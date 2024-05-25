Hot Take: 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag is Timothy McVeigh-Level Extreme and SCOTUS Is a Terrorist Org

We've seen some Democrats and newspaper editorial boards lose their minds over the American flag flying upside-down one day at Justice Samuel Alito's house in 2021. That's not the end of it, though. Intrepid reported once again responded to some tip from Alito's TDS-infected neighbors, who say he flew the controversial "Appeal to Heaven" flag over his beach house last summer. As Slate put it, Alito's second flag is even "scarier" than the first. No, really:

Alito’s second flag has an even scarier story than the first. https://t.co/cTwBVXIakL — Slate (@Slate) May 25, 2024

Here's the CBS News coverage of the important story:

Calls are growing for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito to recuse himself from cases that involve the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Donald Trump and election integrity after photos surfaced of flags linked to the insurrection being flown at two homes owned by Alito. pic.twitter.com/aUIxcu4vJs — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 23, 2024

Flags "linked to the insurrection." Yeah, there were maybe one or two people there at the Capitol with the Appeal to Heaven flag, but hopefully they've been locked up while awaiting trial and sentencing.

The hottest take, though, has come from this rando on X who has declared the Supreme Court "a terrorist organization."

Appeal to Heaven flag isn't a casual 'I Support Trump' thing like the red hat.



This is Waco level, Timothy McVeigh extreme.



You have to be deep into MAGA to know what this flag means, much less where to buy it & fly it over your house.



The Supreme Court is a terrorist org. — Denise Wheeler 🌊💙 (@denisedwheeler) May 23, 2024

Wow, even more extreme than a MAGA hat? Waco-level extreme? Timothy McVeigh extreme?

That photo's getting a lot of use today.

Do you enjoy being ridiculous? — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) May 25, 2024

The only flags Americans should be flying are the flags of Ukraine and Palestine, amirite? — Steve Cowan (@StivC) May 24, 2024

Is Timothy McVeigh there in the room with you now? Can we speak to him? — Political Sock (@politicalsock) May 25, 2024

January 6 was worse than Pearl Harbor and 9/11 combined, just like Alito flying this flag is worse than the Oklahoma City bombing.

Waco, like where the ATF killed everyone? pic.twitter.com/Ok6R6wuDs0 — Quickest Curve (@QuickestC) May 24, 2024

I think you might be “Waco level, Timothy McVeigh extreme”. — KTOB (@oboyle_kathleen) May 24, 2024

Does your brain burn when you post something this stupid or does it just feel natural to you? 🤔 — RGLH (@PatriotMtnGirl) May 24, 2024

Haha, have you ever been to Weare, New Hampshire. You'll see the "Appeal to Heaven" flag everywhere for obvious historical reasons. Drive through town and you'll find good ice-cream, great nurseries, a lot of pine trees, and some nice casual eateries in town. Welcome. — be_free (@be_free) May 24, 2024

Sounds like a you problem — ᵞⁱᵏᵉˢ (@TrueBeefSupreme) May 25, 2024

From the crowd that still thinks the OK symbol should be banned. — gopackjo (@gopackjo) May 25, 2024

I really hope you are kidding. I've been to several Trump rallies and never seen one, although I wouldn't deny that they have been flown at some, but it's just an historical flag flown by many people of diverse political persuasions. — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) May 24, 2024

The flag is so secret that no one knows anything about it. — Andrew Christian -Author (@AndrewCAuthor) May 24, 2024

Ignorant and hyperbolic AF is no way to go through life, honey. — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) May 25, 2024

Leftists trying their hardest to rebrand objects so they can attach them to their political enemies. That’s all this nonsense is. — Phil (@Phil6741400) May 24, 2024

Both the Los Angeles Times and the Associated Press, and many more we're sure, have been quick to point out that the flag is a banner of the "far-right."

The media evolved it over the course of just two days. pic.twitter.com/Y47Raaa59a — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 25, 2024

We should have listened to Rolling Stone last November when they caught Speaker Mike Johnson flying the symbol of insurrection outside his office.

This is what the mainstream media does to liberals, or what we never hear called "the far Left." They go into hysterics after the media whips up a non-controversy.

As an aside, our own Sam Janney interacted with Denise Wheeler today, hopefully behind protective glass:

That's Trump is a sadistic dictator in waiting.



While in the White House, forced sterlization was done on female immigrants at ICE facilities.



The most horrific violation of reproductive autonomy against women & immigrant detainees.



Remember, Hitler did the same. — Denise Wheeler 🌊💙 (@denisedwheeler) May 24, 2024

Denise, you know this was actually one doctor who two women accused - he actually denied it. Women were not being forcibly sterilized while Trump was president. 🙄 https://t.co/MLZ5hIWZgF pic.twitter.com/wkBlyiCbF0 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 25, 2024

Crazy.

***



