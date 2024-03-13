Game Developer Has No White People on Her Team 'To Create a Safe Environment'

It's amazing what some people will confess to on social media. Grifters like Saira Rao got publishing deals from tweets like, "White people wake up every day and choose violence."

Here's a game developer who's proudly put together a team entirely of people of color, saying she's trying to create a safe environment where her team will be free of "microaggressions."

This is Dani Lalonders, a nonbinary game developer. She was hired by @CliffhangerDevs to create a game based on @Marvel's #BlackPanther.



She says she doesn’t hire white people because they’re unsafe and it’s hard to work with them and only hires people of color.



Is this… pic.twitter.com/zVodAvagLN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 12, 2024

"Is this @CliffhangerDevs’s official policy?" she continues.

"The best way to be safe is to be around people like me." In other words, as we've been seeing all over, segregation is in right now. As we reported recently, a play in London set aside two days for an "all-Black identifying audience" so they could enjoy the experience free of the "white gaze."

Hi @EA! Is not hiring white people because they’re “hard to work with” part of your official policy?? @CliffhangerDevs pic.twitter.com/O5RRO92Nok — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 13, 2024

So she is openly racist and should be investigated and charged. — Ryan Wasielewski (@R_G_Wasielewski) March 12, 2024

She even gives her reason for doing it, in case there was any question on whether or not she did this on purpose.

Gee, that seems to go against the Civil Rights Act — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 12, 2024

Marvel is about to lose a lot of customers if they continue to employ this openly racist game developer.



It’s almost as if she wants to get fired. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 12, 2024

I’m betting the game she develops will really suck. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) March 12, 2024

Its ok, guys. Kotaku assured me you CAN'T be racist towards white people. — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) March 13, 2024

Its senior editor did say that, yes.

Getting tired of all the woke racists.



When do they turn back into decent people? Or are they ruined for life? — Keith Dorschner (@keith_dorschner) March 12, 2024

Well you can guarantee that the game will fail entirely. Makes you wonder. If it’s not money they’re trying to make as a business. What exactly is their goal… — Prophecy 13 (@prophecy__13) March 12, 2024

“I’ve got 21 people on my team, it’s a big team. It’s mostly white people… all white people. I did that because I wanted to create a safe environment. I know the best way for an environment to be safe, is to be around people that are white like me.”



I’d be branded a n*z1 — Racquel Ball🎗️ (@RacquelBallSays) March 12, 2024

Well, people of color wouldn't subscribe to "whiteness" and therefore wouldn't be doing things like perpetrating microaggressions.

It's amazing how proud and open racists are nowadays. She sees absolutely nothing wrong with what she said.



It's totally fine & justified for her to purposely push people with a certain skin color out of her area. But if someone did this to her, you can bet she'd be suing. — Orietta Rose 🇺🇲 (@0riettaRose) March 12, 2024

Since this company is located in Seattle, I assume @agowa will follow up as it appears to be a violation of the civil rights of white engineers. Also, we should report this as a hate crime on the new snitch line created for the Attorney General to prosecute. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) March 12, 2024

Antidiscrimination "civil rights" laws should be repealed in their entirety. Not only is prohibiting certain types of private discrimination a violation of the right to free association, it will never be equally applied to all people. — Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) March 13, 2024

This is why DEI indoctrination not only practices illegal racial discrimination but begets it. — Patrice Lee Onwuka 🇫🇰🇺🇸 (@PatricePinkFile) March 12, 2024

Wow, just not even a little ashamed that what’s she’s saying is insanely racist. — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) March 13, 2024

What do you bet her "team" goes through all their money and produces nothing of value? — Tim (@TimTheWitness) March 13, 2024

Well, things like punctuality and a strong work ethic are both tied to "whiteness," so she won't have to worry about that.

