Kotaku Senior Editor Gets ROASTED Over Claim That 'You Can't Be Racist Against White People'

One of the best things about being a Liberal is that Liberals are apparently (or so they seem to believe) granted the power of ultimate understanding of what is good and what is bad. While some might be considered hypocritical for applying seemingly random and different rules to different groups of people, the modern American Liberal believes that not only is this way of looking at the world perfectly consistent and not at all hypocritical... it's actually virtuous! If you don't like it or point out that that's absurd or silly they'll point you to some tract on intersectional theory or something to show you that they're absolutely right, that there's a good and scientific reason why only things White people and Republicans do are bad while things everyone else does are peachy keen... even if those things 'everyone else' is doing are the same things.

Where this idea rears its ugly head most often in conversation is the question of whose actions are allowed to be considered racist, and to the modern Enlightened Liberal mind the answer is always 'White People'. Because of power plus agency plus baloney or something. They're remarkably consistent in their inconsistency, and are happy to trot this belief out as though it's a universally acknowledged one for all to see. Case in point:

hi! you can't be racist against white people! thanks for tuning in! — Alyssa Mercante (@alyssa_merc) March 6, 2024

Before you say 'Hey, that's just some nobody saying something dumb!', bear in mind that Alyssa Mercante isn't some random person. Alyssa is a Senior Editor at video game web site Kotaku, which while not as notable a news source as it was during its heyday leading the charge to smear people involved in 'GamerGate' as misogynists is still a well-known and reasonably powerful online news source in its sphere. She's definately a notable individual.

In many ways the worst thing about this entire mindset is that it more or less recreates the worst strawman version of Jim Crow era America and turns it around full blast on to White people and they all say 'that's fine!' It must be nice to be allowed to say awful things about and to people without ever having to worry about getting called out for it because of the peoples skin tone.

Then why do you folks try so hard? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 6, 2024

You have been indoctrinated by woke propaganda.



You can choose to leave the cult at anytime.



I hope you do so soon. — John Kulak Kramlich (@jkramlich) March 6, 2024

Absolve bigots of any criticism with this one weird semantic trick! — Damin Toell (@damintoell) March 6, 2024

Moral Philosophers hate this! (Although really they don't, sadly the field of Moral Philosophy has been somewhat captured by people who think this way).

NARRATOR: whites are a race, therefore you could in fact could have racist bigotry against them — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) March 6, 2024

Lol and you're a senior editor for Kotaku. Absolutely embarrassing. — snacker (@snacksmacker) March 6, 2024

Lies, but to be expected from folks from Kotaku. This is very on brand 🙄 — Marley Q (@Marley_Q) March 6, 2024

Yes, this is sadly truly on brand.

If you treat anyone as less than human based on their race, then yes, you are racist. — RW Evans (@FakeAngelof) March 6, 2024

As a POC, I say you most definitely can. — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) March 6, 2024

Please explain why, as "caucasians" are a minority worldwide, especially when looking at smaller groups like the Irish, the French Canadians, the Roma, the Jews... — Professor HeyTeeEn (@SilverCyanide2) March 6, 2024

It's because of 'cultural power' or something, and if you don't like that one they'll come up with some other reason why it's okay to hate people because of their skin color but only if that skin color is White real fast. There's always a justification.

Kotaku senior editor



Gaming journalism is garbage, filled with just trash https://t.co/sxSPLScZcG — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) March 6, 2024

This is the senior editor at one of the biggest gaming news websites --> https://t.co/5Qezlsf7bf — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 6, 2024

A kotaku senior editor unironically saying you can't be racist against white people?(Which is a racist claim in itself...)



I mean it's not surprising, but that mask sure fell off easily huh? XD https://t.co/YCo6Gku7Ry pic.twitter.com/sPU9saAT8q — Razorevski (@DarkyLord11) March 6, 2024

Seems like they don't usually bother to put the mask on when they get out of bed in the morning these days, so the 'mask falling off' isn't really an issue anymore.

As always it must be brought up that what constitutes 'White' is a fairly new invention as well... it wasn't that long ago when skin tone wasn't the sole determinative factor of if you were a member of the 'power in-group'.

Me, after I go on an hour long diatribe about why the Irish are terrible👇 https://t.co/55Kki0Rntz — Magills (@magills_) March 6, 2024

Tell that to the Irish, The Italians, or to me, the person the who assists with investigations into allegations of racism, including against white people. https://t.co/BhAOuzeTJf — Jean Gentry (@JeanGen09181213) March 6, 2024

Of course it's scary enough that senior editors at journalism outfits think this, but it's important to remember that they're not the only ones being taught to think about the world in this way.

it's easy to laugh at a stupid woman from Kotaku who says white people cannot be victims of racism



but people who matter & who can kill you -- like surgeons -- agree with her



this is a slide from a recent presentation by the American college of surgeons to its 88,000 members: https://t.co/X5vlchOTRz pic.twitter.com/bOMErwZbkx — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) March 6, 2024

Yeah, that's a lot more disturbing.

Yes, you can be racist against White people. Being racist against any person means you're judging them not as an individual but as part of some racial monolith that you've constructed in your head. Every individual is different, just as every group within any racial demographic is different. If someone is running around saying that it's okay to be racist against one group or another (which is implied in saying that you can't be racist against that group)... well, there's a word for that kind of person. The word is Racist.

