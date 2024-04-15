Aaron Rupar: Sen. Tom Cotton Wants Protesters Blocking Golden Gate Bridge to Be Tossed Over

This must have been a coordinated event. As Twitchy reported earlier, Hamas sympathizers in Chicago sat in the road and blocked traffic to O'Hare International Airport, leading some to abandon their cars and walk to the terminal to catch their flights. No coincidentally, a small group of pro-Palestinian protesters has managed to block all traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have shut down the Golden Gate Bridge



pic.twitter.com/Z0iJ2gpe6o — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 15, 2024

"Stop the World for Gaza" reads their banner. Winning hearts and minds.

Where are the cops to remove them?

Live on @FoxNews right now: California law enforcement not doing much as a handful anti-Israel protesters with a sign saying “stop the world for Gaza” blocks vehicles on the Golden Gate Bridge with traffic backed up as far as the eye can see. pic.twitter.com/w2A86nULwS — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 15, 2024

What should the punishment be for blocking the Golden Gate Bridge pic.twitter.com/tE5rcfLfVm — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 15, 2024

A broken leg with tire marks on it followed by at least one year in jail. https://t.co/ztoh2Tv95E — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 15, 2024

Pro-life activists face 11 years in federal prison for praying in the doorway of an abortion clinic. https://t.co/VRmu9bbSrj — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 15, 2024

Do these clowns even slow down when Hamas rejects another cease-fire proposal, are they even peripherally aware of it? https://t.co/euZPgzh3wG — Foster (@foster_type) April 15, 2024





People should literally just get out of their cars, beat the crap out of these people, throw them in the river, and drive to work.



Most would live. All would learn.



Rules aren't......real, and the idea that we have some duty to scrupulously follow them when interacting with… https://t.co/zDwytFPdve — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) April 15, 2024

Rules aren't......real, and the idea that we have some duty to scrupulously follow them when interacting with not only (1) others who ignore and mock them but (2) a state that won't enforce them is silly.

The protests are regime approved



The police are there to protect the "illegal" activity, to protect the activist from the average law abiding person



Real protests look like January 6th where your grandma in the MAGA hat gets 6 years in prison for standing outside https://t.co/7MT05zW9qb — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 15, 2024





We don't see much of a police presence, so we're not sure why there aren't more beatings.

Sen. Tom Cotton, who got a guy fired for publishing his op-ed calling for the National Guard to quell the 2020 riots, went all "Try That in a Small Town" on TV and suggested is this happened in Arkansas, you'd have a lot of wet protesters. Independent journalist Aaron Rupar posted the clip of Cotton endorsing throwing protesters into the water.

Sen. Tom Cotton endorses throwing protesters off bridges pic.twitter.com/PFSDPW8C8m — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2024

Your point?

He ain’t wrong — GLOCKTOR WHO (@NorCalRiverRat) April 15, 2024

I’d gladly assist. — PopeHat ‘n Vestments Inc.⭐️ (@PontifHat) April 15, 2024

That’s a great idea! — National Park Toad Licker 🇺🇸 (@EricVldw) April 15, 2024

Based. — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) April 15, 2024

Finally I agree with Tom Cotton about something — charlie 🌋 (@bbqchucken) April 15, 2024

I don't want them thrown off but I want every one of them to do some hard jail time. — Vernon Sheldon-Witter (@sheldon_witter) April 15, 2024

Good. I'm with Senator Cotton. — Kathy Wills (@thecatsblack) April 15, 2024

A whole lot of libs who follow Rupar think 1) a sitting senator is calling for vigilante justice, 2) it's not very pro-life, and 3) it's not what Jesus would do.

If MAGA was blocking highways, bridges, airports, and roads the entire FBI, DOJ, & National Guard would be mobilized.



It would be classified as domestic terror.



There would be 24/7 aerial coverage of it.



People would get decades in jail, pre-trial detention, & lose access to… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 15, 2024

"… lose access to their banking accounts."

These clowns are lucky they haven't been beaten senseless. Why aren't the police putting an end to this immediately? Is it legal to trap people in their cars and prohibit them from moving?

***



