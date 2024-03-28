MLK Jr. Spirit Award Winner Wishes Utter Death and Worse to Those Who Support the Zionist State

On Wednesday, we reported on The Atlantic "targeting" a 23-year-old Stanford University student by publishing his name along with his wish for President Biden to be killed, preferably by the military. "I’m not calling for a civilian to do it, but I think a military should," said Hamza El Boudali, clarifying that "I’m not calling for a vigilante to do it."

Now we're learning from New York Magazine that an undergraduate at the University of Michigan wished "death and worse" on "every single individual who supports the Zionist state." She also won an award for exemplifying the vision of Martin Luther King.

“This week, Salma Hamamy, president of the main pro-Palestinian student group at the University of Michigan, shared (and then deleted) a social-media message stating, “Until my last breath, I will utter death to every single individual who supports the Zionist state. Death and more. Death and worse.” (The University sent an email denouncing the message.) While she may be an undergrad, Hamamy is hardly anonymous. She was one of four undergraduates to receive the University of Michigan’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award honoring students “who best exemplify the leadership and extraordinary vision of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

It's a good thing that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced the country's first National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia, of which Biden says there's been an "ugly resurgence" following the war in Gaza.

“Last month, the New York Times jointly profiled her and a pro-Israel activist in a story presenting both as searching for common humanity.” — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) March 28, 2024

And this is why three university presidents couldn't simply denounce antisemitism on their campuses before Congress. "Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate your university’s code of conduct or rules regarding bullying or harassment?" Well, it "depends on the context."

Can you imagine being a Jewish university student right now?

I'm pretty tolerant, but I'd say that warrants a suspension or expulsion from the university. And, referral to the local police to decide about further action. — TheTopCat (@TopCatOne) March 28, 2024

Seems like a threat but I guess it's probably not a "true threat." — Jacob Bloom (@JacobBloom31) March 28, 2024

Apparently, Michigan's overstaffed and outrageously expensive DEI department missed the anti-Semitism being expressed right under their noses. — Tony Schroeder (@schroedertony) March 28, 2024

Those are death threats. She should be expelled. — Animal of politics (@PoliticalAnim13) March 28, 2024

She’s a racist. They should take the award away and remove her from Michigan. — Cynthia Alfano-Banker (@alfano60111) March 28, 2024

And yet nothing will happen to her. Conservative students lose their spots at the universities but not if you have the correct politics. Then spouting hate is completely OK. — El Skipito Bandito (@LordBarak) March 28, 2024

She’s a terrorist who should be expelled from the university. I’m embarrassed to attend the same school as her. — Sean (@seskoog) March 28, 2024

Oh my, they denounced her? Did she get a sternly worded letter?



If she wasn’t expelled, they might have well endorsed her death threats.



May this follow her for the rest of her life and destroy her career before it starts. — Sandi Ⓥ ✡️ (@DemSandiL) March 28, 2024

These pro-Palestinian students sure don't hide their feelings very well.

Not surprising that this is Michigan.

