John Kirby Walks Back a Biden Claim in RECORD Time (This Time About Where Aid Will Be Airdropped)

Doug P.  |  3:45 PM on March 01, 2024
Twitchy

Earlier today President Biden had a meeting with Giorgia Meloni, and keep in mind that Biden was using prepared notes when he said this about where the U.S. will airdrop aid: 

Wait, where?

That's what we thought Biden said.

Not long after that, the White House press office had to do another "cleanup on aisle Biden" even though the Dems insist he's the sharpest member of this administration: 

Kirby's becoming like a human Community Note when walking back what Biden says.

That can't be an easy job.

Biden's most blurted-out words are "ice cream" and "Ukraine."

Fair question. "Bidenomics" has been brutal for almost everybody except for The Big Guy and select others.

As for the airdrop of aid into Gaza, guess who will end up with it:

Top. Men.

*** 

