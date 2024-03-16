President Biden Notices the 'Ugly Resurgence' of Islamophobia Following the War in Gaza

We're sorry we missed it, but apparently, Friday was the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. As we reported earlier, Sen. Tim Kaine tweeted that Islamophobia, which has long plagued our nation, "only gotten worse due to the war in Gaza."

President Biden actually created the first-ever U.S. National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia last fall, after Muslim terrorists invaded Israel and raped and killed 1,200 innocent civilians and took 230 hostages, from 10-month-olds to the elderly. It turns out Biden didn't have to worry about the backlash against Muslims — the masses turned out in the streets in force in support of Hamas and calling for a global intifada. You'd think Biden would be more worried about antisemitism, as staffers have let "Genocide Joe" know that he's supporting a country that's committing genocide by declaring war on the terrorist group that broke the ceasefire.

Nevermind that Jewish students are being harassed on college campuses and posters of the captives are routinely defaced and torn down — Biden has his finger on the pulse.

On the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, we recognize the hate that Muslims face because of their beliefs and the ugly resurgence of Islamophobia following the war in Gaza.



Let us rededicate ourselves to a world where people of all faiths are free to live without fear. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 15, 2024

How about a country where Catholics aren't being targeted by the FBI?

Joe Biden defends every religion except Christianity.



Christians are the most persecuted people in the world and yet Biden says nothing.



That’s because he doesn’t believe in Christian values.



Biden supports abortion up until the moment of birth.



That’s barbaric and immoral. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 15, 2024

Anything to say about Islamists murdering African Christians? — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) March 15, 2024

It's too late to pander to Muslims, Joe. They aren't voting for you in November. — Rich Muny 🇺🇸 (@RichMuny) March 15, 2024

So Islamists have been killing Christians, Jews and “infidels” over a millennia just for existing and it continues to this day, but somehow we need to recognize and combat some nonexistent scourge of Islamophobia? Stop pandering to the Hamas wing of your party —it’s disgusting. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) March 15, 2024

Reported for disinformation. — Not a dumb blonde👩🏻‍🦳 (@BlondeMAGAinNJ) March 15, 2024

I haven’t seen any “hate,” but if there is any it’s because of the hatred they themselves have been spreading against Jewish people since October 7. — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) March 15, 2024

The problem is NOT Islamophobia. It’s blatant antisemitism which is on the rise. — Dr Christi Pramudji ✝️🇺🇸 (@CPramudji) March 15, 2024

Weird flex that this day is also part of Women's History Month. You know, cause they treat their women so well. — Mistake by the Lake (@CLEBrownsfan84) March 15, 2024

I keep hearing about this "ugly resurgence of Islamophobia"...



But I actually have never seen it.. nor are there many news accounts of such acts (especially in comparison to antisemitism).



So... what are you talking about Joe? — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) March 15, 2024

It’s truly impressive how out of touch Biden and his campaign team are. — Josh Price (@iamjoshcprice) March 15, 2024

So, I’m safe being a white Christian man who loves his country? — John Mattingly (@SgtMattingly) March 16, 2024

You and your Christian nationalist friends are the biggest domestic terrorist threat.

Unbelievable. Does your pandering have no end? — Equilibrist (@GaryLeigh007) March 15, 2024

He's sending non-combat troops into a war zone to build a port where ships can unload aid for the Palestinian people. He's sent his national security adviser to ask Benjamin Netanyahu to transition Israel's ground war to the "next lower level."

There are pro-Gaza marches every day in every city in the United States, but Biden's worried about the "ugly resurgence" of Islamophobia since Hamas invaded Israel.

