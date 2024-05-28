Aid Deliveries to Gaza Suspended After Rough Seas Damage Biden's Pier

Remember back in March when the United States began airdrops of food and additional supplies to Gaza? President Joe Biden was determined to demonstrate that while he backed Israel, his heart was with the starving people of Gaza. What was there to stop Hamas from stealing the aid? Nothing.

Then, during the State of the Union address, Biden unveiled his plan to send in the U.S. military to construct an offshore floating pier from which ships could offload aid to the Palestinians. There would be no boots on the ground in Gaza, though; the entire project would be built offshore and then pushed into place.

Over the weekend, we'd heard reports that pieces of the temporary pier were floating away and that at least four U.S. military vessels had run aground.

🇮🇱🇵🇸🚨‼️ GAZA: The American floating pier collapsed and drifted away due to bad weather.



Wow, good construction ... pic.twitter.com/4tGDb0hBZO — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) May 25, 2024

If nothing else, the pier proved that the administration could complete infrastructure projects quickly when it wanted to.

The first aid trucks rolled across the pier, and Reuters reported that most of the aid was stolen as soon as it reached land.

Now, AP reporter Seung Min Kim reports that yes, Biden's pier has been damaged by rough seas and aid deliveries have been suspended.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aid deliveries are suspended after rough seas damage a US-built temporary pier in Gaza, 3 US officials say. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) May 28, 2024

Another historic Biden accomplishment. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 28, 2024

That is a very Biden-friendly way of summarizing what happened — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) May 28, 2024

NEW - the U.S. has stopped all humanitarian aid efforts using the DOD-constructed maritime pier, which is now heavily damaged & floating adrift after bad weather.



Who’d have thought — maybe it would have been better to simply deliver aid via #Gaza’s 7x land crossings? pic.twitter.com/9I9UQzEstH — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) May 28, 2024

Perfect metaphor for Biden's foreign policy. — Michal Lipták (@MichalLiptak) May 28, 2024

FFS $320 million dollars and it actually did fall apart.https://t.co/URzc3aRZ7X — Domo-kun (@domosauce) May 28, 2024

The country that gave us the California high speed rail debacle, ongoing since 1996, tried to build a floating pier in the Mediterranean to feed Gaza in the middle of a war. It's gone about as well as you'd expect. https://t.co/RZIqZk2Tz5 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) May 28, 2024

Ok, but in their defense, who could have known there would be tide in the Mediterranean sea? — Beth, Chuck's Vacuum Cleaner (@ChuckVacuumBeth) May 28, 2024

How much did this boondoggle cost us? — Bob the Goon (@BobtheGoon5) May 28, 2024

The budget was $320 million, so you know it cost about $500 million.

Not a waste of money and effort at all. Why are we even in this. This is ME business — Rev. JJ Riggs 🐍 (@JohnnyRiggs9) May 28, 2024

Really ? No word about Hamas attacks on the pier? — Rafi Uziel (@UzielRafi) May 28, 2024

Palestinian terrorists did launch a mortar attack while some U.N. dignitaries were touring the site, but no one was hurt.

DEI pier. — The OG Scoundrel (@GeorgeBunker00) May 28, 2024

So it's confirmed that aid shipments have already been halted due to damage to the pier.

Oh yeah, and there's still the matter of those military vessels running aground in a war zone.

US vessels used to unload Gaza aid run aground on Ashdod beach | The Times of Israel https://t.co/30gGhhlOxH — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) May 28, 2024

So the aid went to Hamas, the pier is sinking, and now the ships are running aground. — Jason Hatton (@TheGrumpyGitPA) May 28, 2024

The Gaza pier is one of dumbest foreign policy ideas of the last 40 years and could only be conjured up by a guy who has been in DC that long. https://t.co/9Wf9j2TOA6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 28, 2024

Was this project to stop his base from calling him "Genocide Joe"? Will this pier debacle win him votes in Dearborn?

***