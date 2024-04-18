NPR Reporter Assures Us They’re Working Hard Broadcasting Moments of Joy and Insight

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, some stunning and brave NPR employees signed a letter to CEO Katherine Maher calling for a public rebuke of 25-year veteran Uri Berliner’s Free Press essay, which was riddled with "factual inaccuracies and elisions." In the meantime, we're hearing more and more about Maher's version of "truth," and how the First Amendment gets in the way of telling that truth. On X, people are free to push conspiracy theories about COVID-19 leaking from a lab or that Hunter Biden abandoned a laptop at a repair shop.

As we reported earlier today, the host of NPR's ironically titled "All Things Considered," was dragged after taking a passive-aggressive swipe at Berliner.

NPR senior business editor Uri Berliner resigned this morning.



Among the many things that could be said, I will say this: thank you to my colleagues here in the newsroom today for your grace, collegiality and hard work during a challenging period.



And for showing up today,… https://t.co/xMsPqqCJYk — Mary Louise Kelly (@NPRKelly) April 17, 2024

All of your colleagues look and think exactly like you. How brave of them to show up for work today, pushing out more government-funded propaganda.

NPR reporter Brian Mann, whose "views retweeted here don't reflect my opinions or those of NPR," also stood up and gave an ovation to all of the worker bees at NPR doing their thing.

NPR journalists are at work today, breaking stories, broadcasting moments of joy, pain, insight and conflict, with as much fact, context and curiosity as we can. If you're curious about the claims you've been hearing about us, tune in and listen. We're here for you. NPR 🙏💪🎧 — Brian Mann (@BrianMannADK) April 17, 2024

"We're here for you."

We tuned in and listened for the breaking story about Hunter Biden's laptop but were told NPR wouldn't debase its listeners with "distractions."

You're uniformly left-wing shills, not journalists.



NPR is a propaganda op that refuses to air genuine conservative voices and perspectives.



Stop gaslighting us. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) April 18, 2024

"Yes, our CEO is a hateful bigot who has an adversarial relationship with the truth. The rest of us might, or might not. Tune in to find out!" — Disney's Donald Trump (@tmadd78) April 18, 2024

This sounds like you're about to ask me for more money. https://t.co/WmbKyzK7S7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 18, 2024

NPR - "News for rich white women, by rich white women."



NPR - "How could Trump win? I've never even met a Trump voter." — Florida Man V - Chappelle/Rogan 2024 (@FloridaManV) April 18, 2024

What story has NPR broken in the past year that is damaging to the Biden administration? Can you name even one story? — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 18, 2024

Biden's uncle was shot down in World War II and eaten by cannibals. There's a story for you to cover.

You act like we hadn't been listening all along. — Nose (@hondonose1313) April 18, 2024

No, they're definitely not. You can tell this because all their mistakes go in one direction. Journalists will make mistakes, but if they all go in one direction it clearly shows a lack of curiosity and context. — Craig Carroll (@BIG_chikin) April 18, 2024

You are propagandists, not journalists.

Your CEO just admitted as much.

Why would any free thinking person willingly consume that? — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) April 18, 2024

I hope the white journalists were introspective of their whiteness. — AltAzn (@Alt_Azn) April 18, 2024

Used to listen a lot. But you all are completely ideologically captured now. Which is fine for a private company. But not a publicly funded one. — Scout McComb (@scoutmccomb) April 18, 2024

Apparently "as much fact as you can" means that you completely lack the ability to recognize facts.



And the only context orbiting your stories is the context you routinely strip out of those stories and then cap with a click bait headline that lies to the reader. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) April 18, 2024

@peterboghossian has an entire YouTube series of videos listening to and critiquing your work. Perhaps have him on @NPR to talk about it? — Chart Westcott (@ChartWestcott) April 18, 2024

Whatever you are there for it isn't me. — 𝔽𝕆𝕃𝕃𝕆𝕎𝔼ℝ (@ClobberChop) April 18, 2024

I used to tune in because it gave me a little different perspective. It was interesting and worthwhile. Not worth it anymore. Every couple of months I peek in. I might last 20 minutes and I’m uninterested for months. — whut? (@DisinTwt) April 18, 2024

I did that and quit listening years ago, because it was as true then as it is now. — Mike Honeycutt, Writer (@Mike_Honeycut) April 18, 2024

I used to listen. What I heard and didn't hear are why I don't listen anymore. — I read (@Kid_Saanen) April 18, 2024

Berlinger gave NPR the opportunity to have a frank discussion with the public and do some course corrections. Of course, it didn't do that, it suspended Berlinger for saying out loud what everybody already knows.

Seriously: If we "tuned in and found out" today, what would we hear about the Biden campaign? The climate crisis? The border?

NPR is like Biden when he was shamed into saying "Lincoln" Riley's name during the State of the Union address, the only difference being that NPR has no shame.

