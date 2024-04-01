Laurence Tribe: If Only Adolf Hitler Had Been Sentenced to Life in Prison
Axios: Trump Allies Will Change Civil Rights Laws to Focus on Anti-White Racism

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on April 01, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool

Progressives wore out "white supremacy" as the number one threat to the nation and have replaced it with Christian nationalism. They'd better keep alert, though; Axios has an exclusive report that close allies of Donald Trump want to change the interpretations of Civil Rights era laws to focus on "anti-white racism." 

Back in 2020, then-President Trump directed the Office of Management and Budget to root out “divisive, un-American propaganda training sessions” and starve them of funding, so the federal government wouldn't be forcing employees to sit through critical race theory programs like "Healing from Inner Whiteness."

We're not sure what Trump would do if he were re-elected, as we've been assured by Kotaku senior editor that you can't be racist against white people.

Let's just suppose for a minute that you can. Isn't it a little racist for universities to not accept white and Asian students in the name of equity?

An Axios exclusive! Alex Thompson writes:

If Donald Trump returns to the White House, close allies want to dramatically change the government's interpretation of Civil Rights-era laws to focus on "anti-white racism" rather than discrimination against people of color.

Why it matters: Trump's Justice Department would push to eliminate or upend programs in government and corporate America that are designed to counter racism that has favored whites.

Targets would range from decades-old policies aimed at giving minorities economic opportunities, to more recent programs that began in response to the pandemic and the killing of George Floyd.

When Trump jumped into the presidential race in 2015, he accused Mexico of dumping criminals and rapists into the U.S.

Ah yes, when the media made a two-week news cycle out of Trump calling all Mexicans rapists. Good to see that hoax is still alive.

But the only way to fight white racism is with anti-racism, which Ibram X. Kendi will explain to you over a $20,000 hour-long Zoom session.

Because it doesn't exist.

Remember when the New York Times editorial board hired Sarah Jeong, who had a history of anti-white posts on Twitter? Jeong wanted to cancel "dumba*s f**king white people!" But the liberal media assured us that we had to have a "good faith conversation" about Jeong's "problematic" Twitter history.

Or the game developer who recently bragged that she had no white people on her team "to create a safe environment" free from microaggressions.

Are we allowed to talk about it, even though it doesn't exist?

***

