The Atlantic ‘Targets’ Student Who Says the Military Should Execute Joe Biden

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on March 27, 2024
Twitchy

On Tuesday, The Atlantic published a well-written piece called "The War at Stanford." The piece was written by Theo Baker, a sophomore at Stanford who reported that "extremism has swept through classrooms and dorms, and it is becoming normal for students to be harassed and intimidated for their faith, heritage, or appearance."

This is how he kicked off his piece:

One of the section leaders for my computer-science class, Hamza El Boudali, believes that President Joe Biden should be killed. “I’m not calling for a civilian to do it, but I think a military should,” the 23-year-old Stanford University student told a small group of protesters last month. “I’d be happy if Biden was dead.” He thinks that Stanford is complicit in what he calls the genocide of Palestinians, and that Biden is not only complicit but responsible for it. “I’m not calling for a vigilante to do it,” he later clarified, “but I’m saying he is guilty of mass murder and should be treated in the same way that a terrorist with darker skin would be (and we all know terrorists with dark skin are typically bombed and drone striked by American planes).” El Boudali has also said that he believes that Hamas’s October 7 attack was a justifiable act of resistance, and that he would actually prefer Hamas rule America in place of its current government (though he clarified later that he “doesn’t mean Hamas is perfect”). When you ask him what his cause is, he answers: “Peace.”

Graham Starr thought that was stochastic terrorism, painting a target on the student's back:

That Was Fast! Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation to End so Called 'Squatters Rights'
Coucy
He's an adult who made a public statement at a campus rally. He meant for this to be heard.

Yes, LEGALLY executed. What wrong with that? You can't handle free speech?

What's wrong with promoting jihad? What's next, I can't promote Ramadan? Ignoramuses like you are why I was holding the "Ask Me About Jihad" sign. You haven't a clue what jihad means. Go read a book.

We can't get too worked up about the safety of a 23-year-old who walks around with a sign reading "Ask Me About Jihad." We're sure he's got a lot of support at Stanford.

He sounds like an austere religious scholar.

***

