. We don't know how, but the Democrats will make it happen.

Mike DeWine is suggesting Biden could end up on the Ohio ballot due to court intervention.



The law is the law. What justification would a court have for putting Biden on the ballot in conflict with it? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 22, 2024





***