COOKED: Chris Rufo and Luke Rosiak Show DEI Plagiarism Epidemic Has Now Poisoned...
They're Gonna Put Y'all Back in Chains: Whoopi Goldberg Says Republicans Want to...
Joe Biden Arm Chair 'Lawyering 2A' on X Goes So Wrong (Watch)
African American Caucus Pushes to Rename Francis Scott Key Bridge, Citing Racism
Woman Who Stole Ashley Biden's Diary Sentenced to One Month in Prison
Ironic: Disney Files to Dismiss Gina Carano Lawsuit, Citing First Amendment
Louisiana House Passes Bill Allowing You to Drive Into and Kill Protesters
'They Killed Him!' Mother of Dexter Reed Falsely Claims Her Son was Targeted...
Axios Scoop: President Biden to Issue Executive Order Limiting Border Crossings
They Won't Stop. More Attacks on LibsofTikTok Chaya Raichik Accusing Her of Causing...
Harvard Student Wants to End Christopher Rufo's 'Witch Hunt' by Enforcing Rigorous Academi...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Suggests Exempting Blacks From Paying Taxes
Maxine Waters Adds Exception to Her Trump-Era Rule About Harassing Public Officials in...
Guess Who Finally Blocked Me? The Human Rights Campaign Decided They Could Not,...

Democrats Learn what 'FAFO' Means as Two Red States Threaten to Remove Biden From 2024 Ballot

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:00 AM on April 11, 2024
Twitchy

'For whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.' - Galatians, 6:7. 

It looks like the Democrats may be entering reaping season with 2024 election ballots, and they don't like it one bit. 

Advertisement

After activist courts tried to remove Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot (and got smacked down 9-0 by the Supreme Court), it should hardly come as a surprise to them that some red states might try to do the same to Joe Biden. 

'Sauce for the goose,' as they say...

Whoopsies. Who could have seen that coming? 

Dave Weigel, writing for Semafor, detailed how Alabama and Ohio could have a technical avenue to deny Biden's presence on the 2024 ballot. 

Republican Secretaries of State in Ohio and Alabama have told Democrats that their presidential ticket might not qualify for their ballots, warning that the party’s nominating convention in Chicago will come too late to make their deadlines.

'There are no exceptions to Alabama code section 17-13-31(b),' Alabama Secretary of State Allen said in a statement to Semafor, citing the state’s Aug. 15 statutory deadline. 'If I do not receive a nomination from the Democratic party that complies with Alabama code section 17-13-31(b), I will not be able to certify the names of the Democratic candidates to appear on the November ballot.'

In Ohio, the Secretary of State’s office sent a letter to the state Democratic Party last week, warning that the DNC, scheduled to start on Aug. 19, would miss its Aug. 7 ballot deadline.

Recommended

COOKED: Chris Rufo and Luke Rosiak Show DEI Plagiarism Epidemic Has Now Poisoned the Fed
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

OK, before we begin our hearty laugh at this news, we should point out that these statutory deadlines will not likely result in Biden not appearing on the Alabama or Ohio ballots. There are legal remedies for this, but they all involve causing a lot of indigestion for Democrats. They could either move up their convention (that won't happen), the states could change their clearly written deadlines (that the DNC was aware of before scheduling their convention), or Democrats could do a 'virtual nomination' before the deadlines since there isn't likely to be a floor fight for the nomination in Chicago (the only fights in Chicago will come from Hamass supporters protesting Biden in the streets). 

Still, it is very funny to watch them fussing and fuming over being hoist on their own petard by Republican secretaries of state (and frankly, violating statutory deadlines -- which were VERY public -- is more reasonable justification for ballot removal than any of the 'insurrection' nonsense the Democrats tried in Colorado and Maine).

It's all almost certainly going to end up being much ado about nothing, but in the meantime, we will go ahead and have that laugh, thank you very much. 

Advertisement

Where, indeed? 

HA. As a proud member of Generation X, this writer understood that reference. 

You know what they say about what goes around ...

We're old enough to remember when Harry Reid invoked the so-called 'nuclear option' for judicial nominees in 2013. At the time, he was warned against it by none other than Mitch McConnell who famously said, 'You'll regret this and you might regret it even sooner than you might think.'

Democrats were also warned against trying to remove Trump from the ballot but their activists went ahead and tried it anyway. 

OUCH. Right in the Schumer. Make them wallow in the mess they created. 

Advertisement

Now come the consequences of their own actions. Funny how that works, isn't it? 

We have heard tell that karma is a be-yotch. Enjoy it, Democrats.

It's not like they didn't know what the deadlines were. Or, we should say, it's not like they shouldn't have known. With the level of incompetence within the Biden campaign, they may honestly not have known. Or they just assumed, as Democrats always do, that the rules don't apply to them. 

Oops. 

Advertisement

Nope, we don't feel sorry for them even the tiniest bit. 

Biden will certainly lose Alabama, regardless of whether he appears on the ballot or not. But being left off the Ohio ballot would be entirely on brand for Biden, who is head and shoulders the worst President the United States has ever had. 

As we said, it will eventually be worked out, one way or another.

But that won't stop us from savoring the delicious schadenfreude. Democrats earned every last ounce of it. 

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ALABAMA BALLOTS BIDEN DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION OHIO 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

COOKED: Chris Rufo and Luke Rosiak Show DEI Plagiarism Epidemic Has Now Poisoned the Fed
Grateful Calvin
Louisiana House Passes Bill Allowing You to Drive Into and Kill Protesters
Brett T.
They're Gonna Put Y'all Back in Chains: Whoopi Goldberg Says Republicans Want to Bring Back Slavery
FuzzyChimp
Joe Biden Arm Chair 'Lawyering 2A' on X Goes So Wrong (Watch)
RickRobinson
Maxine Waters Adds Exception to Her Trump-Era Rule About Harassing Public Officials in Restaurants
Doug P.
CNN Correspondent Asks How a Traffic Stop Ended With a Dead 26-Year-Old Black Man
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
COOKED: Chris Rufo and Luke Rosiak Show DEI Plagiarism Epidemic Has Now Poisoned the Fed Grateful Calvin
Advertisement