Soros-Funded Community Justice Exchange Behind Bail Fund for Pro-Hamas Road Blockers

Well, well, well. Look what we have here.

Collusion to break laws and disrupt the flow of traffic, all funded by left-wing dark money groups.

Left-Wing Dark Money Behemoth Behind Bail Fund for 'Free Palestine' Bridge Blockershttps://t.co/vriY8ogOoN — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 15, 2024

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

Scores of "Free Palestine" protesters across the United States took to the streets Monday to block major airports, highways, and bridges. Those who are arrested will receive bail money and legal support from a left-wing dark money behemoth funded by George Soros, an online fundraising page shows. The protests, which took place in dozens of U.S. cities including San Francisco, Chicago, New York City, and Philadelphia, were organized by A15 Action, a newly formed group that worked to "coordinate a multi-city economic blockade on April 15 in solidarity with Palestine." The group's website directs users to a "bail and legal defense fund" hosted through ActBlue, the Democratic Party's online fundraising juggernaut. Those who donate to the fund, the ActBlue page says, are sending money to the Community Justice Exchange, which provides "money bail, court fees and fines" and other legal services to "community-based organizations … that contest the current operation and function of the criminal legal and immigration detention systems." The exchange is a project of the Tides Center, a left-wing dark money network funded by Soros and other liberal billionaires. The protesters, who organized the global event under the title A15, targeted economic "choke points" with the express purpose of causing as much financial disruption as possible, according to their website.

This is economic terrorism, actual insurrection, and how is it not a RICO-qualifying criminal conspiracy?

Sounds like A15 should be subject to RICO prosecution. — Radical Middle (@RadicalMiddle4) April 16, 2024

We agree.

It's more important to get Trump because they didn't like a bookkeeping entry than it is to track down the source of riot money — Alex Hernandez 🇺🇸 🚫 💉 (@ahernandez85a) April 16, 2024

Because the riot money is (D)ifferent.

It was a coordinated economic attack against the U.S. pic.twitter.com/xUKcxJoXpy — TWB (@twb_view) April 16, 2024

Yes it was.

And few, if any, will face consequences for it.

They should set their bond at $464 million each too. See how long that bail fund lasts. — T00lman61 (@t00lman61) April 16, 2024

This'll never happen.

I wonder how all of the people who spent hours stuck in traffic or missed their flights today are gonna feel when they find out that their day being turned into Hell happened with the direct aid of the Democratic Party and its fundraising apparatus https://t.co/CTzOgXAhK4 pic.twitter.com/4iThcvLGYL — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 16, 2024

If the GOP doesn't turn it into campaign ads, they won't even know.

It's all funded, coordinated and astroturfed. https://t.co/yGhhSOTcZp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 15, 2024

Yep. Every last one.

We are. And it makes us angry.

Because of course. These actions cost them nothing. When it starts costing them, it will stop. Is there a way to sue a group that condone such lawlessness?



You get more of what you reward. https://t.co/D71p0vKM92 — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) April 16, 2024

And they reward this, because they want more of this.

Just like last election season’s BLM / VP Kamala Harris

Bail Program .

Always the same routine- just using new titles for their nation- wide terrorism. https://t.co/t37yz5SG7M — Lady of the Lake Magadonia (@UNoSeeUm) April 16, 2024

Yep. It's 2020 all over again.

Can a society survive a leadership that hates the rest of the population? https://t.co/XcXhaqHodA — Andrew Wilson (@AndrewWilsonLM) April 16, 2024

No, it cannot.