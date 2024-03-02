US Conducts First Air Drop of Humanitarian Aid in Gaza Strip

They sent out NSA spokesman John Kirby quickly on Friday to clean up President Biden's announcement that the United States was going to provide air drops of food and additional supplies to Ukraine. Of course, Biden meant Gaza — he's just a little infatuated with Ukraine.

Advertisement

Kirby says dropping aid into Gaza is a very and extremely difficult military operation and cannot give an answer about what the U.S. is doing to prevent Hamas from stealing it. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 1, 2024

Kirby now admitting the first few U.S. aid drops into Gaza will likely get stolen by Hamas and that they’ll “learn” as they go https://t.co/kDKD8DzT76 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 1, 2024

Reportedly, U.S. Air Forces Central Command has already begun air drops of pallets of aid.

The U.S. Air Forces Central Command has just conducted its First Round of Humanitarian Airdrops into the Gaza Strip, with 3 C-130 Transport Aircraft flying at Low Altitude dropping upwards of 66 Pallets containing 38,000 Meals for the Palestinian Population. pic.twitter.com/PXBncWuQhj — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 2, 2024

Why doesn’t Hamas get their own supplies? What’s stopping the Arab League from doing this? It’s not the United States taxpayer’s responsibility to supply a territory that voted for Hamas colonizers to run things. https://t.co/g9HGjq2FVd — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 2, 2024

Biden funds Hamas. Biden funds terrorism. Absolute tyrant. https://t.co/yCF2ICBNRM — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 2, 2024





It’s got nothing to do with the supplies and everything to do with pandering — JamesMartin (@foardeetou) March 2, 2024

It’s because Biden is losing to uncommitted in Dearborn — DeploraBud (@BBlackledge22) March 2, 2024

I’m sure Hamas is grateful for the resupply. — Boomer Pilot (@BQuegan) March 2, 2024

More humanitarian aid for Hamas. — Bruce Meyer (@bmeyer909) March 2, 2024

The “Palestinian population” will see little to none of these supplies — charles in Indy (@charlesriding11) March 2, 2024

Oh, good. Palestinian kids will now be able to munch on USAF-airdropped MREs while learning to chant “Death to America.” — Chris Mykrantz (@chrismykrantz) March 2, 2024

So we’re literally giving aid and comfort to terrorists. — (gen)2 (@ericla1969) March 2, 2024

This aid to Gaza is courtesy of the 2024 Biden Campaign. It’s running on a loop in Dearborn — Ornery Hounds👀🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@OrneryHounds) March 2, 2024

And I’m sure all of these pallets were quickly picked up by Hamas. We just don’t seem to care that we are literally feeding the enemy. — Border_Dawg (@Border_Dawg) March 2, 2024

Imagine the US air dropping aid to the Nazi regime during WWII. — Mike D 🇺🇸 (@mike_d_4_45) March 2, 2024

This is infuriating. Why are we the taxpayers funding air drops to a country run by a terrorist organization? It's clear the US is being run by a party of terrorist apologists. — Larry M Lawrence (@lmlawrence891) March 2, 2024

Advertisement

Funding both sides of the war, the terrorists who attacked Israel while providing weapons and other support to Israel. Absolute useless morons running the foreign policy in this administration. They should be demanding Hamas surrender and return the hostages, ending this. — Joe (@JoeC1776) March 2, 2024

Nearly every bit of aid is taken by Hamas. How has the US not figured that out? By dropping aid packages, they’re just keeping the war going which doesn’t help Palestinians at all. — LizaM (@gotchatheregrin) March 2, 2024

We'll learn as we go on how much of this aid goes to the Palestinian people and how much is grabbed by Hamas.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



