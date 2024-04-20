Letitia James Says Donald Trump's $175 Million Bond Should Be Rejected

Axios: Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Requiring the Teaching of the 'Evils' of...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on April 20, 2024
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

New York Attorney Letitia James spiked the ball when Donald Trump was fined nearly half a billion dollars for overstating the value of his New York apartment.

In order to appeal the case, Trump would have to come up with the $464 million bond. James had already put in place her plan to seize Trump's assets, including the Seven Springs golf course. The New York Court of Appeals intervened and lowered the bond to $175 million and gave Trump an extra ten days to come up with the money, which he did.

Even though Trump posted bond, James filed to "declare the Bond to be without effect, and order that any replacement bond be posted within seven (7) days, along with such other and further relief the Court deems necessary and appropriate."

Yeah, this isn't political.

Misty Severi reports:

New York Attorney General Letitia James's office has asked a judge on Friday to block a $175 million bond that former President Donald Trump secured to delay paying a larger punishment in his civil fraud case.

James's office on Friday claimed that Trump and his organization had not provided enough proof that they had the necessary money to pay off the bond, the Hill reported.

“Based on the foregoing, the People respectfully request that the Court deny Movants’ motion to justify the surety, declare the Bond to be without effect and order that any replacement bond be posted within seven days, along with such other and further relief the Court deems necessary and appropriate,” lawyers with James's office wrote in a 26-page filing.

Simple lawfare.

***


Tags: DONALD TRUMP LETITIA JAMES

