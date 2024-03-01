Woke Segregation: London Play to Have 'All-Black' Audience Nights to Stop 'White Gaze'

We remember when segregation and Jim Crow laws were bad things. But the Left has figured out a way to rebrand this blatant racism and create woke-approved segregation that their fellow lefties will applaud.

Case in point:

London play will have 'all-Black' audience nights to allow experience 'free from the White gaze' https://t.co/Sak4Ae5VPm — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 29, 2024

More from Fox News (emphasis added):

A London play is inviting an "all-Black identifying audience" to two upcoming showings in a decision that the playwright has claimed is intended to open up the performance to groups that do not traditionally feel welcome in a theater setting. "In other circles it would be illegal and racial discrimination," a senior Tory Member of Parliament told the Daily Mail. "I don't understand why this isn't." The playwright, Jeremy O. Harris, told BBC Sounds that he was "so excited" to open up ticket sales only to people who identify as Black on July 17 and September 17, according to the report. "[I]t is a necessity to radically invite them in with initiatives that say 'you're invited'. Specifically you,'" Harris said.

It's so woke, it's people who 'identify' as Black.



So anyone can buy tickets, just 'identify' as a race you're not.

Makes perfect sense.

"White gaze"...THIS is the type of thing that keeps racism alive. Ridiculous. — MortalToil (@b8tovene) February 29, 2024

The 'gaze' is now the latest offense, according to the Left. The 'male gaze', the 'white gaze'. Even looking at someone is now offensive.

What a time to be alive.

Imagine if it was announced a 'All-White' audience 🤔 — LadyKat47🇺🇸 (@Lmvm71) February 29, 2024

There would be riots. The theater would get burned to the ground and the play would never be produced.

And anyone who suggested this would be run out of town.

Sounds racist. — Louie (@reallouiehuey) February 29, 2024

Very racist.

Spends decades opposing segregation then forces themselves to be segregated. Can’t make this stuff up. — Bryan Baker (@Cybertrckr) February 29, 2024

It's okay when the Left does it, apparently.

No, they are not.

Imagine hosting an event free from the black gaze. Obviously, that would be racist.



We're not at all interested in ending racism. Lots of money to be made by the high morality forms of it. https://t.co/LyRXbbDHuS — SimpleKindOfFan (@SimpleKindOfFan) February 29, 2024

As we said, there would be riots.

I don’t think this is what MLK and Rosa Parks fought for. They fought to abolish segregation. https://t.co/IyckRzgq3L — Matt Brower (@browbeat22) February 29, 2024

The same people who pushed segregation when MLK and Parks were around found a way to rebrand it to make it socially acceptable.

What is a "White gaze"?

The hypersensitivity about RACE is getting outlandish+is killing the idea of a shared humanity.

Why are we so determined to section off groups into racial cubicles where each tribe will shiver+wither in its uniform solitude?

That was called SEGREGATION. https://t.co/FqaPE0hZ0q — The Growling Panther (@growlingpanther) February 29, 2024

Because it gives the Left a lot of power, dividing us by race (or gender, or orientation).

Seems the world is heading in the wrong direction. Segregation fuels resentment, bitterness, and eventually hatred. https://t.co/P3Nc7p1wYz — Dennis (@DennisB34045107) February 29, 2024

And the Left wants this.

Good to see that segregation is back on the table. 🤡💩🌎 https://t.co/suLoGlMfvR — SEMPER FI DO OR DIE (@robinson_oliver) February 29, 2024

We're glad we're not the only ones who see this for what it is.

The longer we ignore this the worse and more normalized it will become.



Racism is racism and having a victim story that you were not alive to be a part of doesnt change that fact.



Racism is racism. There is not and will never be a rational reason for it. Ever. https://t.co/2OrAMStyAD — The Modern Patriot (@ModernPatriotWi) February 29, 2024

No, there isn't a rational reason for it.

I don't know why people are tripping over this. I'm thankful for these mask off moments so now I know to not give people associated with this my money. https://t.co/QpEdNi89AX — SizzlingMMA (@bacon9292) February 29, 2024

We guess the blunt honesty is refreshing, and it certainly helps decide where not to spend your money.

So they are going backwards to segregation?? https://t.co/ViQMIKwvU3 — Janet Parshall (@parshalltalk) February 29, 2024

Progressives are the most regressive, backward people on the planet.

***

