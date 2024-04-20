Letitia James Says Donald Trump's $175 Million Bond Should Be Rejected

New York Attorney Letitia James spiked the ball when Donald Trump was fined nearly half a billion dollars for overstating the value of his New York apartment.

$464,576,230.62 — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 23, 2024

In order to appeal the case, Trump would have to come up with the $464 million bond. James had already put in place her plan to seize Trump's assets, including the Seven Springs golf course. The New York Court of Appeals intervened and lowered the bond to $175 million and gave Trump an extra ten days to come up with the money, which he did.

...Both Engoron and James would have gained greater credibility if they recognized the obvious unreasonableness of the original demand. While still a massive bond lift, it should be attainable for Trump to allow for the review of Engoron's controversial ruling... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 25, 2024

...For those looking for a thrill kill moment at midnight, this will be a disappointment. Hopefully, the appellate court will restore a degree of objectivity and restraint missing on the trial level... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 25, 2024

Even though Trump posted bond, James filed to "declare the Bond to be without effect, and order that any replacement bond be posted within seven (7) days, along with such other and further relief the Court deems necessary and appropriate."

JUST IN: New York's AG says Trump's $175 million bond in fraud case should be rejected, hearing on Monday pic.twitter.com/IEypxyfCWX — BNO News (@BNONews) April 19, 2024

Yeah, this isn't political.

Breaking: Letitia James asks judge to block Trump's $175 million bond from civil fraud case https://t.co/TYNvaMaesR — Just the News (@JustTheNews) April 19, 2024

Misty Severi reports:

New York Attorney General Letitia James's office has asked a judge on Friday to block a $175 million bond that former President Donald Trump secured to delay paying a larger punishment in his civil fraud case. … James's office on Friday claimed that Trump and his organization had not provided enough proof that they had the necessary money to pay off the bond, the Hill reported. “Based on the foregoing, the People respectfully request that the Court deny Movants’ motion to justify the surety, declare the Bond to be without effect and order that any replacement bond be posted within seven days, along with such other and further relief the Court deems necessary and appropriate,” lawyers with James's office wrote in a 26-page filing.

The entire point of a bond is that if Trump can't pay, the bond-issuer does.



This new action by James is so absurdly corrupt, I don't know how she stays out of jail. https://t.co/2j58F6HTQ1 — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 20, 2024

You can surmise how she and others stay out of jail, surely. In the last year we've had a track record of circumventing the law by those who we pay to uphold the law.

A serious problem for a country whose entire system is based on written laws applied equally. — Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) April 20, 2024

How can you ask a judge to block a bond? That’s insane. She really does not want this ruling to be appealed 😂 — Daily Trite 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) April 20, 2024

“Pay us the money! NO NOT LIKE THAT!!” — † The Son of Sean  (@TheSonofSean) April 20, 2024

The process is the punishment. — @WolframCochrane (@WolframCochrane) April 20, 2024

It's not surprising, is it? Her campaign theme was taking down Trump, and she won. It tells me a lot about getting a fair trial in NY. She's consumed with hatred & what? Fulfilling a campaign promise? Corruption is an understatement. — lora (@Loralyn28954790) April 20, 2024

The goal is to do as much damage to Trump under color of authority as she can get a court to allow — GoogleJoe (@n3ckf) April 20, 2024

You can't possibly be serious. She's beyond protected. She has free reign to do whatever she wants to, without repercussions. Get used to it. It's the new America and it's not going to change. Dems will get a supermajority in November and never relinquish it. — ElectLibertarians (@BirdysAndEagles) April 20, 2024

Simple lawfare.

