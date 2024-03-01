NBC labels a journalist 'A former singer of a David Bowie tribute band'...
Woke Segregation: London Play to Have 'All-Black' Audience Nights to Stop 'White Gaze'

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on March 01, 2024
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

We remember when segregation and Jim Crow laws were bad things. But the Left has figured out a way to rebrand this blatant racism and create woke-approved segregation that their fellow lefties will applaud.

Case in point:

More from Fox News (emphasis added):

A London play is inviting an "all-Black identifying audience" to two upcoming showings in a decision that the playwright has claimed is intended to open up the performance to groups that do not traditionally feel welcome in a theater setting

"In other circles it would be illegal and racial discrimination," a senior Tory Member of Parliament told the Daily Mail. "I don't understand why this isn't." 

The playwright, Jeremy O. Harris, told BBC Sounds that he was "so excited" to open up ticket sales only to people who identify as Black on July 17 and September 17, according to the report. "[I]t is a necessity to radically invite them in with initiatives that say 'you're invited'. Specifically you,'" Harris said. 

It's so woke, it's people who 'identify' as Black.


So anyone can buy tickets, just 'identify' as a race you're not.

Makes perfect sense.

The 'gaze' is now the latest offense, according to the Left. The 'male gaze', the 'white gaze'. Even looking at someone is now offensive.

What a time to be alive.

There would be riots. The theater would get burned to the ground and the play would never be produced.

And anyone who suggested this would be run out of town.

Very racist.

It's okay when the Left does it, apparently.

No, they are not.

As we said, there would be riots.

The same people who pushed segregation when MLK and Parks were around found a way to rebrand it to make it socially acceptable.

Because it gives the Left a lot of power, dividing us by race (or gender, or orientation).

And the Left wants this.

We're glad we're not the only ones who see this for what it is.

No, there isn't a rational reason for it.

We guess the blunt honesty is refreshing, and it certainly helps decide where not to spend your money.

Progressives are the most regressive, backward people on the planet.

***

Tags: BLACK LONDON RACISM SEGREGATION WHITE WOKE

