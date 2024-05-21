Joy Behar Scolds Bill Maher for Not Doing Enough to Protect the 'Cadaver-Like' Joe Biden

Bill Maher is still a flaming liberal, but he's been becoming increasingly based. He slammed the keffiyeh-wearing college protesters who are rallying in favor of Hamas and communism. He admitted he's not happy his tax dollars are going to cancel the student debt of Hamas sympathizers. And he just defended Harrison Butker's Catholic commencement speech, saying, "I don't see what the big crime is. I really don't."

Maher for some reason agreed to appear on "The View," and Joy Behar in particular seemed upset, seeing as she's "nervous" saying anything negative about President Joe Biden. Doesn't Maher share the same responsibility, to prop up the president?

ABC host Joy Behar admits that she censors her criticism of Biden because she's "afraid" she "might influence the people who are on the fence" to vote for Trump.

Bill Maher says that's how you "lose all credibility." He adds that his "bond" with his audience is authenticity. pic.twitter.com/KNuK8uGDWK — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 21, 2024

Bill Maher tells The View: "I’m sorry, [Biden] is cadaver-like." pic.twitter.com/SWbK7ELyGT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 21, 2024

The difference between Maher and Behar - right here. One admits not being honest with her audience while the other calls it his brand. https://t.co/s78UyEJ4Or — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 21, 2024

He'll still vote for him, but Maher knows that the Democrats have put up a terrible candidate.

Maher, though a delusional liberal, is a lot like Imus in that Imus wasn't a phony. — Constance Underfoot (@ConstanceProse) May 21, 2024

“His brain is still good”? — Jill Mack (@jamack0609) May 21, 2024

The fact that you have to assure your viewers that Biden's "brain is still good" means his brain isn't good.

"His brain is good" 🤣🤣🤣



End of quote. Repeat the line — FrowningSphinx (@FrowningSphinx) May 21, 2024

It is amazing how Bill Maher knows how to culturally slide into the spaces he's speaking to. He has to insert these crowd points, because he knows the game.



Righties - watch and learn. This is the Acela Corridor PMC establishment. It has its own rules and habits. Observe. — Rhode Islander (@rhodeislander) May 21, 2024

She admits that she is a fraud, we already knew that though. — Mavjones.com (@Mavjonesdotcom) May 21, 2024

It's not like this was a secret. Good on Maher for throwing it in her face. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) May 21, 2024

I disagree with Bill Maher on a lot of issues but I still like him, he tends to argue in good faith which even if you're conservative you can appreciate. — Saladin Khan (@MC_Sadist) May 21, 2024

Behar's worried Maher might cause people to think twice about voting for Biden, and as her co-host said, if Donald Trump wins re-election, he's going to "disappear" all the journalists and gay folks.

***