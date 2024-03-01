John Kirby Walks Back a Biden Claim in RECORD Time (This Time About Where Aid Will Be Airdropped)

Earlier today President Biden had a meeting with Giorgia Meloni, and keep in mind that Biden was using prepared notes when he said this about where the U.S. will airdrop aid:

Biden announces the U.S. is "providing air drops of additional food and supplies" into Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ZZt7LV1EMg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 1, 2024

Wait, where?

That's what we thought Biden said.

Not long after that, the White House press office had to do another "cleanup on aisle Biden" even though the Dems insist he's the sharpest member of this administration:

REPORTER: "When the president said we were airdropping to Ukraine twice, he meant Gaza, correct? He misspoke?"



KIRBY: "He was referring to Gaza." pic.twitter.com/1aOXfei6U6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 1, 2024

Kirby's becoming like a human Community Note when walking back what Biden says.

LMAO Kirby is Joe's rapid-response word vomit janitor — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 1, 2024

That can't be an easy job.

Joe Biden is so obsessed with Ukraine he can’t even say they are dropping aid into GAZA without saying Ukraine https://t.co/tzEwopGZLo — Teresa (@TeresaW74179641) March 1, 2024

Biden's most blurted-out words are "ice cream" and "Ukraine."

When is he going to provide food and supplies to the working class — Zonkey (@Zonkeyhote) March 1, 2024

Fair question. "Bidenomics" has been brutal for almost everybody except for The Big Guy and select others.

When the President is reading a prepared statement off a printed card how is it possible to confuse the word Ukraine for the word Gaza??? https://t.co/S4ejbOjVEO — Harry (@harrytpk) March 1, 2024

As for the airdrop of aid into Gaza, guess who will end up with it:

Kirby now admitting the first few U.S. aid drops into Gaza will likely get stolen by Hamas and that they’ll “learn” as they go https://t.co/kDKD8DzT76 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 1, 2024

Top. Men.

***

