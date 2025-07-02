VIP
Three Days of No Work: Democrats Are Protesting Employers by Launching ‘The People’s Sick Day’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:45 PM on July 02, 2025
Democrats could soon give working Americans a few days of quiet workplace bliss. Dems are organizing 'The People’s Sick Day' protest. The plan is to skip work for three days to show employers how essential Democrat workers are. Sure, that's what it'll show.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Is refusing to work an essential skill?

Posters say organizers are just flaunting their privilege since the people they’re recruiting to skip work can’t afford to miss several days without pay or possibly lose their jobs in the process.

A workplace without lefties whining and crying would be a blessing. Plus, so much more would get done without all their self-centered disruptions and distractions.

Some commenters say Dems skipping work will allow employers a good opportunity to reassess and make their companies more efficient.

Just have their cubicles and workstations cleared out while they’re protesting at home.

Posters have a better name for the event.

Yes, call it ‘Sack Day’ for all the Dem sadsacks who will get fired or laid off. Organizers say the date for the ‘sick out’ will be kept a secret until 48 hours before it happens. They say it'll be a sneak attack.

2026 ELECTIONS COVID-19 DEMOCRAT PARTY ECONOMY JOBS

