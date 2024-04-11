Democrats Learn what 'FAFO' Means as Two Red States Threaten to Remove Biden From 2024 Ballot

'For whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.' - Galatians, 6:7.

It looks like the Democrats may be entering reaping season with 2024 election ballots, and they don't like it one bit.

After activist courts tried to remove Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot (and got smacked down 9-0 by the Supreme Court), it should hardly come as a surprise to them that some red states might try to do the same to Joe Biden.

'Sauce for the goose,' as they say...

Red states trying to keep Biden off the ballot, per @daveweigel https://t.co/ItqYBpy4id — Ben Smith (@semaforben) April 10, 2024

Whoopsies. Who could have seen that coming?

Dave Weigel, writing for Semafor, detailed how Alabama and Ohio could have a technical avenue to deny Biden's presence on the 2024 ballot.

Republican Secretaries of State in Ohio and Alabama have told Democrats that their presidential ticket might not qualify for their ballots, warning that the party’s nominating convention in Chicago will come too late to make their deadlines. 'There are no exceptions to Alabama code section 17-13-31(b),' Alabama Secretary of State Allen said in a statement to Semafor, citing the state’s Aug. 15 statutory deadline. 'If I do not receive a nomination from the Democratic party that complies with Alabama code section 17-13-31(b), I will not be able to certify the names of the Democratic candidates to appear on the November ballot.' In Ohio, the Secretary of State’s office sent a letter to the state Democratic Party last week, warning that the DNC, scheduled to start on Aug. 19, would miss its Aug. 7 ballot deadline.

OK, before we begin our hearty laugh at this news, we should point out that these statutory deadlines will not likely result in Biden not appearing on the Alabama or Ohio ballots. There are legal remedies for this, but they all involve causing a lot of indigestion for Democrats. They could either move up their convention (that won't happen), the states could change their clearly written deadlines (that the DNC was aware of before scheduling their convention), or Democrats could do a 'virtual nomination' before the deadlines since there isn't likely to be a floor fight for the nomination in Chicago (the only fights in Chicago will come from Hamass supporters protesting Biden in the streets).

Still, it is very funny to watch them fussing and fuming over being hoist on their own petard by Republican secretaries of state (and frankly, violating statutory deadlines -- which were VERY public -- is more reasonable justification for ballot removal than any of the 'insurrection' nonsense the Democrats tried in Colorado and Maine).

It's all almost certainly going to end up being much ado about nothing, but in the meantime, we will go ahead and have that laugh, thank you very much.

I’m shocked! Shocked, I tell you! Where in the hell would they ever get an idea to do something so anathema to free & fair democratic elections. Reap what you sow. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) April 10, 2024

Where, indeed?

HA. As a proud member of Generation X, this writer understood that reference.

Where would this anti-American insane idea come from? Oh wait… pic.twitter.com/oEtwi6IXG8 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 10, 2024

🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FUExwWy8No — You say Lincoln, I say Laken (@OverpaidA) April 10, 2024

You know what they say about what goes around ...

"They could never use the precedent we set against us!" https://t.co/atUpwcXrBb — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 10, 2024

We're old enough to remember when Harry Reid invoked the so-called 'nuclear option' for judicial nominees in 2013. At the time, he was warned against it by none other than Mitch McConnell who famously said, 'You'll regret this and you might regret it even sooner than you might think.'

Democrats were also warned against trying to remove Trump from the ballot but their activists went ahead and tried it anyway.

Good. It’s important to abuse the law to hurt your political opponents. That’s the new rule. I didn’t want it. I warned you guys about it. But you decided to go forward with the new rule and now it’s going to go forward right into your Schumer. https://t.co/v4FX1woyrW — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 10, 2024

OUCH. Right in the Schumer. Make them wallow in the mess they created.

Sauce for the goose. Enjoy the new rules. You guys spent all this time trying to keep Trump off the ballot. So sad, too bad. You lot earned every bit of this. pic.twitter.com/7UYkE4z1kw — Texas Paladin (@RC_UTSA) April 10, 2024

Who could’ve foretold such things besides everybody with a functioning brain https://t.co/VCl1V0bnpw — Trey Mana (@treymanaa) April 11, 2024

Now come the consequences of their own actions. Funny how that works, isn't it?

We have heard tell that karma is a be-yotch. Enjoy it, Democrats.

If only someone had warned @TheDemocrats that karma is a bitch. pic.twitter.com/9aVuY0x8jO — Nu Nyo (@Nu_Ny0) April 11, 2024

Actual Headline:

DNC Schedules Nominating Convention After State Deadlines



I'm your editor now, Ben. — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) April 10, 2024

It's not like they didn't know what the deadlines were. Or, we should say, it's not like they shouldn't have known. With the level of incompetence within the Biden campaign, they may honestly not have known. Or they just assumed, as Democrats always do, that the rules don't apply to them.

Oops.

Nope, we don't feel sorry for them even the tiniest bit.

If Biden can't figure something out w/regards to Ohio it will be the biggest blunder in the history of Presidential politics in this country. https://t.co/taepiN0xtk — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) April 10, 2024

Biden will certainly lose Alabama, regardless of whether he appears on the ballot or not. But being left off the Ohio ballot would be entirely on brand for Biden, who is head and shoulders the worst President the United States has ever had.

As we said, it will eventually be worked out, one way or another.

But that won't stop us from savoring the delicious schadenfreude. Democrats earned every last ounce of it.

***