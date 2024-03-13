Game Developer Has No White People on Her Team 'To Create a Safe Environment'

Leana Wen Writes About Florida's Devastating and Tragic Measles Outbreak
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on March 13, 2024
Twitter

It's amazing what some people will confess to on social media. Grifters like Saira Rao got publishing deals from tweets like, "White people wake up every day and choose violence."

Here's a game developer who's proudly put together a team entirely of people of color, saying she's trying to create a safe environment where her team will be free of "microaggressions."

"Is this @CliffhangerDevs’s official policy?" she continues.

"The best way to be safe is to be around people like me." In other words, as we've been seeing all over, segregation is in right now. As we reported recently, a play in London set aside two days for an "all-Black identifying audience" so they could enjoy the experience free of the "white gaze."

She even gives her reason for doing it, in case there was any question on whether or not she did this on purpose.

Its senior editor did say that, yes.

Well, people of color wouldn't subscribe to "whiteness" and therefore wouldn't be doing things like perpetrating microaggressions.

Well, things like punctuality and a strong work ethic are both tied to "whiteness," so she won't have to worry about that.

***

