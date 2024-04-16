The Biden-Harris Campaign Proves the Left Can't Meme
Priorities: Elizabeth Warren Mad at TurboTax for Taking Money She Thinks Belongs to...
He 'Cherry Bomb'-ed: John Mellencamp Storms Off Stage When Fans Object to His...
The TikTok Activists Are Getting Angrier and Angrier
BREAKING: Alvin Bragg Seeks to Punish Trump for Violating an Unconstitutional Gag Order
Josh Hawley Totally FLUSTERS Jennifer Granholm for Failing to Disclose Owning Conflicting...
Rachel Maddow Accidentally Comes SO CLOSE to Figuring Out Why They're Targeting Trump...
Hakeem Jeffries' Tone-Deaf Dig at Trump About How NO ONE is Above the...
J.K. Rowling Pulls ZERO PUNCHES in Straight-Fire Thread DEFENDING Detransitioners From Tra...
David Frum's FAILED Attempt to Make Biden Look Good for NOT Debating Trump...
Biden's LIE About Lifting Children Out of Poverty With a Freakin' Tax Credit...
OMG, SO REKT! Megyn Kelly Literally ENDS Jeffrey Toobin for Calling Clarence Thomas...
Dr. Phil Has Had Enough of the Speech Police
National Public Radio Suspends Whistleblower for DARING to Publicly Admit NPR's Bias

Sen. John Fetterman Speaks the Truth About Pro-Palestinian Protesters Invading Starbucks

Brett T.  |  3:40 PM on April 16, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

As you know, there were coordinated protests in sympathy with Hamas on Monday, or what organizers called "A15." In a movement titled "Stop the World for Gaza," Hamas sympathizers blocked the entrance to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and also shut down the Golden Gate Bridge in both directions.

Advertisement

There were several other coordinated protests that didn't get as much press attention, like this one in New York.

"This is part of an international effort in disrupting the global economy,"  targeting economic "choke points" — and yet those few who were arrested were bailed out to that thanks of ActBlue and the George Soros-backed Community Justice Exchange.

Some of the protests were smaller in scale, such as this group "occupying" a Starbucks in Ann Arbor, Michigan. We can never tell if we're supposed to be patronizing Starbucks or boycotting them.

So, you threw on a hijab and a kaffiyeh and annoyed people at a coffee shop.

Recommended

Josh Hawley Totally FLUSTERS Jennifer Granholm for Failing to Disclose Owning Conflicting Stocks (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Sen. John Fetterman, who's been un-breakingly based when it comes to supporting Isreal, had some choice words for the protesters.

Truth.

Advertisement

Here's some simp who didn't have a flight to catch Monday who explains the purpose of these protests:

"If forces people to reckon with the urgency of the issues." Show us one person whose mind has been changed on the war against Hamas by being stuck in a car on a bridge. Israel was enjoying the rhythm of everyday life on October 7 when they were ambushed and slaughtered.

Fetterman continues to defy expectations.

***


Tags: HAMAS HOSTAGES ISRAEL PROTESTERS JOHN FETTERMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Josh Hawley Totally FLUSTERS Jennifer Granholm for Failing to Disclose Owning Conflicting Stocks (Watch)
Sam J.
He 'Cherry Bomb'-ed: John Mellencamp Storms Off Stage When Fans Object to His Lecturing
Grateful Calvin
Priorities: Elizabeth Warren Mad at TurboTax for Taking Money She Thinks Belongs to the Government
Amy Curtis
BREAKING: Alvin Bragg Seeks to Punish Trump for Violating an Unconstitutional Gag Order
Aaron Walker
J.K. Rowling Pulls ZERO PUNCHES in Straight-Fire Thread DEFENDING Detransitioners From Trans Activists
Sam J.
Rachel Maddow Accidentally Comes SO CLOSE to Figuring Out Why They're Targeting Trump NOW (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Josh Hawley Totally FLUSTERS Jennifer Granholm for Failing to Disclose Owning Conflicting Stocks (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement