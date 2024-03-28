MLK Jr. Spirit Award Winner Wishes Utter Death and Worse to Those Who Support the Zionist State

OOF: Marriage Is Upper Middle Class WHITE SUPREMACY, Says ... Upper Middle Class...
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on March 28, 2024
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

On Wednesday, we reported on The Atlantic "targeting" a 23-year-old Stanford University student by publishing his name along with his wish for President Biden to be killed, preferably by the military. "I’m not calling for a civilian to do it, but I think a military should," said Hamza El Boudali, clarifying that "I’m not calling for a vigilante to do it."

Now we're learning from New York Magazine that an undergraduate at the University of Michigan wished "death and worse" on "every single individual who supports the Zionist state." She also won an award for exemplifying the vision of Martin Luther King.

“This week, Salma Hamamy, president of the main pro-Palestinian student group at the University of Michigan, shared (and then deleted) a social-media message stating, “Until my last breath, I will utter death to every single individual who supports the Zionist state. Death and more. Death and worse.” (The University sent an email denouncing the message.)

While she may be an undergrad, Hamamy is hardly anonymous. She was one of four undergraduates to receive the University of Michigan’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award honoring students “who best exemplify the leadership and extraordinary vision of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

It's a good thing that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced the country's first National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia, of which Biden says there's been an "ugly resurgence" following the war in Gaza.

OOF: Marriage Is Upper Middle Class WHITE SUPREMACY, Says ... Upper Middle Class White Divorcee
Grateful Calvin
And this is why three university presidents couldn't simply denounce antisemitism on their campuses before Congress. "Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate your university’s code of conduct or rules regarding bullying or harassment?" Well, it "depends on the context."

Can you imagine being a Jewish university student right now?

These pro-Palestinian students sure don't hide their feelings very well.

Not surprising that this is Michigan.

***

Tags: ISRAEL PALESTINE STUDENT

