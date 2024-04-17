Dozens of NPR Staffers Sign Letter to CEO and Unwittingly Prove Uri Berliner's Point

Expecto Patronum: J.K. Rowling Defends Women From Humza Yousaf's Sexist 'Misogyny Law'
Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on April 17, 2024
Meme screenshot

As we told you earlier, after being suspended for five days without pay for publishing an essay about the wall-to-wall political bias at NPR, 25-year editor Uri Berliner submitted his resignation

Next up: Dozens of progressive NPR employees have signed a letter to the progressive CEO asking her to rebuke Berliner for having the nerve to say they're all in political lock-step: 

"We at NPR do not collectively share the same ideology, and we demand the person who published that claim be publicly rebuked. Signed, All of us."

That's just perfect.

That letter could be the most honest "reporting" to come out of NPR in quite a while, albeit unintentionally.

They didn't think that one through!

Doug P.
The leftist media isn't interested in debate, only attempting to silence anybody pointing out the truth, even if he was until recently one of their own.

It couldn't be more abundantly clear that what Berliner wrote is completely true, hence the meltdown at NPR HQ.

They obviously can't deny the message, so they're attacking the messenger.

'Bat Guano Crazy': NPR CEO Katherine Maher Says Truth Is a 'Distraction' to 'Getting Things Done'

