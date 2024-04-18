President Biden Says Voters Have to Choose Freedom Over Democracy
CBP Account Warns of *Consequences for Entering US Illegally (*Yeah, About That...)
Biden's Baffling Brain-Rot, Mayorkas' Worst Day Yet
Where Is Pete? Josh Hawley Gets DAMNING Boeing Whistleblower Testimony
Oh, Honey, NO: NPR Host DRAGGED for Trying to Passive-Aggressively Dunk on Uri...
Breaking: 'Transgender' Student in Maryland Wrote 129-Page Manifesto, Planned to Shoot Up...
#RIPUncleBosey: Biden's 'Uncle Bosey' Being Eaten by Cannibals Lie Inspires Hilarious Hash...
WATCH: Sanctuary City Denver Defunds Police, Fire to Aid Illegal Immigrants
Josh Hawley Catches Jennifer Granholm Lying About Her Stocks
If This Isn't an Example of 'When They Show You Who They Really...
'Incredible': KJP Says Biden Had a 'Proud Moment' Remembering Uncle He Claimed Was...
Pokémon NO: Users FURIOUS Over Avatar Changes to Popular Game
Climate Cultists Shut Down Gala Honoring Senator Lisa Murkowski and It Does NOT...
The 'Inclusive' Left Has a Message for Female Republicans

NPR Reporter Assures Us They’re Working Hard Broadcasting Moments of Joy and Insight

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on April 18, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, some stunning and brave NPR employees signed a letter to CEO Katherine Maher calling for a public rebuke of 25-year veteran Uri Berliner’s Free Press essay, which was riddled with "factual inaccuracies and elisions." In the meantime, we're hearing more and more about Maher's version of "truth," and how the First Amendment gets in the way of telling that truth. On X, people are free to push conspiracy theories about COVID-19 leaking from a lab or that Hunter Biden abandoned a laptop at a repair shop.

Advertisement

As we reported earlier today, the host of NPR's ironically titled "All Things Considered," was dragged after taking a passive-aggressive swipe at Berliner.

All of your colleagues look and think exactly like you. How brave of them to show up for work today, pushing out more government-funded propaganda.

NPR reporter Brian Mann, whose "views retweeted here don't reflect my opinions or those of NPR," also stood up and gave an ovation to all of the worker bees at NPR doing their thing.

"We're here for you."

We tuned in and listened for the breaking story about Hunter Biden's laptop but were told NPR wouldn't debase its listeners with "distractions."

Recommended

BAHAHA! Gen-Z Activist Asks Adults How They Felt When Trump Won in 2016 and The Responses are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Advertisement

Biden's uncle was shot down in World War II and eaten by cannibals. There's a story for you to cover.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Berlinger gave NPR the opportunity to have a frank discussion with the public and do some course corrections. Of course, it didn't do that, it suspended Berlinger for saying out loud what everybody already knows.

Seriously: If we "tuned in and found out" today, what would we hear about the Biden campaign? The climate crisis? The border?

NPR is like Biden when he was shamed into saying "Lincoln" Riley's name during the State of the Union address, the only difference being that NPR has no shame.

***

Tags: BIAS NPR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BAHAHA! Gen-Z Activist Asks Adults How They Felt When Trump Won in 2016 and The Responses are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Where Is Pete? Josh Hawley Gets DAMNING Boeing Whistleblower Testimony
Amy Curtis
#RIPUncleBosey: Biden's 'Uncle Bosey' Being Eaten by Cannibals Lie Inspires Hilarious Hashtag
ArtistAngie
Breaking: 'Transgender' Student in Maryland Wrote 129-Page Manifesto, Planned to Shoot Up School
Amy Curtis
Oh, Honey, NO: NPR Host DRAGGED for Trying to Passive-Aggressively Dunk on Uri Berliner for Resigning
Sam J.
WHOA: National Guard Captain NUKES J6 Narrative, Accuses Federal Govt. of Straight-Up Lying to Americans
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BAHAHA! Gen-Z Activist Asks Adults How They Felt When Trump Won in 2016 and The Responses are Comedy GOLD Sam J.
Advertisement