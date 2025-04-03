Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is Going to Say She Doesn’t Like Elon Musk ‘50,000 Times’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, the face of the Democratic Party (sorry, Cory Booker), doesn't like Elon Musk. She stops short of calling him a Nazi, which is nice, instead settling for "crook." We're not sure what inspired this particular rant, but Crockett reminds us that last month, she asked her followers on X to take down Tesla and Elon Musk on her birthday.

She wonders why he has protection at his dealerships? Perhaps it has something to do with a sitting congresswoman asking people to take out Musk and Tesla for her birthday present.

Imagine being as stupid as this lady.



Well @JasmineForUS why don’t you develop a vehicle that is better than Tesla or figure out a way to send rockets to the moon or provide star link to places like Ukraine and then you could also get federal contracts.



The audacity of these… pic.twitter.com/FE1nW5QaPx — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 3, 2025

… The audacity of these object grifting losers who are getting paid $175,000 a year to sit in Congress and complain about Elon Musk.

Musk, whose crime is trying to root out waste, fraud, and corruption in the federal government. Did she thank him for rescuing those astronauts that Joe Biden left stranded for months?

The only question is whether it will be Crockett/AOC or AOC/Crockett.

