Axios: Trump Allies Will Change Civil Rights Laws to Focus on Anti-White Racism

Progressives wore out "white supremacy" as the number one threat to the nation and have replaced it with Christian nationalism. They'd better keep alert, though; Axios has an exclusive report that close allies of Donald Trump want to change the interpretations of Civil Rights era laws to focus on "anti-white racism."

Back in 2020, then-President Trump directed the Office of Management and Budget to root out “divisive, un-American propaganda training sessions” and starve them of funding, so the federal government wouldn't be forcing employees to sit through critical race theory programs like "Healing from Inner Whiteness."

The days of taxpayer funded indoctrination trainings that sow division and racism are over. Under the direction of @POTUS we are directing agencies to halt critical race theory trainings immediately.https://t.co/dyMeJka9rt — Russ Vought (@RussVought45) September 4, 2020

We're not sure what Trump would do if he were re-elected, as we've been assured by Kotaku senior editor that you can't be racist against white people.

hi! you can't be racist against white people! thanks for tuning in! — Alyssa Mercante, former cam girl (@alyssa_merc) March 6, 2024

Let's just suppose for a minute that you can. Isn't it a little racist for universities to not accept white and Asian students in the name of equity?

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: If Trump returns to the White House, close allies want to dramatically change the government's interpretation of Civil Rights-era laws to focus on "anti-white racism" rather than discrimination against people of color. https://t.co/dQh2cCmYn5 — Axios (@axios) April 1, 2024

An Axios exclusive! Alex Thompson writes:

If Donald Trump returns to the White House, close allies want to dramatically change the government's interpretation of Civil Rights-era laws to focus on "anti-white racism" rather than discrimination against people of color. Why it matters: Trump's Justice Department would push to eliminate or upend programs in government and corporate America that are designed to counter racism that has favored whites. Targets would range from decades-old policies aimed at giving minorities economic opportunities, to more recent programs that began in response to the pandemic and the killing of George Floyd. … When Trump jumped into the presidential race in 2015, he accused Mexico of dumping criminals and rapists into the U.S.

Ah yes, when the media made a two-week news cycle out of Trump calling all Mexicans rapists. Good to see that hoax is still alive.

Racism is racism. I know this is a threat to the neomarxist left's agenda of making "racism" a weapon to attack the middle class (whites, Asians), but equal protection under the law matters. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 1, 2024

But the only way to fight white racism is with anti-racism, which Ibram X. Kendi will explain to you over a $20,000 hour-long Zoom session.

Good.



It's the only current accepted racism in America. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) April 1, 2024

Priorities: Overturn Griggs v. Duke Power; rescind LBJ's affirmative action EO; abolish disparate impact provisions; investigate Ivy League universities for civil rights violations; reorient a radically downsized civil rights bureaucracy to prosecute DEI-style discrimination. pic.twitter.com/HnwAcXpU6b — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 1, 2024

This, exactly this, all of it. (Even if it takes the malignant presence of Donald Trump in the White House to get it done.) — i/o (@eyeslasho) April 1, 2024

Based. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 1, 2024

Sounds like a great objective 👍 — John Davis IV (@BubbaDavisJohn) April 1, 2024

I was already going to vote Trump. You really didn't have to go for the hard sale.

Cope you absolute tools. — Eddie Starrett (@HighDesertLocks) April 1, 2024

Your “EXCLUSIVE” actually talks about implementing a merit based system without regards to race. That’s a good thing. Nice April Fools’ Day post though. — Matt Cole (@ColeMacro) April 1, 2024

"It's not happening and it's good that it is." pic.twitter.com/JBxuAExyZF — Sean Kelly 🪓 (@skenzyme) April 1, 2024

The lies. It is less about 'anti-white racism' and just a return to race neutral enforcement of the laws and equal protection, as it should be. — Scott Owen, Perpetual Browncoat (@drunkcynic) April 1, 2024

Why is anti white racism in quotes?



Would they do that for “anti black” “anti transgender” racism? — Data Scientist (@AIOverlord777) April 1, 2024

Because it doesn't exist.

Remember when the New York Times editorial board hired Sarah Jeong, who had a history of anti-white posts on Twitter? Jeong wanted to cancel "dumba*s f**king white people!" But the liberal media assured us that we had to have a "good faith conversation" about Jeong's "problematic" Twitter history.

Or the game developer who recently bragged that she had no white people on her team "to create a safe environment" free from microaggressions.

This is agitprop. — Dog Intelligence Agency (@CAsimulation10) April 1, 2024

Absolutely based if true, is this supposed to make people dislike Trump? I don’t think it’s going to have the effect you think it will. — Canadian Patriot (@PPC4Liberty) April 1, 2024

I know it’s hard for you to believe that people of color and minorities can be racist, but we are facing a racism problem against whites in this country. Not that you care anyway. Just letting you know. — LEO (@JustAskLeo) April 1, 2024

Anti-white racism is at least worth a conversation, and this disingenuous article is further proof. — EspírituLibre (@EspirituLibre76) April 1, 2024

Are we allowed to talk about it, even though it doesn't exist?

