Princeton Professor Gets SMACKED DOWN by Facts After Claiming Homeschooling Is 'Educationa...
Morgan Spurlock of 'Super Size Me' Dies at 53
Americans Deserve to Know the Identifications of the Two Jordanian Men who Attempted...
Press F in the Chat: Kabosu, the Beloved Doge Coin Meme Dog, Has...
Kaitlan Collins Turns Into a Sputtering Mess After Ted Cruz Exposes CNN As...
'Youngkin 1, Biden 0': WH Backpedals on Blocking Knights of Columbus Mem. Day...
We'd Like to Buy an Egads: Wheel of Fortune Contestant's Wrong Answer Is...
French President's Reason to Vote for Biden Over Trump Is Having Unintended Consequences
WHO Director Tells Us to Abandon Meat to Fight 'Climate Change' (Guess How...
At Trump's Rally Rev. Ruben Diaz Roasted AOC for Being Giddy About Forecast...
Kat Abu's Thread of Laid Off Media Matters 'Reporters' Brings Out an Orchestra...
Babylon Bee’s Kyle Mann Has a Plan for Former Media Matters Staff (and...
CNN Looked Sad to Be Covering Trump's Massive Rally in 'One of the...
143 Democrats Vote Against H.R. 192 Which Bars Noncitizens From Voting in Local...

AP Serves Up Their Daily Example of Why 'Journalism' is Beyond Repair (This Time About Alito's Flag)

Doug P.  |  12:45 PM on May 24, 2024
Meme

As Biden continues to fall behind in polls ahead of the November election, the Democrats are ramping up attacks on Supreme Court conservatives to delegitimize SCOTUS, all because Trump's a threat to our nation's cherished norms and institutions, or something like that. 

Advertisement

Much of the media is, of course, more than happy to help the Left push these narratives. Among media outlets, nobody's more eager, ready and willing to carry the Dems' water than the Associated Press, and when it comes to the issue of Justice Samuel Alito's vacation home flag, they're all over it: 

"Journalism" has evolved into a dumpster fire. 

The AP is nothing but a press office branch of the DNC.

For many on the Left, the American flag is now a "banner of the far Right." There's no traditional symbol they won't play this game with. 

Print out AP stories to use as birdcage liners. Other than that they're useless. 

Recommended

Princeton Professor Gets SMACKED DOWN by Facts After Claiming Homeschooling Is 'Educational Neglect'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Obligatory:

Here's another daily reminder: The AP is paid by left-wing orgs to push propaganda and is not a serious and objective news operation.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Princeton Professor Gets SMACKED DOWN by Facts After Claiming Homeschooling Is 'Educational Neglect'
Amy Curtis
WHO Director Tells Us to Abandon Meat to Fight 'Climate Change' (Guess How That Went on Twitter)
Grateful Calvin
Morgan Spurlock of 'Super Size Me' Dies at 53
Laura W.
Kat Abu's Thread of Laid Off Media Matters 'Reporters' Brings Out an Orchestra of Tiny Violins
Grateful Calvin
We'd Like to Buy an Egads: Wheel of Fortune Contestant's Wrong Answer Is Hilariously Cringe
Amy Curtis
'Youngkin 1, Biden 0': WH Backpedals on Blocking Knights of Columbus Mem. Day Mass at Nat'l Cemetery
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Princeton Professor Gets SMACKED DOWN by Facts After Claiming Homeschooling Is 'Educational Neglect' Amy Curtis
Advertisement