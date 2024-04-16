'Is Your Family Tree a Wreath?": Guess Who Jonathan Chait Says Is Right...
Soros-Funded Community Justice Exchange Behind Bail Fund for Pro-Hamas Road Blockers

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on April 16, 2024
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Well, well, well. Look what we have here.

Collusion to break laws and disrupt the flow of traffic, all funded by left-wing dark money groups.

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

Scores of "Free Palestine" protesters across the United States took to the streets Monday to block major airports, highways, and bridges. Those who are arrested will receive bail money and legal support from a left-wing dark money behemoth funded by George Soros, an online fundraising page shows.

The protests, which took place in dozens of U.S. cities including San Francisco, Chicago, New York City, and Philadelphia, were organized by A15 Action, a newly formed group that worked to "coordinate a multi-city economic blockade on April 15 in solidarity with Palestine." The group's website directs users to a "bail and legal defense fund" hosted through ActBlue, the Democratic Party's online fundraising juggernaut.

Those who donate to the fund, the ActBlue page says, are sending money to the Community Justice Exchange, which provides "money bail, court fees and fines" and other legal services to "community-based organizations … that contest the current operation and function of the criminal legal and immigration detention systems." The exchange is a project of the Tides Center, a left-wing dark money network funded by Soros and other liberal billionaires.

The protesters, who organized the global event under the title A15, targeted economic "choke points" with the express purpose of causing as much financial disruption as possible, according to their website.

This is economic terrorism, actual insurrection, and how is it not a RICO-qualifying criminal conspiracy?

We agree.

Because the riot money is (D)ifferent.

Yes it was.

And few, if any, will face consequences for it.

This'll never happen.

If the GOP doesn't turn it into campaign ads, they won't even know.

Yep. Every last one.

We are. And it makes us angry.

And they reward this, because they want more of this.

Yep. It's 2020 all over again.

No, it cannot.

Tags: GEORGE SOROS HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PALESTINE PALESTINIAN

