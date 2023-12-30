Aaron Maté Accused of Rape Denial After Being Presented With an Atrocity That...
Thread Trashes Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for Vetoing 'Anti-Trans' Legislation

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on December 30, 2023
AP Photo/Paul Vernon

Earlier this week, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed legislation that would prevent gender transitioning procedures for minors as well as ban biological males from girls' sports teams. The state legislature has the votes to override the veto, but the mainstream media was quick to pick up on DeWine vetoing the "anti-trans" legislation:

Pedro L. Gonzalez posted a lengthy thread Friday raking DeWine over the coals for his reasoning for vetoing the legislation.

Today, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill designed to ban the crime against children called “gender-affirming care.” What DeWine presented as the well-thought-out reasoning behind his decision was a steaming pile of garbage.

DeWine claimed that, were he to support the bill, “Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government, knows better what is best for a child than the two people who know that child the best—the parents.”

“The Ohio way is to approach things in a systematic manner, to follow the evidence, to be careful, and that’s really what we’re doing,” DeWine added.

Where to begin?

Perhaps it's best to start by highlighting that there is little (to be charitable) to no (to be honest) solid evidence behind the long-term effectiveness of “gender-affirming care” for minors.

Two major investigations recently conducted by The New York Times and Reuters came to that conclusion, each in their own wending way. Moreover, the puberty blockers used in this obscene form of “care” are administered off-label—without approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The pharmaceutical companies that profit from this have no desire to even conduct clinical trials to establish their safety in this regard or attempt to understand the permanent consequences of blocking puberty at a critical developmental stage. Why should they bother? They have fools like DeWine who will gladly enable them to pump poison into the veins of your sons and daughters.

Aaron Maté Accused of Rape Denial After Being Presented With an Atrocity That Is Not Rape
Brett T.
We'd be shocked that DeWine assumed the transgender child had two parents if he weren't a Republican.

-Mental disorder

-Psychotic disorder

-Suicide attempt

-Growth retardation

-Antisocial behavior

-Psychotic symptom

It's funny that parents know best except when it comes to public schools, who know better how to treat transgender children and even have to keep their transitioning efforts secret from them.

This reminds us of "Star Trek," where Dr. "Bones" McCoy was always shocked and disgusted to learn how doctors treated patients back in the 20th Century. In the future, we're going to look back at "gender-affirming care" and ask how we ever allowed that for minors.

But that's "forcing" them to go through puberty.

***

