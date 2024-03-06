Kentucky Passes Bill to Hold Fathers Responsible for Pregnancy Costs and the Left...
J.K. Rowling Could Be Arrested for the Hate Crime of Misgendering
New Urban Legend, or the Nightmarish Side of Beauty? A Look Into Sephora...
Vox Explains What President Biden Can Do to Bring Grocery Prices Down
Major US Defense Contractor Elon Musk Falsely Accuses President Biden of Treason
Check Out Politico's Framing of Defunding of LGBTQ Community Center 'Amid Partisan Standof...
'Trump's Best Advocate' Tries to Save the Nation and Solicit Donations, But Mostly...
Snopes Declares Story of VA Ban of Iconic V-J Day Photo 'False'
Even Peter Daou Thinks That President Biden 'Is Not Well'
Slay, King: 'Sassy' Thomas Massie UNLOADS on Congressional Spending in a Series of...
President Joe Biden Says All His Progress Is at Risk If Trump Is...
Chris Hayes Says SCOTUS Date for Trump Immunity Case Means They 'Do Not...
Priorities: Biden Announces 'Strike Force' to Punish Greedy Corporations for Ruining His G...
Karine Jean-Pierre Says Biden's Done More in Three Years Than Other Presidents in...

Kotaku Senior Editor Gets ROASTED Over Claim That 'You Can't Be Racist Against White People'

Coucy
Coucy  |  10:00 PM on March 06, 2024
Twitchy

One of the best things about being a Liberal is that Liberals are apparently (or so they seem to believe) granted the power of ultimate understanding of what is good and what is bad. While some might be considered hypocritical for applying seemingly random and different rules to different groups of people, the modern American Liberal believes that not only is this way of looking at the world perfectly consistent and not at all hypocritical... it's actually virtuous! If you don't like it or point out that that's absurd or silly they'll point you to some tract on intersectional theory or something to show you that they're absolutely right, that there's a good and scientific reason why only things White people and Republicans do are bad while things everyone else does are peachy keen... even if those things 'everyone else' is doing are the same things.

Advertisement

Where this idea rears its ugly head most often in conversation is the question of whose actions are allowed to be considered racist, and to the modern Enlightened Liberal mind the answer is always 'White People'. Because of power plus agency plus baloney or something. They're remarkably consistent in their inconsistency, and are happy to trot this belief out as though it's a universally acknowledged one for all to see. Case in point: 

Before you say 'Hey, that's just some nobody saying something dumb!', bear in mind that Alyssa Mercante isn't some random person. Alyssa is a Senior Editor at video game web site Kotaku, which while not as notable a news source as it was during its heyday leading the charge to smear people involved in 'GamerGate' as misogynists is still a well-known and reasonably powerful online news source in its sphere. She's definately a notable individual. 

In many ways the worst thing about this entire mindset is that it more or less recreates the worst strawman version of Jim Crow era America and turns it around full blast on to White people and they all say 'that's fine!' It must be nice to be allowed to say awful things about and to people without ever having to worry about getting called out for it because of the peoples skin tone. 

Recommended

Major US Defense Contractor Elon Musk Falsely Accuses President Biden of Treason
Brett T.
Advertisement

Moral Philosophers hate this! (Although really they don't, sadly the field of Moral Philosophy has been somewhat captured by people who think this way).

Yes, this is sadly truly on brand.

Advertisement

It's because of 'cultural power' or something, and if you don't like that one they'll come up with some other reason why it's okay to hate people because of their skin color but only if that skin color is White real fast. There's always a justification.

Seems like they don't usually bother to put the mask on when they get out of bed in the morning these days, so the 'mask falling off' isn't really an issue anymore. 

As always it must be brought up that what constitutes 'White' is a fairly new invention as well... it wasn't that long ago when skin tone wasn't the sole determinative factor of if you were a member of the 'power in-group'.

Advertisement

Of course it's scary enough that senior editors at journalism outfits think this, but it's important to remember that they're not the only ones being taught to think about the world in this way.

Yeah, that's a lot more disturbing.

Yes, you can be racist against White people. Being racist against any person means you're judging them not as an individual but as part of some racial monolith that you've constructed in your head. Every individual is different, just as every group within any racial demographic is different. If someone is running around saying that it's okay to be racist against one group or another (which is implied in saying that you can't be racist against that group)... well, there's a word for that kind of person. The word is Racist.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: PEOPLE RACISM WHITE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Major US Defense Contractor Elon Musk Falsely Accuses President Biden of Treason
Brett T.
Vox Explains What President Biden Can Do to Bring Grocery Prices Down
Brett T.
New Urban Legend, or the Nightmarish Side of Beauty? A Look Into Sephora and Spiders
Laura W.
Even Peter Daou Thinks That President Biden 'Is Not Well'
Brett T.
'Our Society Is Sick': Check Out the Book Kansas City Officials Chose to Share for 'National Reading Day'
Amy Curtis
Check Out Politico's Framing of Defunding of LGBTQ Community Center 'Amid Partisan Standoff'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Major US Defense Contractor Elon Musk Falsely Accuses President Biden of Treason Brett T.
Advertisement