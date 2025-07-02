Three Days of No Work: Democrats Are Protesting Employers by Launching ‘The People’s Sick Day’

Democrats could soon give working Americans a few days of quiet workplace bliss. Dems are organizing 'The People’s Sick Day' protest. The plan is to skip work for three days to show employers how essential Democrat workers are. Sure, that's what it'll show.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Democrat activists are organizing a nationwide protest that consists of purposely not going to work for days to show employers how "essential" they are.pic.twitter.com/KlPZ41nUSJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2025

Not working for days at a time? Yeah, Democrats are good at that! — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) July 1, 2025

Is refusing to work an essential skill?

Posters say organizers are just flaunting their privilege since the people they’re recruiting to skip work can’t afford to miss several days without pay or possibly lose their jobs in the process.

Imagine living paycheck to paycheck or just being downright poor and having some privileged rich chick tell you to take off work for some virtue signal. — Script Trooper (@ScriptTrooper) July 1, 2025

Productivity will increase when they are gone because no one will have to hear them cry all day. — RandIEGoat 🐐 (@1972RanPar) July 1, 2025

Plus the workplace environment will be way less toxic. — James Mayo (@JamesMa41250108) July 1, 2025

Plus you just know they were being carried by the labor of someone else. I bet it has at least a 25% productivity increase. — Joe 🇺🇲✝️ (@GenXJoe78) July 1, 2025

A workplace without lefties whining and crying would be a blessing. Plus, so much more would get done without all their self-centered disruptions and distractions.

Some commenters say Dems skipping work will allow employers a good opportunity to reassess and make their companies more efficient.

Please. This will be a great opportunity for employers to recognize the dead weight so more worthy workers can take their places. A big worker upgrade will supercharge our economy. — Richard Ellis (@richardlellisjr) July 2, 2025

Time for employers to prove who is the boss! — Sunchaser (@Sunchasegirl) July 2, 2025

If I was an employer I would use this as a day of getting rid of problem employees. — 1sttimeCaller (@1sttimeer) July 2, 2025

Just have their cubicles and workstations cleared out while they’re protesting at home.

Posters have a better name for the event.

They should rename their movement - How to become unemployed in 3 days or less. — Jason McNeil (@WJasonMcNeil) July 1, 2025

If anything their employers will just realise how pointless the jobs are of these people and make them redundant — Chris B #COYS 🎲⚽🇬🇧🇻🇦 (@chrisbcoys) July 1, 2025

Yeah this is going to backfire. Employers are going to realize how much they don't need these people. — cmg1973 (@Apologetics941) July 1, 2025

Sack day — Michele (@MicheleMyBell22) July 1, 2025

Yes, call it ‘Sack Day’ for all the Dem sadsacks who will get fired or laid off. Organizers say the date for the ‘sick out’ will be kept a secret until 48 hours before it happens. They say it'll be a sneak attack.