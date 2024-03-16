He Did The Meme: Tim Kaine Goes Full Norm Macdonald in Lamenting 'Islamophobia' in America

Everyone knows the famous Norm Macdonald tweet by now about Islamophobia. It has become a meme itself, as people use it all the time whenever radical Muslims commit some horrible act, and the left in America starts publicly worrying about 'Islamophobic backlash.'

What terrifies me is if ISIS were to detonate a nuclear device and kill 50 million Americans. Imagine the backlash against peaceful Muslims? — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) December 16, 2016

What some people might not realize is that Macdonald actually told this joke on his own show and this clip is even funnier than the tweet because you can see his guests not realizing he is joking and actually agreeing with the sentiment he's expressing.

We bring this classic up today because, Twitchy readers, we regret to inform you that Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia has actually (as they say) DONE THE MEME.

Yes, in the aftermath of Hamas butchering more than 1,200 Jews on Oct. 7, taking hundreds hostage (including Americans), and having their supporters worldwide scream in the streets about their antisemitism, what Kaine is most worried about is how the war in Gaza has ... worsened Islamophobia.

Islamophobia has long plagued our nation, and it’s only gotten worse due to the war in Gaza.



On International Day to Combat Islamophobia, we must double down on our efforts to stamp out this hatred however we can. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) March 15, 2024

Folks, Virginians don't call him 'Senator Sling Blade' for nothing (OK, maybe that's just this writer). He has the IQ of a potato that has been sitting out in the sun for a couple of weeks.

he's doing the norm joke guys https://t.co/dqJpKMaLQX pic.twitter.com/vuN64M21HF — デビー Debbie דבי (@mosesmosesmoses) March 16, 2024

We like to think that Macdonald is smiling down from Heaven knowing that his joke has had such longevity.

Islamic terrorists: attack Jews



Tim Kaine: "We must fight Islamophobia" — PANIC PROTOCOL™ (@PanicProtocol_) March 16, 2024

This is the man Democrats wanted to be the Vice President of the United States in 2016. Let that sink in.

(Then again, they went with Kamala Harris in 2020, so maybe Kaine was the best they had to offer.)

I dunno Tim, ya think maybe the problem with Gaza was all the terrorists and civilians celebrating and yelling out “Allahu Akbar” — Allah is the greatest" while standing over the corpses of dead, tortured, raped, mutilated Jews & other innocent civilians? — 𝓛𝓸𝓵𝓪 (@DroppedmicAgain) March 16, 2024

Gee, you think?

Last time I looked at the numbers, Jews represented ~2% of the U.S. population while Muslims represent ~1.5% of the population. Hate crimes against Jews are 5x the rate against Muslims. Maybe your focus is in the wrong place. — Jason Robinson (@9thousandbytes) March 15, 2024

When is the International Day to Combat AntiSemitism? Because hate crimes against Jews are 5 times the rate against Muslims. — That One Guy Who Is Always Right. (@RickLazzarini) March 16, 2024

Please don't confuse Kaine with facts and statistics. It's not that he will disagree with them, it's that he won't understand them.

If you really wanted to strike a blow to Islamophobia there’s an easy way for you to do it: every single Muslim that I know of in Congress is a rabid Jew hater and terrorist sympathizers. These people are terrible choices as leaders. You could calm down a lot of prejudice toward… https://t.co/LvHRn2MVM9 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 16, 2024

The rest of the tweet from Twitchy writer Walker reads, '... You could calm down a lot of prejudice toward Muslims, who aren’t usually jew haters or terrorist sympathizers, by making sure that these leaders don’t return to Congress.'

We don't call Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, AOC, Jamaal Bowman, and the rest of their group 'The Squad' anymore. They are 'The Hamas Caucus.'

You mean it’s gotten worse after Islamist terrorists murdered 1300 Israelis? https://t.co/ucYryGrLVO — RBe (@RBPundit) March 16, 2024

A shocking consequence, we have to say.

Barbaric Islamists Hamas attacked Israel, murdering, raping, mutilating and taking hostages, since then anti-Semitism and attacks on Jewish people have skyrocketed yet here your dumb ass is whining about Islamophobia. https://t.co/oLs2CLCUVl — Joe (@JoeC1776) March 16, 2024

Our eyes are still rolling.

Again, @timkaine focused on the issues that affect most Virginians in this economic crisis 🤡 https://t.co/lhxLH8qfKR — Andrew_Jackson MAGA (@old_hickory14) March 16, 2024

Kaine does not care about Virginia or its voters and never has.

On a side note, Kaine is up for re-election in 2024. And he has many good Republican challengers. Virginia has a great chance to do MUCH better this year.

Jewish univ students and professors, and businesses are the ones under threat, not Muslims, because of what’s happening in Gaza, and it’s not close. Rs like @JasonMiyaresVA and @HungCao_VA and @EddieGarciaVA are fighting this. Tim Kaine and the Dems are not. @VA_GOP @SenateGOP https://t.co/vO3wdQ0Wzq — Mike Ginsberg 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@MikeGinsberg6) March 16, 2024

Honestly, has anyone seen an increase on islamophobia as a result of Gaza? I've definitely seen an explosion of anti-semitism. These scumbags in government THRIVE on dividing the country. Take your division and lies and shove them up your A**, Timmah. https://t.co/Z9s7K5Nq0n — @TejasScoundrel🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@tejasscoundrel) March 16, 2024

It seems appropriate in context here to use a Hebrew word. 'Islamophobia' is a shibboleth for leftist Democrats. It is a password to let everyone else know that they're 'part of the club.' It's not based in facts. It is a ritual.

In America, we call it 'virtue signaling,' but the Hebrew word is much better.

The good news is, Kaine got ratioed by hundreds of sane people on Twitter who can recognize a shibboleth when they see it.

Happy International Government STFU Day. https://t.co/gfCJdrsMvF — Jersey Jackas_s 🕳️ (@Oldglorycries) March 16, 2024

Hey Tim, why don’t you shut the hell up? https://t.co/phalMMHm8Z — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 16, 2024

Now there's some sound advice for Kaine from Col. Schlichter.

Kaine will never heed it, but hopefully, Virginia voters will remember the stupid things he constantly says this coming November.

***

