Thread Trashes Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for Vetoing 'Anti-Trans' Legislation

Earlier this week, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed legislation that would prevent gender transitioning procedures for minors as well as ban biological males from girls' sports teams. The state legislature has the votes to override the veto, but the mainstream media was quick to pick up on DeWine vetoing the "anti-trans" legislation:

BREAKING: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, has vetoed a bill that would have banned transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming care and prevented transgender girls from taking part in girls' and women's sports. pic.twitter.com/1qIp3PzOXv — ABC News (@ABC) December 29, 2023

Pedro L. Gonzalez posted a lengthy thread Friday raking DeWine over the coals for his reasoning for vetoing the legislation.

Mike DeWine Is an Idiot



🧵



Today, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill designed to ban the crime against children called “gender-affirming care.” What DeWine presented as the well-thought-out reasoning behind his decision was a steaming pile of garbage.



DeWine claimed that,… — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 30, 2023

Today, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill designed to ban the crime against children called “gender-affirming care.” What DeWine presented as the well-thought-out reasoning behind his decision was a steaming pile of garbage. DeWine claimed that, were he to support the bill, “Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government, knows better what is best for a child than the two people who know that child the best—the parents.” “The Ohio way is to approach things in a systematic manner, to follow the evidence, to be careful, and that’s really what we’re doing,” DeWine added. Where to begin? Perhaps it's best to start by highlighting that there is little (to be charitable) to no (to be honest) solid evidence behind the long-term effectiveness of “gender-affirming care” for minors. Two major investigations recently conducted by The New York Times and Reuters came to that conclusion, each in their own wending way. Moreover, the puberty blockers used in this obscene form of “care” are administered off-label—without approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The pharmaceutical companies that profit from this have no desire to even conduct clinical trials to establish their safety in this regard or attempt to understand the permanent consequences of blocking puberty at a critical developmental stage. Why should they bother? They have fools like DeWine who will gladly enable them to pump poison into the veins of your sons and daughters.

We'd be shocked that DeWine assumed the transgender child had two parents if he weren't a Republican.

Lupron Depot-Ped is the most commonly prescribed puberty blocker given to “transgender youth.” Here are some adverse events filed in the FDA’s reporting database in connection with the drug:



-Depression

-Suicidal ideation

-Emotional disorder

-Depressed mood

-Emotional distress… — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 30, 2023

…

-Mental disorder

-Psychotic disorder

-Suicide attempt

-Growth retardation

-Antisocial behavior

-Psychotic symptom

So when DeWine says he is following the evidence, he betrays his stupidity about the issue or assumes the average American is stupid or both. But they’re certainly smarter than he is on this.⤵️ — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 30, 2023

A Washington Post-KFF poll published earlier this year found that most Americans oppose “gender-affirming care” for minors.



The Post called this "jet fuel for Republicans."



Not DeWine, though. He couldn't even get off the tarmac.⤵️ pic.twitter.com/T8SWDZDfo8 — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 30, 2023

It is worth noting that the measure DeWine vetoed would also ban boys and men who identify as female from playing on sports teams designated for girls and women in high school and college.



Again, DeWine is on the wrong side.⤵️ — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 30, 2023

According to a Gallup survey over the summer, more Americans than before oppose transgender athletes competing in sports that align with their “gender identity” and say transitioning genders is “morally wrong.”



This should have been an easy win. But DeWine is an idiot.⤵️ pic.twitter.com/HV66ngIVux — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 30, 2023

Right now, lifelong liberals like Bill Maher are to the right of the Republican governor of Ohio on transgenderism. That is where we are at. But Republicans can make this right by overriding his veto.⤵️ — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 30, 2023

The rest of the story is here. I go over how even outlets like Reuters have noted that most parents feel pressured by physicians to transition their kids and that the evidence behind increased suicidality in the absence of "gender-affirming care" is weak. https://t.co/jwF2Cp68Ej — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 30, 2023

DeWine not only failed to do something both right and easy. Most people do not support the quackery of gender-affirming care for kids. They also do not support confused boys competing in sports with girls.



DeWine legitimated the most insane parts of the transgender narrative. — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 30, 2023

One more thing: a Dutch researcher who did some early work in this field said there is no evidence that “providing care immediately leads to a decline in self harm or would prevent suicide.” DeWine justified his decision by arguing the opposite.



Read it:https://t.co/jwF2Cp6GtR — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 30, 2023

It's funny that parents know best except when it comes to public schools, who know better how to treat transgender children and even have to keep their transitioning efforts secret from them.

Any advanced species would protect its children rather than feed on them for political fodder.



This is sickening.



We grow closer to a Sodom/Gomorrah solution every day. If not for God's grace and Mercy he'd have already pulled the plug on us. — Big Bend 1911 (@Charles07788205) December 30, 2023

This reminds us of "Star Trek," where Dr. "Bones" McCoy was always shocked and disgusted to learn how doctors treated patients back in the 20th Century. In the future, we're going to look back at "gender-affirming care" and ask how we ever allowed that for minors.

Does Ohio have an age requirement for getting a tattoo? — regina di Neanderthal (@MaryPop04850608) December 30, 2023

I agree that parents should be making the decisions for their children and not the government. However, there are reasons why we don't let children drink or do drugs, regardless of what the parents think is best. Some things should not be allowed and blockers is one! — Nick Wells (@This_is_Nick20) December 30, 2023

But that's "forcing" them to go through puberty.

You had me at “Mike DeWine is an idiot.” — John Showalter, Underperforming my potential (@duevalvduc) December 30, 2023

