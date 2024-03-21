Letitia James Moves to Seize Donald Trump's Golf Course and Private Estate

David Hogg Gets DRAGGED for His Post Encouraging Mobs to go After Kyle...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on March 21, 2024
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

New York Attorney General Letitia James campaigned on getting Donald Trump, and she did. She's so petty that she continually posts the interest payments on his outrageous fine to X. We reported back in February that James was prepared to seize Trump's buildings, and it looks like her department is making the first move at seizing Trump's assets:

The Trump Org has only 4 days left to pay $464 million before Letitia James starts seizing Seven Springs. 

This is no longer about Trump, this is an attack on America!

That ridiculous fine violates the Eighth Amendment, which protects against excessive fines.

We don't see this ending in Trump paying a half-a-billion-dollar fine. He'll put up the money and appeal. And win.

