He Did The Meme: Tim Kaine Goes Full Norm Macdonald in Lamenting 'Islamophobia' in America

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  2:00 PM on March 16, 2024
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Everyone knows the famous Norm Macdonald tweet by now about Islamophobia. It has become a meme itself, as people use it all the time whenever radical Muslims commit some horrible act, and the left in America starts publicly worrying about 'Islamophobic backlash.'

What some people might not realize is that Macdonald actually told this joke on his own show and this clip is even funnier than the tweet because you can see his guests not realizing he is joking and actually agreeing with the sentiment he's expressing.

We bring this classic up today because, Twitchy readers, we regret to inform you that Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia has actually (as they say) DONE THE MEME.

Yes, in the aftermath of Hamas butchering more than 1,200 Jews on Oct. 7, taking hundreds hostage (including Americans), and having their supporters worldwide scream in the streets about their antisemitism, what Kaine is most worried about is how the war in Gaza has ... worsened Islamophobia. 

Folks, Virginians don't call him 'Senator Sling Blade' for nothing (OK, maybe that's just this writer). He has the IQ of a potato that has been sitting out in the sun for a couple of weeks. 

You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP Post on CT Cop Acquittal Is All Sorts of AWFUL
Amy Curtis
We like to think that Macdonald is smiling down from Heaven knowing that his joke has had such longevity. 

This is the man Democrats wanted to be the Vice President of the United States in 2016. Let that sink in.

(Then again, they went with Kamala Harris in 2020, so maybe Kaine was the best they had to offer.)

Gee, you think? 

Please don't confuse Kaine with facts and statistics. It's not that he will disagree with them, it's that he won't understand them. 

The rest of the tweet from Twitchy writer Walker reads, '... You could calm down a lot of prejudice toward Muslims, who aren’t usually jew haters or terrorist sympathizers, by making sure that these leaders don’t return to Congress.'

We don't call Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, AOC, Jamaal Bowman, and the rest of their group 'The Squad' anymore. They are 'The Hamas Caucus.' 

A shocking consequence, we have to say. 

Our eyes are still rolling. 

Kaine does not care about Virginia or its voters and never has. 

On a side note, Kaine is up for re-election in 2024. And he has many good Republican challengers. Virginia has a great chance to do MUCH better this year. 

It seems appropriate in context here to use a Hebrew word. 'Islamophobia' is a shibboleth for leftist Democrats. It is a password to let everyone else know that they're 'part of the club.' It's not based in facts. It is a ritual. 

In America, we call it 'virtue signaling,' but the Hebrew word is much better. 

The good news is, Kaine got ratioed by hundreds of sane people on Twitter who can recognize a shibboleth when they see it. 

Now there's some sound advice for Kaine from Col. Schlichter. 

Kaine will never heed it, but hopefully, Virginia voters will remember the stupid things he constantly says this coming November. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANTISEMITISM ISLAMOPHOBIA TIM KAINE VIRGINIA

