Sen. John Fetterman Speaks the Truth About Pro-Palestinian Protesters Invading Starbucks

As you know, there were coordinated protests in sympathy with Hamas on Monday, or what organizers called "A15." In a movement titled "Stop the World for Gaza," Hamas sympathizers blocked the entrance to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and also shut down the Golden Gate Bridge in both directions.

There were several other coordinated protests that didn't get as much press attention, like this one in New York.

🚨(Newburgh, NY) H@masnicks have blockaded the Newburgh Beacon Bridge (Hudson Valley/across the I84) during morning rush hour and chanting calls for genocide.

This is part of an international effort in disrupting the global economy but should probably also be considered domestic… pic.twitter.com/55raDs9N38 — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) April 15, 2024

"This is part of an international effort in disrupting the global economy," targeting economic "choke points" — and yet those few who were arrested were bailed out to that thanks of ActBlue and the George Soros-backed Community Justice Exchange.

Some of the protests were smaller in scale, such as this group "occupying" a Starbucks in Ann Arbor, Michigan. We can never tell if we're supposed to be patronizing Starbucks or boycotting them.

Pro-Palestine protesters entered a Starbucks in Ann Arbor, chanting “Starbucks, Starbucks, you can’t hide, not ‘til we free Palestine” pic.twitter.com/UlhRgbCyqX — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 15, 2024

So, you threw on a hijab and a kaffiyeh and annoyed people at a coffee shop.

Sen. John Fetterman, who's been un-breakingly based when it comes to supporting Isreal, had some choice words for the protesters.

I don't know who needs to hear this, but blocking a bridge or berating folks in Starbucks isn't righteous, it just makes you an asshole.



Demand Hamas to send every hostage back home and surrender. https://t.co/mG8212taQ6 — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) April 16, 2024

Truth.

Here's some simp who didn't have a flight to catch Monday who explains the purpose of these protests:

Protest disrupts the rhythm of everyday life, compelling society to confront its deepest injustices. By interrupting the ordinary, it forces people to reckon with the urgency of the issues—be it the negligence of our leaders or atrocities unfolding globally— like the brutal… — Cheryl Benson (@cherylbenson) April 16, 2024

"If forces people to reckon with the urgency of the issues." Show us one person whose mind has been changed on the war against Hamas by being stuck in a car on a bridge. Israel was enjoying the rhythm of everyday life on October 7 when they were ambushed and slaughtered.

Fetterman continues to defy expectations.

