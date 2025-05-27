MSNBC’s Michael Steele Says Deporting Illegal Aliens is Like Terrorists Holding Americans...
Soaring with the Bries? Man’s Momentum Sends Him Flying in Downhill Cheese Wheel...
Fake Jake: Tapper’s PR Team Has Him Trying to Sell His Newfound ‘Humility’...
VIP
Co-Founder of Moms for Liberty Slams Scott Pelley
The New Republic Questions Trump's Cognitive Health After Weird Rants
Activists in Minnesota Work to Protect Hundreds of Pieces of 2020 George Floyd...
VIP
Democrats Hire Consultants to Decode 'Man Speak' While Sipping Cocktails in the Hamptons
January 6 Prosecutor Sobs Telling About When She Was Fired
James Comey Says One Party Is ‘White Supremacist-Adjacent’
VIP
Dear Jake Tapper: I Don't Want 'Acknowledgement,' I Want Accountability
We Have EYES, You Know! Karen Bass Gets BURNED for Claim 'Homes' Are...
Hey, Hollywood! Absolute Class Act Tom Cruise Shows You How to Treat Moviegoers
WNBA Says Its Investigation of Racist Fan Behavior in Indiana Turned Up Nothing
Intimidation Games: Trans Activist Man BRAGS About Using Women's Toilets at Disney

Permanent Paws: U.S. Navy Secretary Ends Military Branch’s Research and Testing on Dogs and Cats

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on May 27, 2025
AP Photo/Carlos Giusti

U.S. Navy Secretary John Phelan signed paperwork Tuesday that ends the branch’s testing on dogs and cats. You’re probably as surprised as us to learn the Navy was engaged in animal testing. We’ll have more on that in a bit.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan has just terminated ALL of the Navy's testing on cats and dogs.

"I'm directing the Surgeon General of the Navy to conduct a comprehensive review of all medical research programs to ensure they align with ethical guidelines, scientific necessity, and our core values of integrity and readiness."

Here’s the signing. (WATCH)

We had no idea.

That goes for several commenters as well, who are demanding an explanation.

Recommended

January 6 Prosecutor Sobs Telling About When She Was Fired
Brett T.
Advertisement

The Navy has been using cats and dogs as test subjects for trauma training for military personnel, developing medical treatments and equipment, plus studying the effects of decompression and oxygen toxicity.

That testing using dogs and cats has now ended. Posters are giving President Donald Trump credit.

Many feel that dogs and cats should only be pets, not projects. We agree.

Tags: DOGS DONALD TRUMP MILITARY NAVY RESEARCH PRESIDENT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

January 6 Prosecutor Sobs Telling About When She Was Fired
Brett T.
Soaring with the Bries? Man’s Momentum Sends Him Flying in Downhill Cheese Wheel Chase (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Fake Jake: Tapper’s PR Team Has Him Trying to Sell His Newfound ‘Humility’ and No One Is Buying It
Warren Squire
MSNBC’s Michael Steele Says Deporting Illegal Aliens is Like Terrorists Holding Americans Hostage
Warren Squire
Hey, Hollywood! Absolute Class Act Tom Cruise Shows You How to Treat Moviegoers
Amy Curtis
WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
January 6 Prosecutor Sobs Telling About When She Was Fired Brett T.
Advertisement