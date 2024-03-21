Letitia James Moves to Seize Donald Trump's Golf Course and Private Estate

New York Attorney General Letitia James campaigned on getting Donald Trump, and she did. She's so petty that she continually posts the interest payments on his outrageous fine to X. We reported back in February that James was prepared to seize Trump's buildings, and it looks like her department is making the first move at seizing Trump's assets:
BREAKING - New York attorney general's office takes initial step to prepare to seize Trump's assets, including golf course and private estate north of Manhattan - CNN— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 21, 2024
Two MAJOR properties in Westchester County are owned by Trump.— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 21, 2024
NY AG James moves to seize Trump assets in Westchester as $464M fraud bond deadline looms https://t.co/aKJXKSEwoU via @nypost
Corrupt NY AG Letitia James has taken the first step toward seizing President Trump’s golf resort in Westchester County known as “Seven Springs”.— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 21, 2024
James’ office filed judgments in Westchester Counter earlier this month.
The Trump Org has only 4 days left to pay $464 million…
The Trump Org has only 4 days left to pay $464 million before Letitia James starts seizing Seven Springs.
This is no longer about Trump, this is an attack on America!
That ridiculous fine violates the Eighth Amendment, which protects against excessive fines.
This is unprecedented. pic.twitter.com/kYqxQw9U2u— Liberty Pill Memes (@LibertyPillMeme) March 21, 2024
It's hard to believe something like this is occurring in America— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 21, 2024
Trump will be made a martyr over this and Little Ol' Leticia will be left with her mouth opened wondering why he is so much stronger after she "defeated" him.— Dale (@DBCopa) March 21, 2024
People are going to learn quickly why Communism sucks— Marvz (@Marvz_Said_It) March 21, 2024
They will get the USD 464 million. No need to worry. Trump will never surrender.— TheSecretEntrepreneur (@Hidden_Founder) March 21, 2024
CNN is urging Trump to sell Mar-a-Lago for $240 million. The same network that agreed with Letitia James and Judge Engoron that it was worth $18 million pic.twitter.com/5SDYkk4t0j— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 21, 2024
At some point this has to stop, one way or another. We broke away from Britain for much less. God grant us the wisdom and open the way before us.— R L Osborn (@ArchitectOzzie) March 21, 2024
Legally she can only put a lien on his property. She is overstepping her authority— Alli (@AlliBabaras) March 21, 2024
Oh boy this is getting interesting. I don't think that the people's president is going to pay it.— Skyswords ⭐⭐⭐ (@skyswords254) March 21, 2024
Wouldn't surprise me if he already has the money lined up. Maybe he's just playing her game.— Iowa Patriot Girl (@RobynMc47922913) March 21, 2024
We don't see this ending in Trump paying a half-a-billion-dollar fine. He'll put up the money and appeal. And win.
