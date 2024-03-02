Gov. Ron DeSantis Pressures ICE Into Re-Arresting Alleged Rapist
US Conducts First Air Drop of Humanitarian Aid in Gaza Strip

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on March 02, 2024
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

They sent out NSA spokesman John Kirby quickly on Friday to clean up President Biden's announcement that the United States was going to provide air drops of food and additional supplies to Ukraine. Of course, Biden meant Gaza — he's just a little infatuated with Ukraine.

Reportedly, U.S. Air Forces Central Command has already begun air drops of pallets of aid.


We'll learn as we go on how much of this aid goes to the Palestinian people and how much is grabbed by Hamas.

Tags: AID DANA LOESCH GAZA HAMAS

