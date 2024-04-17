Dozens of NPR Staffers Sign Letter to CEO and Unwittingly Prove Uri Berliner's Point

As we told you earlier, after being suspended for five days without pay for publishing an essay about the wall-to-wall political bias at NPR, 25-year editor Uri Berliner submitted his resignation.

Next up: Dozens of progressive NPR employees have signed a letter to the progressive CEO asking her to rebuke Berliner for having the nerve to say they're all in political lock-step:

new: About 50 NPR employees sign a letter to CEO Katherine Maher and top editor Edith Chapin calling for, among other things, a public rebuke of the “factual inaccuracies and elisions” in Uri Berliner’s Free Press essay. pic.twitter.com/jXc1R4J0G3 — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) April 17, 2024

"We at NPR do not collectively share the same ideology, and we demand the person who published that claim be publicly rebuked. Signed, All of us."

That's just perfect.

I'm starting to think Uri Berliner had a point https://t.co/WAFZH2FNhl — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 17, 2024

Way to actually prove his points. — Kalle Bergman (@kallebergman) April 17, 2024

That letter could be the most honest "reporting" to come out of NPR in quite a while, albeit unintentionally.

“We all condemn Uri Berliner for saying we all think alike” is not the message @NPR may think. https://t.co/NzXRFhZ2Be — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 17, 2024

They didn't think that one through!

Without any irony at all, these people are calling for a public rebuke of Berliner’s essay without actually explaining what the “factual inaccuracies” are in his piece. They won’t issue a counter piece to correct him; just a call for more punishment/investigation. https://t.co/4klQz4ba7q — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 17, 2024

The leftist media isn't interested in debate, only attempting to silence anybody pointing out the truth, even if he was until recently one of their own.

LMAOOOO these fragile little babies. pic.twitter.com/IIw0YInGge — JWF (@JammieWF) April 17, 2024

It couldn't be more abundantly clear that what Berliner wrote is completely true, hence the meltdown at NPR HQ.

it's plainly obvious to anyone with integrity that what he wrote is true...not just about npr but about every major "mainstream" news outlet — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) April 17, 2024

They obviously can't deny the message, so they're attacking the messenger.

