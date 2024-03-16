Heartbreaking! Guy Benson Shares a Touching Thread as a Reminder of Israeli Hostages...
Rolling Stone Warns Right-Wingers Are Pushing Absurd Lie About Haitian Cannibal Invasion
Dem Sen. Mark Warner Prods House to 'Carry on Reagan's Legacy' (By Shoveling...
Democrat Senator Says GOP Supermajority Is a Form of Slavery
LIES! Crying and Lying Taylor Lorenz Falsely Claims Elon Musk Forced Journalists Off...
Here's the 'Punishment' Biden Staffers Involved in Mishandling Classified Documents Receiv...
He Did The Meme: Tim Kaine Goes Full Norm Macdonald in Lamenting 'Islamophobia'...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP Post on CT Cop Acquittal Is...
Biden's Latest Moment of Confusion Was Made Into Another Commercial (That Trump Has...
Leftist Killjoys Co-Opt 'Dune', Stick Heads Up Own Arrakis Instead
Send More: Sanctuary City Chicago Plans to Evict Illegal Immigrants From Shelters
Hoo Boy: Kathleen Parker WaPo Op-Ed Calls on Kamala Harris to Step Aside...
John Kirby Tries to Explain Why Iran Will Heed Biden's Warnings Even After...
CNN's Jim Acosta Had a Meltdown When Trump Said a Border Invasion Was...

President Biden Notices the 'Ugly Resurgence' of Islamophobia Following the War in Gaza

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on March 16, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We're sorry we missed it, but apparently, Friday was the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. As we reported earlier, Sen. Tim Kaine tweeted that Islamophobia, which has long plagued our nation, "only gotten worse due to the war in Gaza."

Advertisement

President Biden actually created the first-ever U.S. National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia last fall, after Muslim terrorists invaded Israel and raped and killed 1,200 innocent civilians and took 230 hostages, from 10-month-olds to the elderly. It turns out Biden didn't have to worry about the backlash against Muslims — the masses turned out in the streets in force in support of Hamas and calling for a global intifada. You'd think Biden would be more worried about antisemitism, as staffers have let "Genocide Joe" know that he's supporting a country that's committing genocide by declaring war on the terrorist group that broke the ceasefire.

Nevermind that Jewish students are being harassed on college campuses and posters of the captives are routinely defaced and torn down — Biden has his finger on the pulse.

How about a country where Catholics aren't being targeted by the FBI?

Recommended

Democrat Senator Says GOP Supermajority Is a Form of Slavery
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

You and your Christian nationalist friends are the biggest domestic terrorist threat.

He's sending non-combat troops into a war zone to build a port where ships can unload aid for the Palestinian people. He's sent his national security adviser to ask Benjamin Netanyahu to transition Israel's ground war to the "next lower level."

There are pro-Gaza marches every day in every city in the United States, but Biden's worried about the "ugly resurgence" of Islamophobia since Hamas invaded Israel.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ISLAMOPHOBIA JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Senator Says GOP Supermajority Is a Form of Slavery
Brett T.
Rolling Stone Warns Right-Wingers Are Pushing Absurd Lie About Haitian Cannibal Invasion
Brett T.
LIES! Crying and Lying Taylor Lorenz Falsely Claims Elon Musk Forced Journalists Off Twitter
justmindy
Heartbreaking! Guy Benson Shares a Touching Thread as a Reminder of Israeli Hostages Still Held in Gaza
justmindy
He Did The Meme: Tim Kaine Goes Full Norm Macdonald in Lamenting 'Islamophobia' in America
Grateful Calvin
Hoo Boy: Kathleen Parker WaPo Op-Ed Calls on Kamala Harris to Step Aside and Things Could Get INTERESTING
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrat Senator Says GOP Supermajority Is a Form of Slavery Brett T.
Advertisement