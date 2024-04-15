Aaron Rupar: Sen. Tom Cotton Wants Protesters Blocking Golden Gate Bridge to Be Tossed Over

Trump Stands Trial: The Assault on America
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on April 15, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

This must have been a coordinated event. As Twitchy reported earlier, Hamas sympathizers in Chicago sat in the road and blocked traffic to O'Hare International Airport, leading some to abandon their cars and walk to the terminal to catch their flights. No coincidentally, a small group of pro-Palestinian protesters has managed to block all traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge.

"Stop the World for Gaza" reads their banner. Winning hearts and minds.

Where are the cops to remove them?


Rules aren't......real, and the idea that we have some duty to scrupulously follow them when interacting with not only (1) others who ignore and mock them but (2) a state that won't enforce them is silly.


We don't see much of a police presence, so we're not sure why there aren't more beatings.

Sen. Tom Cotton, who got a guy fired for publishing his op-ed calling for the National Guard to quell the 2020 riots, went all "Try That in a Small Town" on TV and suggested is this happened in Arkansas, you'd have a lot of wet protesters. Independent journalist Aaron Rupar posted the clip of Cotton endorsing throwing protesters into the water.

Your point?

A whole lot of libs who follow Rupar think 1) a sitting senator is calling for vigilante justice, 2) it's not very pro-life, and 3) it's not what Jesus would do.

"… lose access to their banking accounts."

These clowns are lucky they haven't been beaten senseless. Why aren't the police putting an end to this immediately? Is it legal to trap people in their cars and prohibit them from moving?

***


Tags: PALESTINE PROTEST TOM COTTON AARON RUPAR

