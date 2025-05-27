Permanent Paws: U.S. Navy Secretary Ends Military Branch’s Research and Testing on Dogs and Cats

U.S. Navy Secretary John Phelan signed paperwork Tuesday that ends the branch’s testing on dogs and cats. You’re probably as surprised as us to learn the Navy was engaged in animal testing. We’ll have more on that in a bit.

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan has just terminated ALL of the Navy's testing on cats and dogs. "I'm directing the Surgeon General of the Navy to conduct a comprehensive review of all medical research programs to ensure they align with ethical guidelines, scientific necessity, and our core values of integrity and readiness."

The Navy has been using cats and dogs as test subjects for trauma training for military personnel, developing medical treatments and equipment, plus studying the effects of decompression and oxygen toxicity.

That testing using dogs and cats has now ended. Posters are giving President Donald Trump credit.

Many feel that dogs and cats should only be pets, not projects. We agree.