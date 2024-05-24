AP Serves Up Their Daily Example of Why 'Journalism' is Beyond Repair (This Time About Alito's Flag)

As Biden continues to fall behind in polls ahead of the November election, the Democrats are ramping up attacks on Supreme Court conservatives to delegitimize SCOTUS, all because Trump's a threat to our nation's cherished norms and institutions, or something like that.

Much of the media is, of course, more than happy to help the Left push these narratives. Among media outlets, nobody's more eager, ready and willing to carry the Dems' water than the Associated Press, and when it comes to the issue of Justice Samuel Alito's vacation home flag, they're all over it:

The 'Appeal to Heaven' flag evolves from Revolutionary War symbol to banner of the far right https://t.co/eEabGgPSXy — The Associated Press (@AP) May 24, 2024

"Journalism" has evolved into a dumpster fire.

Nah. You’re the ones trying hard to MAKE it a scary far right symbol, but no one is buying it. — KeepCalmAndDrawl (@FormerlyFormer) May 24, 2024

The AP is nothing but a press office branch of the DNC.

Anything historical, patriotic, normal, productive, polite, or healthy is now "far right" — Unconcerned Scientist (@OvertonBorehole) May 24, 2024

For many on the Left, the American flag is now a "banner of the far Right." There's no traditional symbol they won't play this game with.

The AP evolved from a journalistic news agency to a communist propaganda machine for regime support — PayneExposed (@PayneXposed) May 24, 2024

Print out AP stories to use as birdcage liners. Other than that they're useless.

Extreme far left AP calling something they don't like far right. Now that's rich. — Charlie Murphy🇺🇸 (@charliem1975) May 24, 2024

Anything that represents Americas past, present, or future is deemed Far Right to the communists. — Brett (@Texan__Pride) May 24, 2024

Communist always try to bury your icons first.



GFY AP https://t.co/6e0QCP4w4Q — Wontonimo Bae .🤍. (@wontonimobae) May 24, 2024

Hey didn’t you guys share office space with Hamas terrorists and cover for them? Hope you all go the way of Media Matters and Buzzfeed. pic.twitter.com/MsupIBRhKM — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) May 24, 2024

Obligatory:

Your daily reminder that, no matter how much you think you hate the media, it is never enough. https://t.co/bVbzCsbVuj pic.twitter.com/6Qle30qBVQ — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) May 24, 2024

Here's another daily reminder: The AP is paid by left-wing orgs to push propaganda and is not a serious and objective news operation.